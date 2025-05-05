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of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

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    Office Locations

    Directions to DEP’s Central Office

    Rachel Carson State Office Building

    400 Market Street
    Harrisburg, PA 17101

    Phone: (717) 787-2814

     

    1. Take PA Turnpike to Exit #19/247 (Harrisburg East);
    2. Take I-283 North (you'll be on I-283 when you pass the toll booth); exit left to I-83 South to Exit #43 (2nd Street; State Capitol);
    3. Proceed from ramp onto 2nd Street (one-way traffic);
    4. At fourth traffic signal, turn right onto Market Street (Hilton Hotel on the corner);
    5. The Rachel Carson State Office Building is on the left between 4th and 5th Streets;
    6. To park, proceed to 5th Street, turn left at traffic signal and turn left into the Fifth Street Parking Garage just ahead.

    1. From the Baltimore Beltway, take I-83 North to Exit #43 (2nd Street; State Capitol);
    2. Proceed from ramp onto 2nd Street (one-way traffic);
    3. At fourth traffic signal, turn right onto Market Street (Hilton Hotel on the corner);
    4. The Rachel Carson State Office Building is on the left between 4th and 5th Streets;
    5. To park, proceed to 5th Street, turn left at traffic signal and turn left into the Fifth Street Parking Garage just ahead.

    1. Take I-81 South to Exit #67A, Cameron Street (Route 230 east);
    2. Continue east on Cameron Street to Market Street;
    3. Turn right at the traffic signal onto Market Street (Hess gas station on left) to Fifth Street;
    4. Turn right at the traffic signal onto Fifth Street; must turn right - Market Street is one way at this point from the opposite direction.
    5. To park, turn left into Fifth Street Parking Garage. The Rachel Carson State Office Building is located between 4th and 5th Streets, beside the parking garage.

    1. Take I-78 West to I-81 South to Exit #67A, Cameron Street (Route 230 east);
    2. Continue east on Cameron Street to Market Street;
    3. Turn right at the traffic signal onto Market Street (Hess gas station on left) to Fifth Street;
    4. Turn right at the traffic signal onto Fifth Street; must turn right - Market Street is one way at this point from the opposite direction.
    5. To park, turn left into Fifth Street Parking Garage. The Rachel Carson State Office Building is located between 4th and 5th Street, beside the parking garage.

    1. Take Route 15 South to Shamokin Dam;
    2. Take Routes 11/15 South toward Harrisburg;
    3. Take Routes 22/322 toward Harrisburg;
    4. Take Route 22 into Harrisburg;
    5. At the traffic light near the Farm Show area proceed straight onto Cameron Street;
    6. Continue east on Cameron Street to Market Street;
    7. Turn right at the traffic signal onto Market Street (Hess gas station on left) to Fifth Street;
    8. Turn right at the traffic signal onto Fifth Street; must turn right - Market Street is one way at this point from the opposite direction.
    9. To park, turn left into Fifth Street Parking Garage. The Rachel Carson State Office Building is located between 4th and 5th Street, beside the parking garage.

    1. Take I-80 east to Exit 161 (SR 26 South);
    2. Take SR 26 South to SR 144 South;
    3. Take Route 322 East;
    4. Take Routes 22/322 toward Harrisburg; Take Route 22 into Harrisburg;
    5. At the traffic light near the Farm Show area proceed straight onto Cameron Street;
    6. Continue east on Cameron Street to Market Street;
    7. Turn right at the traffic signal onto Market Street (Hess gas station on left) to Fifth Street;
    8. Turn right at the traffic signal onto Fifth Street; must turn right - Market Street is one way at this point from the opposite direction.
    9. 9. To park, turn left into Fifth Street Parking Garage. The Rachel Carson State Office Building is located between 4th and 5th Street, beside the parking garage.


    Alternate Route from Erie/Meadville

    1. Take I-79 to PA Turnpike;
    2. Take PA Turnpike to Exit 19/247 (Harrisburg East);
    3. Take I-283 North (you'll be on I-283 when you pass the toll booth); exit left to I-83 South to Exit #43 (2nd Street; State Capitol);
    4. Proceed from ramp onto 2nd Street (one-way traffic);
    5. At fourth traffic signal, turn right onto Market Street (Hilton Hotel on the corner);
    6. The Rachel Carson State Office Building is on the left between 4th and 5th Streets;
    7. To park, proceed to 5th Street, turn left at traffic signal and turn left into the Fifth Street Parking Garage just ahead.