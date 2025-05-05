​​Knox District Mining Office

DEP Knox District Office
Mailing Address:
P.O. Box 669, Knox, PA 16232
Physical Address:
White Memorial Building, 310 Best Avenue, Knox, PA 16232
Phone: 814-797-1191
Fax: 814-797-2706
Bureau Director: Randy Shustack
DEP Pottsville District Office -
5 West Laurel Boulevard
Pottsville, PA 17901-2522
Phone: 570-621-3118
Fax: 570-621-3110
District Mining Manager: Paul Kephart
Environmental Program Manager: Gregory Aaron P.G.
Permit Chief: Vacant
Counties Served
Counties served: Beaver, Butler, Clarion, Crawford, Elk, Erie, Forest, Jefferson, Lawrence, McKean, Mercer, Venango and Warren