The 2026 AML/AMD Grant Program will host two application rounds. Applications will be accepted for projects associated with reclaiming abandoned coal mine lands or addressing abandoned coal mine drainage during the following application periods:
2026 AML/AMD Grant Program Application Rounds
Round 1 – April 13, 2026, through 11:59 pm on June 5, 2026
Round 2 – October 5, 2026, through 11:59 pm on November 30, 2026
Applicants interested in applying for an AML/AMD Grant Program grant are required to schedule an Initial Project Consultation at least 45 days prior to an application round opening. Please complete an Initial Project Consultation Request form. The Bureau of Abandoned Mine Reclamation’s typical response time to your request is 2-3 business days.
NOTE: For grant/subaward projects, the Bureau is unable to review, issue, or enforce Chapter 102, 105 and/or 106 permits. Any questions related to permitting requirements, for potential or selected AML/AMD Grant Program project applications, should be directed to the appropriate county conservation district or Department of Environmental Protection regional office.
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Report an AML Emergency
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IIJA AML Program
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AML Program Information
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Program Accomplishments
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Abandoned Mine Land Economic Revitalization (AMLER) Program
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AMD Set Aside Program
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Operation Scarlift and Mine Reclamation in Pennsylvania
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Publications, Links, Other Resources
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County and Regional Maps
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Abandoned Mine Reclamation