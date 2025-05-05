Inflation Reduction Act

Phase I: Planning Grants

PA DEP has received $3 million in Federal grants to fund the creation of a Priority Climate Action Plan (PCAP) by March 1, 2024, and a Comprehensive Climate Action Plan (CCAP) by December 1, 2025. The program requires developing two plans, a Priority Climate Action Plan and a Comprehensive Climate Action Plan.

The PCAP includes ways to reduce GHG emissions that could be put into effect quickly. The PCAP also includes GHG reductions that are a priority for Pennsylvania communities and businesses, focusing on strategies for the industrial sector. The PCAP is available here.

The CCAP will build on the PCAP to include a broad list of GHG reduction strategies that could be used in Pennsylvania and include analyses that will help assess the benefits and impacts of these strategies.

Analyses will be conducted in the following areas:

A benefits analysis for reductions of GHGs and co-pollutants (e.g., carbon monoxide, ground-level ozone and precursors, diesel and other particulate matter, nitrogen dioxide, and sulfur dioxide)

A benefits analysis for Low-Income and Disadvantaged Communities

Quantified GHG reductions

A workforce planning analysis

DEP recently concluded a series of in-person and virtual workshops as part of the CPRG initiative. These efforts began in Fall 2023 and aimed to gather community input to inform the development of Pennsylvania’s CCAP, which outlines strategies to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and address climate-related challenges across the Commonwealth. In March 2025 DEP held In-person workshops engaged over 130 residents in eight locations across Eastern and Western Pennsylvania, including Wysox, Lancaster, Hazleton, Chester, Erie, Clarion, Johnstown, and Uniontown.

In addition to the in-person engagement, DEP hosted a series of general public and sector-specific virtual workshops focused on labor, transportation, local government, utilities, and industry. These online sessions attracted approximately 370 participants, bringing total public engagement across the initiative to over 500 individuals. This robust outreach ensures that the voices of residents, industry stakeholders, and local officials—including those in rural and underserved communities—are incorporated into Pennsylvania’s CCAP. The feedback gathered from these events will inform future climate planning. As the CPRG planning phase continues through 2027, DEP remains committed to inclusive and transparent engagement.