Monroe Energy’s MIPC, LLC

DEP’s Response

On December 23, 2025, the Shapiro Administration issued an order (PDF) directing MIPC to implement an interim cleanup plan, conduct a thorough investigation at its Chelsea Pipeline Station and Tank Farm, and provide bottled water upon request to nearby residents who utilize private drinking water wells.

The administrative order requires MIPC to perform remediation in accordance with the Land Recycling and Environmental Remediation Standards Act (Act 2 of 1995). Beginning stages involve creating an interim remedial action plan, which entails early cleanup measures to reduce immediate risks to community members or the environment until a long-term remedy is selected and implemented.

In addition to providing bottled water to private well owners, other actions under the administrative order include, but are not limited to, the following:

Identify residents with private supply wells within 1,000 feet of the western side of the facility in Bethel, Upper Chichester, and Aston Townships.

Sample private supply wells for PA Short List Gasoline Compounds.

Install point-of-entry treatment systems (POETs) on water supplies with sample results that exceed drinking water standards.

Perform fence line air monitoring.

Submit a vapor intrusion evaluation plan for potential subsurface vapors near homes.

Submit an enforceable schedule for completing its environmental investigations and a remedial action plan to address the impacts of the leak.

Submit a Public Involvement Plan (PIP), which is an agreed upon communications plan between the townships, MIPC, community members, and DEP to keep the public informed on significant project activities and next steps.

Submit a weekly written report to DEP and municipalities. In addition, weekly status calls with DEP are taking place.

As of January 6, 2026, soil impacts identified to date have all been on the tank farm property and are located at least 35’ from the property boundary. There is no impact to public water as a result of this release.

Residents that live within 1,000 feet of the tank farm’s western property boundary can contact Monroe Energy at 610-364-8426 to request bottled water and have their supply well sampled.

Water Quality

MIPC is currently reporting no known offsite impacts and has been inspecting the unnamed tributary to Marcus Hook Creek.

DEP’s Clean Water Program inspected Chelsea site for surface water runoff activities on December 19, 2025. No product or sheen were observed in the stormwater swale.

Air Quality

Since December 30, 2025, MIPC is required to perform daily fence-line air monitoring using EPA Method TO-15 for speciated volatile organic compounds (VOCS), including BTEX until DEP notifies MIPC in writing to discontinue. MIPC must submit their air sampling plan to DEP by January 13, 2026, for DEP’s review and approval.