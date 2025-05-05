DEP is required by the Pennsylvania Climate Change Act to compile an annual inventory of GHGs emitted in Pennsylvania. The inventory must establish GHG emission trends and contributions of major sectors, including, but not limited to the transportation, electricity generation, industrial, commercial, mineral and natural resources, production of alternative fuel, agricultural, and domestic sectors.

In 2023, (the most recent data available for the 2026 Inventory) Pennsylvania was responsible for approximately 245 million metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent (MMTCO 2 e) being emitted into the atmosphere. Production and consumption of energy accounted for nearly 90 percent of these emissions. Pennsylvania’s forestry and land use sector sequestered over 29 MMTCO 2 e in 2023.

The current inventory can be found here: Pennsylvania Greenhouse Gas Inventory – 2026