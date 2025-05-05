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    Bureau of District Mining Operations

    ​​Knox District Mining Office

    DEP Knox District Office 

    Mailing Address:
    P.O. Box 669, Knox, PA 16232

    Physical Address:
    White Memorial Building, 310 Best Avenue, Knox, PA 16232

    Phone: 814-797-1191 

    Fax: 814-797-2706

    RA-EPKNOX@pa.gov

    Directions

    Bureau Director: Randy Shustack
    DEP Pottsville District Office -
    5 West Laurel Boulevard
    Pottsville, PA 17901-2522
    Phone: 570-621-3118
    Fax: 570-621-3110

    District Mining Manager: Paul Kephart

    Environmental Program Manager: Gregory Aaron P.G.

    Permit Chief: Vacant

    Counties Served

    Counties served: Beaver, Butler, Clarion, Crawford, Elk, Erie, Forest, Jefferson, Lawrence, McKean, Mercer, Venango and Warren

    Organizational Chart

     