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    Advisory Committees

    Radiation Protection Advisory Committee

    Find information related to meetings, bylaws, membership, and more for the Radiation Protection Advisory Committee

    View the Bylaws

    The Radiation Protection Act (1984-147) authorizes the Radiation Protection Advisory Committee (RPAC). It must assist DEP in drafting rules and regulations. It must also advise DEP on parts of the regulations or programs.

    Members appointed by the Secretary of DEP make up the committee.

    Members represent groups in:

    • Health physics
    • Medical physics
    • The public

    They are from environmental, science, engineering, and business sectors. One committee member is the Executive Director of the Citizens Advisory Council to DEP. The council represents the public. 

     

    2026 Meetings

    The Radiation Protection Advisory Committee will meet in the:

    Rachel Carson State Office Building
    Room 105
    400 Market Street
    Harrisburg, PA 17101

    Wednesday, October 28, 2026 – Hybrid meeting (9:00 am - Noon)

    Wednesday, April 1, 2026 – Hybrid meeting (9:00 am - Noon)

    Wednesday, February 4, 2026 – Hybrid meeting (9:00 am - Noon)

    Contact Us

    For more information, please contact:

    John Chippo
    Bureau of Radiation Protection
    PO Box 8469=
    Harrisburg, PA 17105-8469=
    717-787-3720
    EPRPControl@pa.gov

    If you need accommodations under the Americans with Disabilities Act, please reach out to the contact person for each board or committee. You can also call the Pennsylvania AT&T Relay Service at 1-800-654-5984 (TDD) for assistance.