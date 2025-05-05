Homer City Generation Site Redevelopment

Site Facts
Municipality/County:
Center Township, Indiana County
Site Location:
1750 Powerplant Rd. Homer City, PA 15748
Background
Homer City Generating Plant is a decommissioned 2 GW coal-fired power plant that ceased operations in 2023. Since its closure, Homer City Redevelopment, LLC (Homer City) was formed to explore, develop, and implement redevelopment plans.
Previously, the largest coal-burning power plant in Pennsylvania, Homer City Generating Station, will now become the largest natural gas-powered plant in the country. The plant will be transformed into a more than 3,200-acre natural gas-powered data center campus, designed to meet the growing AI and high-performance computing needs.
Mining
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32254001 Homer City Blasting Activity Permit
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32254001 Homer City Blasting Permit Addendum
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32254001 Homer City Blasting Permit Addendum NID and Coal Silos
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32254001 Homer City Silos Addendum Approved
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32254101 Homer City Blasting Activity Permit
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32254102 Wampum Hardware West Field Blasting Activity Permit
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32254103 Wampum Hardware HCRDA Power Block
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32254104 Demtech Homer City Silos Approved
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32254104 Demtech Homer City Turbine Addendum Approved
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32254104 Homer City Demolition Test Blast Addendum Approved
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32254104 Demtech Homer City SCR Addendum
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32254104 Demtech Homer City Turbines 2-3 Addendum
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32264101 Homer City Blasting Activity Permit
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Certificate of Liability Insurance
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Kiewit HCRDA Power Block Blasting Map
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Rura Field Blasting Area Map
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West Field Blasting Area Map
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Post Implosion Air Quality Memo (March 22, 2025)
Air Quality
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Public Hearing Testimony (September 17, 2025)
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Prevention of Significant Deterioration Analysis Summary (August 11, 2025)
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Inhalation Risk Assessment Modeling Summary (August 11, 2025)
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Inhalation Risk Assessment Risk Summary (August 11, 2025)
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V2 DRAFT Plan Approval 32-00457A Homer City Generation (August 6, 2025)
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DRAFT Technical Review Memo for Plan Approval Application 32-00457A (August 5, 2025)
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PSD Application, Homer City (August 4, 2025)
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Homer City Risk Assessment Report (August 1, 2025)
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Prevention of Significant Deterioration Application Update (July 22, 2025)
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Application Completeness Letter (May 8, 2025)
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Modeling - Completeness Determination (May 5, 2025)
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Tracking Sheet New Application Number (May 2, 2025)
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Supplemental Data for Prevention of Significant Deterioration Application (May 2, 2025)
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Plan Approval Completeness Letter Incomplete (April 17, 2025)
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Prevention of Significant Deterioration Application (April 4, 2025)
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Modeling - Acceptance of Air Dispersion Modeling Protocol (March 17, 2025)
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Modeling Protocol - Final (March 10, 2025)
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INDSPEC ERC review memo for RACT III (February 26, 2026)
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Homer City Trajectory Analysis Summary for ERC (September 5, 2025)
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Homer City VOC Ambient Impact Equivalence Demonstration (September 4, 2025)
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Review Memo of ERCs for Shutdown of Homer City Power Plant (August 6, 2025)
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HC NOx ERCs Recalculation (August 4, 2025)
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ERC Revised Application (July 31, 2025)
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Technical Deficiency Letter - Homer City Generating Station 32-00055 (July 7, 2025)
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Application - Homer City Generating Station 32-00055 (August 13, 2024)
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INDSPEC RACT II Memo (October 20, 2020)
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Transfer Letter to Anew
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Transfer Letter to Ball
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Transfer Letter to Ball for Wallkill Facility
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Transfer Letter to Homer City
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Transfer Letter to Homer City (Anew)
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Transfer Letter to Homer City (Ball)
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Transfer Letter to Homer City (Indspec)
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Transfer Letter to Homer City (Wallkill Facility)
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Transfer Letter to Indspec
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Transfer Letter to Northern Star
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Transfer to Anew
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Transfer to Homer City (Anew Env)
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Transfer to NYSDEC
