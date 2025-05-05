Apply for a Department of Environmental Protection Growing Greener Plus Grant

The latest Growing Greener Grant Round is now closed.
New Features
- DEP lowered the match requirement. For projects in Pennsylvania’s Environmental Justice Areas, there is no match and for other project locations, there is 5% match.
- Applicants must use a competitive process to obtain the lowest qualified bid for subcontractors.
- The Landowner Access Authorization Form can be used for water quality monitoring, or design and permitting projects.
The Growing Greener Plus Grants Program includes:
- Growing Greener Watershed Restoration and Protection
- Surface Mining Conservation and Reclamation Act (SMCRA) Bond Forfeiture
- Stormwater Management Planning (Act 167) Grants
Additional Resources
- Growing Greener Plus Applicant Instructions
- For Grantee/Vendor assistance related to Vendor Number: Help & Resources
- For Self Service Payment Lookup/Audit Confirmation: Self-Service-Payment-Lookup
- DEP Notice of Non-Discrimination: Non-Discrimination Information
How to Apply for the Growing Greener Plus Grants Program
1. Sign Up:
Sign up for notifications about the Growing Greener Watershed Protection, EPA 319, and Surface Mining Conservation and Reclamation Act Grant Programs.
2. Review Materials:
Look at the following resources:
- 2025 Growing Greener Plus Grants Program Guidance
- A Primer for Fitting Charges within Budget Categories
- Guide to Permitting for Watershed Improvement Projects
- Pennsylvania Nonpoint Source Management Plan
3. Watch Video Tutorial
4. Look Over Examples:
Check these example documents:
- AMDTreat Sample Report
- Chesapeake Bay Countywide Action Plan Project Category Form
- Landowner Access Authorization
- Landowner-Grantee Agreement
- Landowner Letter of Commitment
- Landowner Letter of Commitment (SMCRA)
- Project Workplan
- Sample Maps and Photos
- Task and Deliverable Budget Worksheet
5. Complete Forms:
Fill out the following forms:
- Chesapeake Bay Countywide Action Plan Project Category
- Landowner Letters
- Project Workplan
- Task and Deliverable Budget Worksheet
- Worker Protection and Investment Certification Form
6. Apply:
Apply Online starting at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, April 22, 2025, until 11:59 p.m. on Friday, June 20, 2025. Check the eGrants Instructions for Applicants for more details.
Forms and Publications
- Guidance for Data Management
- Landowner Access Authorization
- Form W-9 Request for Taxpayer Identification Number and Certification
- Application for Quick Response Repair
- Forms for Travel Reimbursement
- AMD Treatment System Form for Datashed
- Policy on repayment of grant funds for removed BMPs
- Landowner Grantee Agreement
- Grantee Landowner Conditions
- Final Report Guidelines
- Primer for Fitting Charges within Budget Categories
- Application for Reimbursement and Instructions
- Application for Reimbursement Supplemental Sheet and Instructions
- Work Progress Report
- Clean Water Academy Course for PracticeKeeper Entry by Non-Conservation District Grantees
- Time Extension Request Form
- Budget Revision Request Form
Success Stories
The Swatara Creek Floodplain Restoration phase 1 lowered and restored 10+ acres of floodplain, wetlands, and streambank area along the creek in Pine Grove Borough. Completed in September 2020, this project spared homes and businesses from flooding on Dec. 25, 2020, and again on Sept. 1, 2021. — Wayne Lehman, Schuylkill Conservation District
Nutrient management plans are an essential step in designing and implementing agricultural best management practices to protect waterways from non-point-source pollution. Growing Greener funding is offsetting the cost of these plans for more than 30 farm operators in the northeast region. — Colleen Campion, Wayne Conservation District
In keeping with our congregation's goal of having a positive impact on the community, our stormwater retention project enabled us to make a positive impact on the environment and provided an excellent opportunity for education on the importance of being good caretakers of the earth and good neighbors. — Brian Rissinger, Executive Director, Reform Congregation Keneseth Israel
We converted 11,000 sq. ft. of parking lot to naturalized areas with five stormwater features. The features slow down and filter polluted stormwater from over three acres of impervious surface before it enters our creeks. Thirty community residents and students participated in the planting. We’re proud of the environmental and educational impacts of this collaboration. — Julie Slavet, Executive Director, Tookany/Tacony-Frankford Watershed Partnership
