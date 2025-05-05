The Radiation Protection Act (1984-147) authorizes the Radiation Protection Advisory Committee (RPAC). It must assist DEP in drafting rules and regulations. It must also advise DEP on parts of the regulations or programs.
Members appointed by the Secretary of DEP make up the committee.
Members represent groups in:
- Health physics
- Medical physics
- The public
They are from environmental, science, engineering, and business sectors. One committee member is the Executive Director of the Citizens Advisory Council to DEP. The council represents the public.
2026 Meetings
The Radiation Protection Advisory Committee will meet in the:
Rachel Carson State Office Building
Room 105
400 Market Street
Harrisburg, PA 17101
Wednesday, October 28, 2026 – Hybrid meeting (9:00 am - Noon)
- Draft Agenda (PDF)
- Draft Minutes from the April 1, 2026 Meeting (PDF)
- NMED Events February 1, 2026 to August 31, 2026 (PDF)
- MRE Events February 2026 through August 2026 (PDF)
- Annex A Updates (PDF)
Wednesday, April 1, 2026 – Hybrid meeting (9:00 am - Noon)
- Draft Agenda (PDF)
- Final Minutes from February 4, 2026 Meeting (PDF)
- NMED Events August 27, 2025, through january 31, 2026 (PDF)
- MRE Events August 2025 through January 2026 (PDF)
Wednesday, February 4, 2026 – Hybrid meeting (9:00 am - Noon)
Contact Us
For more information, please contact:
John Chippo
Bureau of Radiation Protection
PO Box 8469=
Harrisburg, PA 17105-8469=
717-787-3720
EPRPControl@pa.gov
If you need accommodations under the Americans with Disabilities Act, please reach out to the contact person for each board or committee. You can also call the Pennsylvania AT&T Relay Service at 1-800-654-5984 (TDD) for assistance.