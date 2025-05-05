The following standard operating procedures have been developed by DEP's programs to assist with program-specific implementation of the Permit Review Process and Permit Decision Guarantee policy. Implementation of the standard operating procedures will ensure consistent procedures for reviewing permit applications across the department.



Standard Operating Procedures include:

An explanation of how the department will generally undertake the process that leads to the regulatory action of granting or denying applications.

Specific application requirements and review procedures by permit type and program.

Information on the specific statutes and regulations that require completeness review or technical review procedures other than those outlined in the policy.

Both DEP's and County Conservation Districts' roles are listed in the Permit Review Process. The standard operating procedures below are for those authorizations included in the Permit Decision Guarantee. Procedures for remaining department authorizations will be added as they become available.

Active and Abandoned Mine Operations

View the Bureau of Mining Programs SOPs.



Oil and Gas Management

Water Management

Clean Water

Safe Drinking Water

Waterways Engineering and Wetlands

Waste, Air, Radiation and Remediation

Air Quality

Environmental Cleanup and Brownfields

Waste Management