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Transfer to NYSDEC (Wallkill Facility)
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Kiewit Power Constructors – GP11-32-00461C (June 8, 2026)
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Kiewit Power Constructors – GP11-32-00461B (April 6, 2026)
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Kiewit Power Constructors – GP11-32-00461A (December 11, 2025)
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R & L Dev Co Laydown C Homer City GP3-32-00460A (December 2, 2025)
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R & L Dev Co Laydown C Homer City GP11-32-00460A (December 2, 2025)
Clean Water
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Existing and Proposed Fuzzy Filter Site Location Map
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Fuzzy Filter Relocation Site Layout
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Outfall 001 Filter System Flow Diagram
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Fuzzy Filter Relocation Notification (May 28, 2025)
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WQM Application - Outfall 001 Polishing Filter Relocation
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WQM Application - CPDPs-RUB Removal (3281205)
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Homer City Retention Pond Issuance Email
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Homer City Generation Station Planned Changes to Waste Stream Report
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Project Narrative - Power Plant Road Relocation
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Sewage Facilities Planning Module Mailer - Power Plant Road Realignment
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No Planning Needed for Land Development Letter (July 24, 2026)
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Major WQM Amendment Application - Outfall 027 Modification (May 1, 2026)
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NPDES Permit Renewal Application (May 1, 2026)
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NPDES Permit Amendment - Fact Sheet Addendum (February 26, 2026)
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NPDES Amendment Application - Outfall 027 Modification (February 20, 2026)
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NPDES Permit Amendment - Second Draft Permit (December 31, 2021)
Oil & Gas
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Homer City Power Plant Well Plugging NOIs
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Notice of Intent to Plug - Well 063-29753
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Notice of Intent to Plug - Well 063-29820
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Notice of Intent to Plug - Well 063-29822
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Notice of Intent to Plug - Well 063-29829
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Notice of Intent to Plug - Rura 3 Well 063-30167
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Notice of Intent to Plug - Rura 3 Well 063-30640
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Notice of Intent to Plug - Well 063-30777
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Notice of Intent to Plug - Well 063-33289
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Notice of Intent to Plug - Well 063-34201
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Notice of Intent to Plug - Well 063-35760
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Notice of Intent to Plug - Well 063-35767 (June 2, 2025)
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Notice of Intent to Plug - Binder 1 063-36158
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Diversified Plugging NOI 063-36158
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Roulette Oil Plugging
Waste
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Homer City Stage V Acceptance Letter for Abandonment of Groundwater MWs and Piezometers (June 9, 2026)
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Homer City Temporary Ash Disposal Site Groundwater Monitoring Cessation Approval (April 30, 2026)
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Homer City Geosynthetics Approval Letter (January 27, 2026)
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Homer City Stage 0 Removal Plan Letter (December 29, 2025)
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Homer City Generating Station - Stage V Permit Boundary Reduction Modification 300491 (December 8, 2025)
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Modification to Remove Stage V Form 13-A 300491 (December 8, 2025)
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Homer City Ash Dispoal Site - Soil Stockpile 300491 (September 24, 2025)
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Homer City Closure Plan Certification (May 19, 2025)
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Homer City Generation Approval Letter (June 30, 2024)
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Homer City Generation Old Landfill Closure (June 15, 2024)
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Homer City Station Ash Disposal Site Letter 300491 (January 8, 2020)
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Modification to Permit 300491 Homer City Station Ash Disposal Site
Waterways Engineering and Wetlands
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Fact Sheet (Completeness) (March 17, 2025)
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Completeness Letter (April 22, 2025)
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Blacklick Township Notification
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Blacklick Twp Proof of Delivery
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Board of Commissioners Proof of Delivery
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Boring Logs
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Center Twp Proof of Delivery
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County Notifications
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DEP PCSM Spreadsheet Volume.pdf
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E&S Module 1.pdf
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E&S Plan Drawings
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E&S Worksheet & Calculations
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Homer City Delegation of Authority Signed
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Infiltration Test Logs
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Municipal Notifications
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NOI Application
