The Radiation Protection Act (1984-147) authorizes the Radiation Protection Advisory Committee (RPAC). It must assist DEP in drafting rules and regulations. It must also advise DEP on parts of the regulations or programs.

Members appointed by the Secretary of DEP make up the committee.

Members represent groups in:

Health physics

Medical physics

The public

They are from environmental, science, engineering, and business sectors. One committee member is the Executive Director of the Citizens Advisory Council to DEP. The council represents the public.