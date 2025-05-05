The Conservation District Watershed Specialist (CDWS) Program was created in 2000 with the understanding that "a small group of thoughtful, committed citizens can change the world." That quote from Margaret Mead continues to function as the de facto anthem for the passionate and dedicated individuals who serve throughout the commonwealth as Conservation District Watershed Specialists (CDWS). The CDWS program provides funding to County Conservation Districts to employ a Watershed Specialist.



The Watershed Specialist is tasked with a wide variety of responsibilities, but the essence of the position remains true to its original focus of enabling communities to affect positive change on water quality. This purpose is most commonly accomplished through collaboration with watershed associations and other non-governmental organizations, as well as through the impactful use of state, federal, and private grants to implement water quality restoration projects; by performing monitoring or enabling citizens to engage in water quality monitoring; and by providing education to students of all ages.

If you are a Watershed Specialist, the links below are useful. If you are a resident or a member of a watershed association, sportsman's association or other stakeholder group and you are interested in learning more about how you can get involved with water quality monitoring, grant writing, and stream or lake restoration, please don't hesitate to reach out to your Watershed Specialist.

Documents for Watershed Specialist Grant

FY 2026-2027

FY 2025-2026