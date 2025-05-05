Temporary Extension of Operating Permit

Keystone Landfill has been granted a 15-month temporary extension to its operating permit until December 31, 2026. Keystone’s permit application for a renewed operating permit is under review by the Department.

Consent Assessment of Civil Penalty

The Department has negotiated a Consent Assessment of Civil Penalty with Keystone Sanitary Landfill for violations of exceeding its leachate storage capacity for several months in 2023 and 2024. The agreement calls for Keystone Landfill to pay a civil penalty and to continue with corrective actions to limit similar violations in the future.

Odor Complaints

On February 18, 2025, DEP notified Keystone Landfill of the more than 195 odor complaints received by the Department since January 14, 2025.

Keystone Landfill Operating Permit Renewal Application

Keystone Landfill has submitted a permit application to renew its operating permit for its facility in the boroughs of Dunmore and Throop, Lackawanna County.



Keystone Minor Permit Modification - Reverse Osmosis System

Keystone Landfill has applied to DEP for a minor permit modification for the installation of two 2.5-MG leachate storage aboveground storage tanks and a fourth reverse osmosis unit at its facility in the boroughs of Dunmore and Throop, Lackawanna County.