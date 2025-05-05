Rachel Carson State Office Building
400 Market Street
Harrisburg, PA 17101
Phone: (717) 787-2814
- Take PA Turnpike to Exit #19/247 (Harrisburg East);
- Take I-283 North (you'll be on I-283 when you pass the toll booth); exit left to I-83 South to Exit #43 (2nd Street; State Capitol);
- Proceed from ramp onto 2nd Street (one-way traffic);
- At fourth traffic signal, turn right onto Market Street (Hilton Hotel on the corner);
- The Rachel Carson State Office Building is on the left between 4th and 5th Streets;
- To park, proceed to 5th Street, turn left at traffic signal and turn left into the Fifth Street Parking Garage just ahead.
- From the Baltimore Beltway, take I-83 North to Exit #43 (2nd Street; State Capitol);
- Proceed from ramp onto 2nd Street (one-way traffic);
- At fourth traffic signal, turn right onto Market Street (Hilton Hotel on the corner);
- The Rachel Carson State Office Building is on the left between 4th and 5th Streets;
- To park, proceed to 5th Street, turn left at traffic signal and turn left into the Fifth Street Parking Garage just ahead.
- Take I-81 South to Exit #67A, Cameron Street (Route 230 east);
- Continue east on Cameron Street to Market Street;
- Turn right at the traffic signal onto Market Street (Hess gas station on left) to Fifth Street;
- Turn right at the traffic signal onto Fifth Street; must turn right - Market Street is one way at this point from the opposite direction.
- To park, turn left into Fifth Street Parking Garage. The Rachel Carson State Office Building is located between 4th and 5th Streets, beside the parking garage.
- Take I-78 West to I-81 South to Exit #67A, Cameron Street (Route 230 east);
- Continue east on Cameron Street to Market Street;
- Turn right at the traffic signal onto Market Street (Hess gas station on left) to Fifth Street;
- Turn right at the traffic signal onto Fifth Street; must turn right - Market Street is one way at this point from the opposite direction.
- To park, turn left into Fifth Street Parking Garage. The Rachel Carson State Office Building is located between 4th and 5th Street, beside the parking garage.
- Take Route 15 South to Shamokin Dam;
- Take Routes 11/15 South toward Harrisburg;
- Take Routes 22/322 toward Harrisburg;
- Take Route 22 into Harrisburg;
- At the traffic light near the Farm Show area proceed straight onto Cameron Street;
- Continue east on Cameron Street to Market Street;
- Turn right at the traffic signal onto Market Street (Hess gas station on left) to Fifth Street;
- Turn right at the traffic signal onto Fifth Street; must turn right - Market Street is one way at this point from the opposite direction.
- To park, turn left into Fifth Street Parking Garage. The Rachel Carson State Office Building is located between 4th and 5th Street, beside the parking garage.
- Take I-80 east to Exit 161 (SR 26 South);
- Take SR 26 South to SR 144 South;
- Take Route 322 East;
- Take Routes 22/322 toward Harrisburg; Take Route 22 into Harrisburg;
- At the traffic light near the Farm Show area proceed straight onto Cameron Street;
- Continue east on Cameron Street to Market Street;
- Turn right at the traffic signal onto Market Street (Hess gas station on left) to Fifth Street;
- Turn right at the traffic signal onto Fifth Street; must turn right - Market Street is one way at this point from the opposite direction.
- 9. To park, turn left into Fifth Street Parking Garage. The Rachel Carson State Office Building is located between 4th and 5th Street, beside the parking garage.
Alternate Route from Erie/Meadville
- Take I-79 to PA Turnpike;
- Take PA Turnpike to Exit 19/247 (Harrisburg East);
- Take I-283 North (you'll be on I-283 when you pass the toll booth); exit left to I-83 South to Exit #43 (2nd Street; State Capitol);
- Proceed from ramp onto 2nd Street (one-way traffic);
- At fourth traffic signal, turn right onto Market Street (Hilton Hotel on the corner);
- The Rachel Carson State Office Building is on the left between 4th and 5th Streets;
- To park, proceed to 5th Street, turn left at traffic signal and turn left into the Fifth Street Parking Garage just ahead.