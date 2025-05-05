Monroe Energy’s MIPC, LLC

Site Facts
Municipality/County:
Aston, Bethel, and Upper Chichester townships, Delaware County
Site Location:
Chelsea Pipeline Station and Tank Farm
920 Cherry Tree Rd
Aston Township, PA 19014
Operator Website with Additional Information:
MIPC, LLC - Chelsea Tank Farm Update
What Happened
On December 17, 2025, MIPC, LLC (MIPC) informed DEP that a gasoline leak that MIPC discovered at its Chelsea Pipeline Station and Tank Farm in August 2025 may have released up to 9,000 barrels of fuel, equivalent to 378,000 gallons. During its initial investigation, MIPC discovered a failure in a 168,000-barrel above ground storage tank. The tanks at this facility are regulated by the federal Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA) for most matters and DEP’s Air Quality Program for air quality matters.
DEP’s Response
On December 23, 2025, the Shapiro Administration issued an order (PDF) directing MIPC to implement an interim cleanup plan, conduct a thorough investigation at its Chelsea Pipeline Station and Tank Farm, and provide bottled water upon request to nearby residents who utilize private drinking water wells.
The administrative order requires MIPC to perform remediation in accordance with the Land Recycling and Environmental Remediation Standards Act (Act 2 of 1995). Beginning stages involve creating an interim remedial action plan, which entails early cleanup measures to reduce immediate risks to community members or the environment until a long-term remedy is selected and implemented.
In addition to providing bottled water to private well owners, other actions under the administrative order include, but are not limited to, the following:
- Identify residents with private supply wells within 1,000 feet of the western side of the facility in Bethel, Upper Chichester, and Aston Townships.
- Sample private supply wells for PA Short List Gasoline Compounds.
- Install point-of-entry treatment systems (POETs) on water supplies with sample results that exceed drinking water standards.
- Perform fence line air monitoring.
- Submit a vapor intrusion evaluation plan for potential subsurface vapors near homes.
- Submit an enforceable schedule for completing its environmental investigations and a remedial action plan to address the impacts of the leak.
- Submit a Public Involvement Plan (PIP), which is an agreed upon communications plan between the townships, MIPC, community members, and DEP to keep the public informed on significant project activities and next steps.
- Submit a weekly written report to DEP and municipalities. In addition, weekly status calls with DEP are taking place.
As of January 6, 2026, soil impacts identified to date have all been on the tank farm property and are located at least 35’ from the property boundary. There is no impact to public water as a result of this release.
Residents that live within 1,000 feet of the tank farm’s western property boundary can contact Monroe Energy at 610-364-8426 to request bottled water and have their supply well sampled.
Water Quality
MIPC is currently reporting no known offsite impacts and has been inspecting the unnamed tributary to Marcus Hook Creek.
DEP’s Clean Water Program inspected Chelsea site for surface water runoff activities on December 19, 2025. No product or sheen were observed in the stormwater swale.
Air Quality
Since December 30, 2025, MIPC is required to perform daily fence-line air monitoring using EPA Method TO-15 for speciated volatile organic compounds (VOCS), including BTEX until DEP notifies MIPC in writing to discontinue. MIPC must submit their air sampling plan to DEP by January 13, 2026, for DEP’s review and approval.
Background Inspections and Reports
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June 15, 2026 (PDF)Observance of a Sub-slab Depressurization System Installation
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May 22, 2026 (PDF)Observance of a Sub-slab Depressurization System Installation
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May 18, 2026 (PDF)Approval of the 1st Quarterly Remedial Action Progress Report
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May 15, 2026 (PDF)Approval of the Private Drinking Water Well Sampling and Analysis Plan
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May 13, 2026 (PDF)Inspection of Chester Water Authority Utility Vault
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March 11, 2026 (PDF)Observance of Ongoing Site Characterization Activities
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March 6, 2026 (PDF)Public Involvement Plan Approval
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March 4, 2026 (PDF)Interim Remedial Action Plan - Vapor Intrusion Evaluation Plan, Schedule Approval
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February 26, 2026 (PDF)Approval of the Remedial Action Implementation Schedule
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February 3, 2026 (PDF)Remedial Action Implementation and Target Completion Schedule Letter of Deficiency
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January 29, 2026 (PDF)DEP Response to MIPC's Fenceline Perimeter Air Monitoring Plan
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January 29, 2026 (PDF)Potable Well Analytical Results Summary
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January 29, 2026 (PDF)Potable Well Sampling Summary
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January 21, 2026 (PDF)Observance of Site Activities
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January 16, 2026 (PDF)MIPC's Public Involvement Plan
What are the Chemicals of Concern?
The leak resulted in a release of unleaded gasoline, which is a complex mixture containing many different chemicals, primarily hydrocarbons.
Report an Environmental Concern
To report an environmental emergency incident to DEP: Call (800) 541-2050.
An environmental emergency is a situation requiring an immediate response. This may include discoloration of a waterway, a fish kill, spilled material, or other situation threatening public health and safety.
If not an emergency the public may submit a complaint online or call (866) 255-5158.
Anyone can report an environmental complaint. All reports are confidential. DEP responds promptly and professionally to any complaint. You can call DEP or submit a complaint online. Online complaints are reviewed during business hours. Monday through Friday, 8:00 am – 4:00 pm.
Report an Environmental Health Concern
Delaware County Residents with an environmental health concern are encouraged to contact the Delaware County Health Department.
Pennsylvanians with environmental health related questions can contact the PA Department of Health (PA DOH), where they will be evaluated and referred to an appropriate program area for potential investigation and follow-up.
Contact Information
DEP Site-Related Questions:
Contact our Southeast Region Environmental Cleanup & Brownfields (ECB) Program
RA-EP-SEROECB@pa.gov
DEP Media Relations:
Robyn Briggs,
Regional Communications Manager:
484-250-5965 or robbriggs@pa.gov
DEP Legislative Inquiries:
Lisa Strobridge P.G.,
Local Government Liaison:
484-250-5817 or lstrobridg@pa.gov
Municipality Information:
- Aston Township, Delaware County PA
- Bethel Township, Delaware County PA
- Upper Chichester Township, Delaware County PA