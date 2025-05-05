​​​​Welcome to Pennsylvania's Black Fly (Gnat) Suppression Website

The goal of the Pennsylvania Black Fly Suppression Program is to reduce adult black fly (gnat) populations to tolerable levels during the spring and summer recreational season using environmentally compatible methods. The program involves monitoring and treatment of approximately 1,800 miles of 45 Pennsylvania rivers and streams. DEP biologists and student interns conduct black fly monitoring, laboratory identification of samples, data entry, treatment operations and management of aerial spray contracts. Treatments are done by helicopter or hand applications, using Bacillus thuringiensis israelensis (Bti), a naturally occurring soil bacterium, to selectively target only four black fly species in the Simulium jenningsi species group that bother people. The program currently conducts control work in 35 participating counties with over 6.6 million residents, providing relief from adult black flies so residents and tourists can fully enjoy outdoor recreational activities in Pennsylvania.

Not sure if it's a black fly? Black flies are often referred to as gnats and are much smaller than the common house fly and closer to the size of a fruit fly. Black flies do not enter buildings or covered areas in any significant numbers. The gnats have the annoying habit of swarming around the heads of people outside on warm days and disrupt outdoor activities. Swatting them is useless as they are quick to return, often flying into people's eyes and sometimes delivering a painful and itchy bite. If you are encountering an issue with black flies (gnats) and would like to report it, you can follow the link and provide additional information. Any other fly related issues or questions unrelated to black flies (gnats) should be directed to the Penn State Extension Office in your County.

If you have any questions or would like more information regarding the PA Black Fly Suppression Program and its operations in Pennsylvania, you can contact the Black Fly Coordinator listed under your county.