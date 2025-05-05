Site Background

Municipality:

City of Erie, Erie County

eFACTS Site ID:

48974

Previous Property Owners and Operators:

Jarvis Company

Perry Iron Company

Pickands

Mather and Company

Interlake Iron Company

Perry Furnace Company

Koppers Company, Inc.

Erie Coke Corporation

Erie Coke HSCA Investigation

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) Bureau of Environmental Cleanup and Brownfields (ECB) is investigating the former Erie Coke, Inc. in the City of Erie, Erie County in accordance with the Pennsylvania Hazardous Sites Cleanup Act (HSCA). Periodic updates about this investigation will be posted on this page

The Erie Coke Site (Site), located along Lake Erie at the foot of East Avenue, was used for industrial manufacturing since 1833. It operated as a coke production facility from 1925 to 2019, when operations ceased.

In May 2020, DEP requested involvement from the EPA’s Superfund and Emergency Management Division. In 2022, EPA completed a Time-Critical Removal Action that included locating, transferring, hazard categorization testing, sampling, bulking and preparing drums, totes, cans, tubes, cylinders, and other containers for offsite disposal. EPA also pumped and transported offsite nearly 208,000 gallons of water/sludge eliminating the immediate threats to public health, welfare, and the environment.

Subsequently, DEP launched an investigation to determine the level and extent of contamination of soil and groundwater contamination within the 186-acre Site. DEP continues to collect and analyze samples of soil, sediment, surface and groundwater.

Below are the Reports that contain the results of DEPs investigations beginning in 2022, including the most recently finalized 2025 Site Investigation and Groundwater Monitoring Report

Currently, DEP is planning monitoring of select groundwater wells in Spring 2026. DEP will also be developing a Remedial Alternatives Analysis Report for the Site which should tentatively be available in Fall 2026.

Timeline

✓ = Completed Steps, ★ = Current Step, ● = Next Steps



✓ Initial Site Investigation (July 2023 Report) (Installation of soil borings, monitoring wells, sample collection, Fall 2022 - Spring 2023)

✓ Phase II Site Investigation (October 2024 Report) (Installation of soil borings, monitoring wells, sample collection, Fall 2023 - Spring 2024)

✓ Supplemental Site Investigation (July 2025 Report) (Installation of soil borings, monitoring wells, sample collection, Fall 2024)

✓ 2025 Site Investigation and Groundwater Monitoring (January 2026 Report (187 MB)) (Installation of soil borings, monitoring wells, sample collection, Summer 2025)

★ Developing Remedial Alternatives Analysis Report (Fall 2026)

● Spring 2026 monitoring of select groundwater wells