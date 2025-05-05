Skip to main content

    Department of Environmental Protection

    Apply for a Coastal Zone Grant

    Apply Now

    Coastal Zone Grant Applications

    The 2026 Coastal Zone grant application period is from August 26 to October 14, 2025.

    Overview

    Pennsylvania’s Coastal Resources Management (CRM) Program receives an annual grant award from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

    This award provides some funds for projects that address one or more priority areas of the CRM program.

     

    Additional Resources

    How to Apply for a Coastal Zone Grant

    The Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) evaluates and award applications through a competitive process. State and local agencies, and nonprofits with facilities in the Delaware Estuary or Lake Erie Coastal Zones, distribute the funds via sub-grants.

    Program staff, two local Coastal Zone Advisory Committees, and the State Coastal Zone Advisory Committee actively review eligible projects. They assess projects using the criteria in the Grant Application Instruction Guide. It is available for download here and below.

    Application Process

    The FFY 2026 Coastal Zone grant application period will open on August 26, 2025, and close at 11:59p.m. on October 14, 2025.

    To apply for a Coastal Zone grant during an open solicitation period, visit the online eGrants application webpage.

    Coastal Zone Grant Application Materials 

    • Instruction Guide
    • Checklist

    Coastal Zone Grant Administration Materials

    • Administration Guide
    • Subcontractor Information Form
    • Program Project Accomplishments Form

     

      Previously Funded Projects

      You can view listings of awarded Coastal Zone grants since 2011 below. The PDF documents provide information on the grantee, the amount, and a brief summary of the project.

       

      DEP Grant Resources

      Investment Tracker

      For a list of awarded grants, see DEP's Investment Tracker.

      *It currently only shows grants awarded via the Electronic Single Application system. Dates of inclusion in this system will vary by grant program. We will add historic data for all awards not contained in this current report soon.

      Funding Programs

      Programs accept applications at different times throughout the year. Applicants submit most applications online through the Pennsylvania Electronic Single Application system. Use this list to find details on all DEP Grants Office programs. It includes information on application periods, eligibility, and where to apply. 

      Register as ESA Applicant

      For issues related to completing the online application (non-specific to the grant program itself), please contact the ESA Help Desk at 833-448-0647 or by e-mail at egrantshelp@pa.gov.

      Registering as a first-time ESA applicant – Keystone Login System

      This video shows the first time ESA applicant the steps to register for a Keystone Login Account, which is needed to access and apply for grants in the Electronic Single Application system.

      How to Search for a Grant Program

      This video will show how to search the Electronic Single Application system for available grant opportunities offered by DEP tailored to your organization or project type.

      DEP Electronic Signature (eSignature) Process Instructions

      If awarded a grant from DEP, the contracting process will be all electronic, including signatures on the grant agreement.  This document explains the process and shows what the grantee signatories can expect when it comes time to sign their grant agreement.

      View the FAQ below for other important grant-related information and frequently asked questions.

      Contact Us

      Call us

      For more information, call the Coastal Resources Management Program at:

      717-772-4785

      Email us

      For more information, email the Coastal Resources Management Program at:

      ra-epcoastalzone@pa.gov