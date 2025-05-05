The following standard operating procedures have been developed by DEP's programs to assist with program-specific implementation of the Permit Review Process and Permit Decision Guarantee policy. Implementation of the standard operating procedures will ensure consistent procedures for reviewing permit applications across the department.
Standard Operating Procedures include:
- An explanation of how the department will generally undertake the process that leads to the regulatory action of granting or denying applications.
- Specific application requirements and review procedures by permit type and program.
- Information on the specific statutes and regulations that require completeness review or technical review procedures other than those outlined in the policy.
Both DEP's and County Conservation Districts' roles are listed in the Permit Review Process. The standard operating procedures below are for those authorizations included in the Permit Decision Guarantee. Procedures for remaining department authorizations will be added as they become available.
Active and Abandoned Mine Operations
- View the Bureau of Mining Programs SOPs.
Oil and Gas Management
- Erosion and Sediment Control General Permit (PDF)
- Review and Issuance of Drill and Operate Well Permits (PDF)
Water Management
Clean Water
- Management of Late, Incomplete, and Deficient NPDES Permit Renewal Applications (PDF)
- PAG-01 General NPDES Permit NOIs (Stormwater Associated with Small Construction Activities) (PDF)
- PAG-02 General NPDES Permit NOIs (Stormwater Associated with Construction Activities) (PDF)
- PAG-03 NPDES General Permit NOIs (Industrial Stormwater) (PDF)
- PAG-04 NPDES General Permit NOIs (Small Flow Sewage Treatment Facilities) (PDF)
- PAG-05 NPDES General Permit NOIs (Petroleum-Product Groundwater Remediation) (PDF)
- PAG-06 NPDES General Permit NOIs (Combined Sewer Overflow Systems) (PDF)
- PAG-07 General Biosolids Permit NOIs (Beneficial Use of Exceptional Quality Biosolids) (PDF)
- PAG-08 General Biosolids Permit NOIs (Beneficial Use of Biosolids) (PDF)
- PAG-09 General Biosolids Permit NOIs (Beneficial Use of Residential Septage) (PDF)
- PAG-10 NPDES General Permit NOIs (Hydrostatic Testing of Tanks and Pipelines) (PDF)
- PAG-11 NPDES General Permit NOIs (Aquaculture Facilities) (PDF)
- PAG-12 NPDES General Permit NOIs (CAFOs) (PDF)
- PAG-13 NPDES General Permit NOIs (MS4s) (PDF)
- PAG-15 NPDES General Permit NOIs (Pesticides) (PDF)
- Individual NPDES Industrial Waste and Industrial Stormwater Applications (PDF)
- Individual NPDES Sewage Applications (PDF)
- Individual NPDES Small Flow Sewage Treatment Facility Applications (PDF)
- Individual NPDES CAFO Applications (PDF)
- Individual NPDES MS4 Applications (PDF)
- Individual NPDES Pesticides Applications (PDF)
- Individual NPDES Construction Stormwater Applications (PDF)
- Individual E&S Construction Stormwater Applications (PDF)
- ESCGP Construction Stormwater NOIs (PDF)
- Joint Chapter 91.38 Pesticides Applications (PDF)
- WQG-01 General WQM Permit NOIs (Small Flow Sewage Treatment Facilities) (PDF)
- WQG-02 General WQM Permit NOIs (Sewers and Pump Stations) (PDF)
- WQM Applications for Industrial Waste Treatment Facilities (PDF)
- WQM Applications for Sewage Treatment Facilities (PDF)
- WQM Applications for Land Application of Sewage and Industrial Waste (PDF)
- WQM Applications for Manure Storage Facilities (PDF)
- WQM Applications for Sewers and Pump Stations (PDF)
- NPDES and WQM Amendments and Transfers (PDF)
- Establishing Effluent Limitations for Individual Industrial Waste Permits (PDF)
- Establishing Effluent Limitations for Individual Sewage Permits (PDF)
- Chemical Additives (PDF)
- Whole Effluent Toxicity (PDF)
- Establishing BTA Using BPJ for Cooling Water Intake Structures at Existing NPDES Facilities (PDF)
- Implementing General Water Quality Criteria (PDF)
- Establishing WQBELs and Permit Conditions for Toxic Pollutants (PDF)
- NPDES, WQM and Biosolids Permit Numbering for New Permits (PDF)
- Individual Biosolids Generator Permit Applications (PDF)
- Individual Biosolids Site Permit Applications (PDF)
- Notification of First Land Application (30-Day Notice) & Site Suitability Notice (SSN) for the Beneficial Use of Biosolids by Land Application (PDF)
- Sewage Planning Module Component C-1 Reviews (PDF)
- Sewage Planning Module Component C-2 Reviews (PDF)
- Sewage Planning Module Component C-3 Reviews (PDF)
- Sewage Planning Module Component C-3s Reviews (PDF)
- Sewage Planning Module Application Mailer and Exemption Reviews (PDF)
- Sewage Planning Act 537 Plan and Update Revision Reviews (PDF)
Safe Drinking Water
- Chapter 109 Public Water Supply (PWS) Construction and Operation Permits (PDF)
- Chapter 109 Public Water Supply (PWS) Minor Permit Amendments and Permit Transfers (PDF)
Waterways Engineering and Wetlands
- Chapter 105 Dam Safety Program Review of Chapter 105 Environmental Assessment Review for Dam Related Activities (PDF)
- Chapter 105 Dam Safety Program Review of Chapter 105 New Dam Permit (PDF)
- Chapter 105 Water Obstruction and Encroachment Program Review of General Permits by Delegated County Conservation District Staff Only (PDF) Rev. Dec. 2018 / Jan.2019
- Chapter 105 Water Obstruction and Encroachment Program Review of General Permits covered by Permit Decision Guarantee Policy (PDF) Rev. Dec. 2018 / Jan.2019
- Chapter 105 Water Obstruction and Encroachment Program Review of Joint Permit Applications and Environmental Assessments (PDF) Rev. July 2013
- Chapter 105 Water Obstruction and Encroachment Program Review of General Permits not covered by Permit Decision Guarantee Policy by Department Staff (PDF) Rev. Dec. 2018 / Jan.2019
Waste, Air, Radiation and Remediation
Air Quality
Environmental Cleanup and Brownfields
Waste Management
- Processing Municipal and Residual Waste Form U Applications (PDF)
- Processing Municipal and Residual Waste General Permit Applications (PDF) Revised September 2014
- Processing Municipal and Residual Waste Major Permit Modifications (PDF) Revised September 2014
- Processing Municipal and Residual Waste Minor Permit Modifications (PDF) Revised September 2014
- Settlement Accommodation Plan (SAP) (PDF)
- Financial Assurance Review Procedures (PDF) New September 2014