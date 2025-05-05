The Conservation District Watershed Specialist (CDWS) Program was created in 2000 with the understanding that "a small group of thoughtful, committed citizens can change the world." That quote from Margaret Mead continues to function as the de facto anthem for the passionate and dedicated individuals who serve throughout the commonwealth as Conservation District Watershed Specialists (CDWS). The CDWS program provides funding to County Conservation Districts to employ a Watershed Specialist.
The Watershed Specialist is tasked with a wide variety of responsibilities, but the essence of the position remains true to its original focus of enabling communities to affect positive change on water quality. This purpose is most commonly accomplished through collaboration with watershed associations and other non-governmental organizations, as well as through the impactful use of state, federal, and private grants to implement water quality restoration projects; by performing monitoring or enabling citizens to engage in water quality monitoring; and by providing education to students of all ages.
If you are a Watershed Specialist, the links below are useful. If you are a resident or a member of a watershed association, sportsman's association or other stakeholder group and you are interested in learning more about how you can get involved with water quality monitoring, grant writing, and stream or lake restoration, please don't hesitate to reach out to your Watershed Specialist.
Documents for Watershed Specialist Grant
FY 2026-2027
- CDWS Application for Reimbursement
- CDWS Application for Reimbursement Instructions (PDF)
- CDWS Budget Primer & Mini-Grant Guidelines (PDF)
- CDWS Renewal Request Form (PDF)
- CDWS Task & Deliverable Budget Worksheet (XLSX)
- CDWS Grant Deliverables (PDF)
- CDWS Quarterly Progress Report Form (XLSM)
- CDWS One-Page Final Mini-Grant Project Summary (DOCX)
- Budget Revision Request Form
FY 2025-2026
- CDWS Grant Deliverables (PDF)
- CDWS Budget Primer & Mini-Grant Guidelines (PDF)
- CDWS Renewal Request Form
- CDWS Task & Deliverable Budget Worksheet
- CDWS Quarterly Report Form v4.0 (XLSM)
- CDWS One-Page Final Mini-Grant Project Summary (DOCX)
- Budget Revision Request Form
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Web Resources for Watershed Specialists
Funding
- PA Grants Search by Category
- Section 319 Nonpoint Source Program
- Agricultural Conservation Assistance Program (ACAP)
- CAP Implementation Block Grant
- PA DEP Growing Greener Program
- Dirt, Gravel, & Low Volume Road Maintenance Program
- Grants.gov Online Help
- DCED Watershed Restoration and Protection Program (WRPP)
- PENNVEST
- Patagonia Environmental Grants and Support
- PA Environmental Stewardship Fund Viewer
- PA DCNR Grants Portal
- PA DCNR Grants Viewer
- NFWF Programs and Grants
- Foundation for PA Watersheds
- SRBC Grants
- Farmers' Guide to PA State Funding & Grant Programs
- DEP Environmental Eductation Grant
Mapping Tools
- Google Earth
- PA Open Data
- PASDA
- Web Soil Survey
- National Wetland Inventory
- PaFBC County Guide
- PA Mine Map Atlas
- EPA Nonpoint Source Projects Data Explorer
- ScribbleMaps
- PracticeKeeper
Planning and Modeling
- U.S. EPA - Watershed Planning Handbook
- PAOneStop
- WikiWatershed
- Streamstats
- Pennsylvania State Wildlife Action Plan
- Rivers Conservation Plans
- EPA Watershed Academy’s Introduction to Watershed Planning Module (PDF)
- PA Fish and Boat Commission Conservation
- PA State Water Plan & Digital Water Atlas
Riparian Buffer
- Chesapeake Bay Program
- Stroud Water Research Center
- Riparian Buffers (DCNR)
- Champion Trees of Pennsylvania
- Conservation Reserve Enhancement Program of Pennsylvania
- Howard Nursery of the Pennsylvania Game Commission
- Landowner Guide to Buffer Success
Streams and Lakes
- PA Integrated Water Quality Report
- FEMA Flood Map Service Center
- USGS NAWQA – National Water Quality Assessment Warehouse
- USGS Realtime River Data
- PA Lake Management Society