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NOI Checklist
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PCSM Module 2
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PCSM Plan Drawings
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PCSM Supporting Calculations
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PNDI Receipt
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Wetland Delineation Report
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Blacklick Board of Supervisors Delivery
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Blacklick Township Delivery Notification
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Board of Commissioners Delivery Notification
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Board of Supervisors Center Twp Delivery
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Boring Logs
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County Notification
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DEP PCSM Spreadsheet Quality
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DEP PCSM Spreadsheet Rate
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DEP PCSM Spreadsheet Volume
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E&S Module 1
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E&S Plan Drawings
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E&S Worksheets and Calculations
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Homer City Delegation of Authority Signed
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Infiltration Test Logs
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MRC Design Summary Sheets
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Municipal Notification
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NOI Application
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NOI Checklist
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PCSM Module 2
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PCSM Plan Drawings
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PCSM Supporting Calculations
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PNDI Receipt
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Pre-Development Area Map
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Wetland Delineation Report
Permit
Review Documents
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PAD320011 Comment Response Document (June 18, 2026)
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PAD320011 Public Hearing Transcript (May 12, 2026)
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PAD320011 Public Hearing Fact Sheet (May 5, 2026)
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PAD320011 Public Hearing Notice Proof of Publication (April 13, 2026)
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PAD320011 Public Hearing Notice
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ICCD Notice of Intent Completeness Letter (October 24, 2025)
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Technical Deficiency Letter (January 26, 2026)
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Homer City Generation Response to Public Comments (April 20, 2026)
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PAD320011 NPDES Permit Fact Sheet (March 17, 2025)
Application Documents
Permit
Review Documents
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PAD320011 Comment Response Document (June 18, 2026)
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PAD320011 Public Hearing Transcript (May 12, 2026)
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PAD320011 Public Hearing Fact Sheet (May 5, 2026)
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PAD320011 Public Hearing Notice Proof of Publication (April 13, 2026)
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PAD320011 Public Hearing Notice
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ICCD Notice of Intent Completeness Letter (October 24, 2025)
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Technical Deficiency Letter (January 26, 2026)
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Homer City Generation Response to Public Comments (April 20, 2026)
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PAD320011 NPDES Permit Fact Sheet (March 17, 2025)
Application Documents
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E3206225-003 Revised Permit Application (September 2025)
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E3206225-003 Chapter 105 JPA Cover Letter
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E3206225-003 Chapter 105 JPA ePermitting Confirmation
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E3206225-003 Permit Application (September 2025)
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E3206225-003 Impact Plan (September 26, 2025)
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E3206225-003 Aquatic Resource Impact Table (September 26, 2025)
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E3206225-003 Revisions Email (September 30, 2025)
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E3206225-003 JPA Alternatives Analysis
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E3206225-003 Completeness Notification
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E3206225-003 Public Comments
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E3206225-003 Technical Deficiency Notification
Permit
Review Documents
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Homer City Generation Compliance History Report (March 6, 2026)
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PIESCES Credit Review Summary
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Permit Summary (March 9, 2026)
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T&E Species Game Commission Approval
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Environmental Record of Decision
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Engineering Record of Decision (February 27, 2026)
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Comment Response Document
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PA Fish & Boat Commission Review (December 18, 2025)
US Army Core of Engineers Documents
Application Documents
Review Documents
Application Documents
Permit Amendment Authorization Letter
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Amendment Auth Letter (June 29, 2026)
Contact Information
DEP Media Inquiries:
Tom Decker
Regional Communications Manager
814-332-6615 or thomadecke@pa.gov
DEP Legislative Inquiries:
Kimberly Yeakle
External Affairs Manager
814-332-6928 or kyeakle@pa.gov
DEP Environmental Justice Inquiries:
Elspeth Koehle
Environmental Justice Coordinator
814-332-6101 or ekoehle@pa.gov