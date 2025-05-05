The Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) evaluates and award applications through a competitive process. State and local agencies, and nonprofits with facilities in the Delaware Estuary or Lake Erie Coastal Zones, distribute the funds via sub-grants.



Program staff, two local Coastal Zone Advisory Committees, and the State Coastal Zone Advisory Committee actively review eligible projects. They assess projects using the criteria in the Grant Application Instruction Guide. It is available for download here and below.

Application Process

The FFY 2026 Coastal Zone grant application period will open on August 26, 2025, and close at 11:59p.m. on October 14, 2025.

To apply for a Coastal Zone grant during an open solicitation period, visit the online eGrants application webpage.

Coastal Zone Grant Application Materials

Instruction Guide

Checklist

Coastal Zone Grant Administration Materials

Coastal Zone Grant Administration Materials: