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    Northwest Regional Office

    Homer City Generation Site Redevelopment

    This page was last updated on July 27, 2026

    Site Facts

    Municipality/County:
    Center Township, Indiana County 

    Site Location:
    1750 Powerplant Rd. Homer City, PA 15748

    Background

    Homer City Generating Plant is a decommissioned 2 GW coal-fired power plant that ceased operations in 2023.  Since its closure, Homer City Redevelopment, LLC (Homer City) was formed to explore, develop, and implement redevelopment plans.

    Previously, the largest coal-burning power plant in Pennsylvania, Homer City Generating Station, will now become the largest natural gas-powered plant in the country. The plant will be transformed into a more than 3,200-acre natural gas-powered data center campus, designed to meet the growing AI and high-performance computing needs.

    Mining

    Air Quality

    Clean Water

    Oil & Gas

    Waste

    Waterways Engineering and Wetlands

    Contact Information 

    DEP Media Inquiries:
    Tom Decker
    Regional Communications Manager
    814-332-6615 or thomadecke@pa.gov

    DEP Legislative Inquiries:
    Kimberly Yeakle
    External Affairs Manager
    814-332-6928 or  kyeakle@pa.gov

    DEP Environmental Justice Inquiries:
    Elspeth Koehle
    Environmental Justice Coordinator
    814-332-6101 or ekoehle@pa.gov

    Back to Northwest Regional Office