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    The following standard operating procedures have been developed by DEP's programs to assist with program-specific implementation of the Permit Review Process and Permit Decision Guarantee policy. Implementation of the standard operating procedures will ensure consistent procedures for reviewing permit applications across the department.

    Standard Operating Procedures include:

    • An explanation of how the department will generally undertake the process that leads to the regulatory action of granting or denying applications.
    • Specific application requirements and review procedures by permit type and program.
    • Information on the specific statutes and regulations that require completeness review or technical review procedures other than those outlined in the policy.

    Both DEP's and County Conservation Districts' roles are listed in the Permit Review Process. The standard operating procedures below are for those authorizations included in the Permit Decision Guarantee. Procedures for remaining department authorizations will be added as they become available.

     

    Active and Abandoned Mine Operations


    Oil and Gas Management

     

    Water Management

    Clean Water

     

    Safe Drinking Water

     

    Waterways Engineering and Wetlands

     

    Waste, Air, Radiation and Remediation

    Air Quality

     

    Environmental Cleanup and Brownfields

     

    Waste Management