Homer City Generation Site Redevelopment

Background

Homer City Generating Plant is a decommissioned 2 GW coal-fired power plant that ceased operations in 2023. Since its closure, Homer City Redevelopment, LLC (Homer City) was formed to explore, develop, and implement redevelopment plans.

Previously, the largest coal-burning power plant in Pennsylvania, Homer City Generating Station, will now become the largest natural gas-powered plant in the country. The plant will be transformed into a more than 3,200-acre natural gas-powered data center campus, designed to meet the growing AI and high-performance computing needs.