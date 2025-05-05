Site Background
Municipality:
City of Erie, Erie County
eFACTS Site ID:
48974
Previous Property Owners and Operators:
Jarvis Company
Perry Iron Company
Pickands
Mather and Company
Interlake Iron Company
Perry Furnace Company
Koppers Company, Inc.
Erie Coke Corporation
Erie Coke HSCA Investigation
The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) Bureau of Environmental Cleanup and Brownfields (ECB) is investigating the former Erie Coke, Inc. in the City of Erie, Erie County in accordance with the Pennsylvania Hazardous Sites Cleanup Act (HSCA). Periodic updates about this investigation will be posted on this page
The Erie Coke Site (Site), located along Lake Erie at the foot of East Avenue, was used for industrial manufacturing since 1833. It operated as a coke production facility from 1925 to 2019, when operations ceased.
In May 2020, DEP requested involvement from the EPA’s Superfund and Emergency Management Division. In 2022, EPA completed a Time-Critical Removal Action that included locating, transferring, hazard categorization testing, sampling, bulking and preparing drums, totes, cans, tubes, cylinders, and other containers for offsite disposal. EPA also pumped and transported offsite nearly 208,000 gallons of water/sludge eliminating the immediate threats to public health, welfare, and the environment.
Subsequently, DEP launched an investigation to determine the level and extent of contamination of soil and groundwater contamination within the 186-acre Site. DEP continues to collect and analyze samples of soil, sediment, surface and groundwater.
Below are the Reports that contain the results of DEPs investigations beginning in 2022, including the most recently finalized 2025 Site Investigation and Groundwater Monitoring Report
Currently, DEP is planning monitoring of select groundwater wells in Spring 2026. DEP will also be developing a Remedial Alternatives Analysis Report for the Site which should tentatively be available in Fall 2026.
Timeline
✓ = Completed Steps, ★ = Current Step, ● = Next Steps
✓ Initial Site Investigation (July 2023 Report) (Installation of soil borings, monitoring wells, sample collection, Fall 2022 - Spring 2023)
✓ Phase II Site Investigation (October 2024 Report) (Installation of soil borings, monitoring wells, sample collection, Fall 2023 - Spring 2024)
✓ Supplemental Site Investigation (July 2025 Report) (Installation of soil borings, monitoring wells, sample collection, Fall 2024)
✓ 2025 Site Investigation and Groundwater Monitoring (January 2026 Report (187 MB)) (Installation of soil borings, monitoring wells, sample collection, Summer 2025)
★ Developing Remedial Alternatives Analysis Report (Fall 2026)
● Spring 2026 monitoring of select groundwater wells
Frequently Asked Questions
DEP has expended approximately $2,000,000 for the investigation activities conducted thus far. The Hazardous Sites Cleanup Act (HSCA), 35 P.S. § 6020.101, et seq., gives the DEP the authority to seek reimbursement for public funds spent on DEP-funded cleanup actions from persons responsible for releases of hazardous substances. As part of the HSCA process, the DEP will be pursuing cost recovery from all known responsible persons.
On March 15, 2024, the Erie-Western PA Port Authority (Port Authority) filed their Declaration of Taking in the Erie County Court of Common Pleas as part of their condemnation and acquisition of the Erie Coke Corporation’s property. The Port Authority and the Erie County Redevelopment Authority (ECRDA) have an agreement to work together to assess and remediate the Erie Coke Corporation property. As the property owner, the Port Authority determines the end use of the property.
Field investigation activities include the installation of monitoring wells and collection of soil, sediment, and surface and groundwater samples. The investigation progresses in phases, which is typical of environmental investigations of large and complex sites. Phase I (July 2023 Report) included the collection of hundreds of samples of soil, sediment, waste material, surface and ground water, and the installation of 15 permanent monitoring wells. Phase II (October 2024 Report) included the collection of additional soil and groundwater samples and installation of 36 new monitoring wells. The Supplemental Work Plan includes approximately 30 soil boring locations and 7 new monitoring wells.
Lake Erie is an important and complex urban watershed. DEP will continue to monitor groundwater and determine the best approach to evaluate the impacts of hazardous substances from the Site into the Lake. Some sediment samples were collected during the Phase I Investigation (July 2023 Report). Additional samples may be collected/analyzed in the future. In 2019, the DEP’s Waterways and Wetlands Program/Office of the Great Lakes evaluated Lake Erie’s surface water and sediments in the vicinity of the Site. That information is available for review at the DEP Northwest Regional Office.
While the DEP has not completed a human health and ecological risk assessment, the following work has been completed to reduce and/or eliminate potential risk:
- With the shutdown of the Coke Plant in December 2019, direct discharge of contaminated liquids and air emissions has been eliminated.
- EPA’s Removal Action removed hazardous substances remaining in tanks, containers, and piping posing the most immediate threat to public health, welfare, and the environment.
- The Site is secured with a fence and gate reducing the risk of direct contact with contaminated Site soils.
- Everyone in the area is connected to a public water supply which eliminates drinking of contaminated Site groundwater.
- Anyone with concerns about fish consumption from fishing activities in the area of the Site should refer to PADEP’s Fish Consumption Advisory Page at the following link Fish Consumption Advisories (https://www.dep.pa.gov/Business/Water/Clean Water/WaterQuality/FishConsumptionAdvisory/Pages/default.aspx).
- There are “No Swimming” signs in the area of the Site.
The DEP’s environmental investigations identified extensive contamination across the Site. The soil and groundwater are contaminated by metals, semi-volatile organic compounds, and volatile organic compounds. Analytical results show exceedances of the Land Recycling Statewide Health Standards Medium Specific Concentrations. The results of DEP’s investigation are contained in the reports below.
Resources and Links
- 2025 Site Investigation and Groundwater Monitoring Work Plan (PDF)
- July 2025 Supplemental Site Investigation Report (PDF)
- August 2024 GW Monitoring Report (PDF) (194 MB, Large File)
- October 2024 Phase II Site Investigation Report (PDF) (625 MB, Large File)
- October 2024 Supplemental Site Investigation Work Plan (PDF)
- Erie Coke-Phase II Letter Report - 12/18/23 (PDF)
- Erie Coke-Phase II Site Investigation Work Plan - 9/14/23 (PDF)
- July 2023 Initial Site Investigation Report (PDF) (140 MB, Large File)
- Data Summary Report No. 2 - 3/8/23 (PDF)
- Data Summary Report - 2/7/23 (PDF)
- PA DEP - HCSA Program
- Site Profile - Erie Coke Site - EPA OSC Response
- Fact Sheet (PDF)
- Erie Coke Property - Drone Footage (MP4)
Contact
Please direct questions pertaining to the Erie Coke HSCA investigation to DEP Northwest Region HSCA Project Manager Chris Saber, at 814-332-6074 or csaber@pa.gov.
All media inquiries should go to DEP Northwest Regional Communications Manager, Tom Decker, at 814-332-6615 or thomadecke@pa.gov.
Erie Coke Property - Drone Flyover
Aerial footage of clean-up process of Erie Coke Property.