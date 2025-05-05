Bureau of Abandoned Mine Reclamation

Abandoned Mine Lands and Abandoned Mine Drainage (AML/AMD) Grant Program

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection’s Bureau of Abandoned Mine Reclamation is authorized through the United States Department of Interior’s Office of Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement to issue grants for the purpose of reclaiming abandoned mine lands (AML) and abating abandoned mine drainage (AMD) as defined in Title IV of the Surface Mining Control and Reclamation Act.