I saw what my neighbor had done with the Turtle Creek partnership, and I wanted to get the stream back to what it was 45 years ago. You can see the improvements, you can see how fast the water’s moving and the sediment is no longer in the creek bed, with beautiful grass along the edge of the stream. The property has become more productive. Good management programs and stewardship of the land have brought this stream back to what I grew up with. — Greg Brown, Turtle Creek landowner
2025
Allegheny
- Ninemile Run Watershed Association doing business as Upstream Pittsburgh - $211,674 for the Swissvale Hill Phase 2 Project
- Allegheny County Conservation District - $176,417 for Technical Assistance for Improved Resilience and Healthier Streams in Allegheny County Communities
- Allegheny County - $104,000 for South Park Vale of Cashmere Stream Restoration
- Allegheny Land Trust - $144,336 for the Big Sewickley Creek Restoration Project - Hickory Hill
Armstrong
- Armstrong Conservation District - $171,670 for Buffalo Creek Scenic Drive Streambank Stabilization and Fish Habitat
- Armstrong Conservation District - $34,518 for the Kiski and Cowanshannock Stormwater BMP Demonstration and Implementation Project
- Rayburn Township Joint Municipal Authority - $399,964 for the Cowanshannock Creek Streambank Stabilization Project
Beaver
- Beaver County Conservation District - $42,238 for Brush Creek Streambank Stabilization
- Beaver County Conservation District - $138,700 for Raccoon Creek Watershed Streambank Stabilization #1 (Energy Transfer Settlement)
- Beaver County Conservation District - $67,924 for Raccoon Creek Watershed Streambank Stabilization #2 (Energy Transfer Settlement)
Berks
- Berks County Conservation District - $416,031 for Multi-Project Stream and Floodplain Enhancement Along Cacoosing Creek
Blair
- Blair Conservation District - $307,049 for Lewis-Clark Manure Storage for Better Management
- Western Pennsylvania Conservancy - $279,099 for Blair County Stream Restoration
- Blair Conservation District - $317,846 for Stock Farm Manure Storage for Better Management
Bucks
- Penndel Borough - $105,000 for the Unnamed Tributary to Neshaminy Creek Stream Restoration Project
Cambria
- Cambria County Conservation District - $264,765 for the Cambria County Chesapeake Bay Sediment and Nutrient Reduction Projects – Phase IV
- Cambria County Conservation District - $141,620 for Cambria County Ohio River Watershed Sediment and Nutrient Reduction Projects - Phase III
Centre
- Centre County Conservation District - $50,050 for the Centre County Agricultural Plan Development
- Chesapeake Conservancy - $294,468 for the Watershed Renaissance Initiative for Elk Creek Rapid Stream Delisting Catchment
Chester
- Stroud Water Research Center, Inc. - $30,972 for Accelerated Riparian and Channel Restoration, East Branch of White Clay Creek
- Brandywine Red Clay Alliance - $457,264 for East Hillendale Road Stream Restoration-Red Clay Creek Watershed
- Tredyffrin Township - $156,450 for the West Circular Avenue: Stormwater Management and Drainage Improvement Project
- Natural Lands Trust, Inc. - $20,200 for Binky Lee Preserve Riparian Buffer Improvements
- West Chester University - $53,600 for the West Chester University - Amber and Snyder Basin Retrofits Design Project (Energy Transfer Settlement)
- French and Pickering Creeks Conservation Trust, Inc,. - $421,762 for Restoration of the S. Branch of French Creek in and near the Thomas P. Bentley Nature Preserve (Energy Transfer Settlement)
- West Chester University - $361,000 for West Chester University - Swope Basin Retrofit Construction Project (Energy Transfer Settlement)
Clearfield
- Clearfield County Conservation District - $138,900 for the Clearfield County Agricultural Technical Assistance Project
Clinton
- Clinton County Conservation District - $394,966 for Clinton - Fishing Creek Watershed Improvements
Crawford
- Allegheny College - $279,216 for Stream and Floodplain Restoration Utilizing Large Woody Debris in French and Oil Creek Watersheds
Cumberland
- Cumberland County - $260,000 for the Building on Success: Big Spring Creek Stream Restoration in Cumberland County
Elk
- Western Pennsylvania Conservancy - $115,000 for Kersey Run Bennett Branch Stream Restoration
Erie
- Regional Science Consortium at Presque Isle Center - $310,855 for Implementation of Stormwater BMPs at Boat Marinas on Presque Isle Bay's Shoreline
- Erie County Conservation District - $150,000 for the PA VinES Program (Pennsylvania Vested in Environmental Sustainability
Fayette
- Western Pennsylvania Conservancy - $48,184 for the Bullskin Township Mounts Creek Restoration Project
- Western Pennsylvania Conservancy - $290,804 for the Spruell Pipe 4 AMD Remediation Project
- Fayette County Commissioners - $40,000 for the Fayette County Act 167 Plan Scope of Study (Act 167 Grant)
Forest
- Kingsley Township - $451,998 for the Kingsley Township Tionesta Creek Stabilization Project
Indiana
- Indiana County Conservation District - $25,393 for the Indiana County Riparian Buffers
- Indiana County Conservation District - $302,313 for Stewart Heavy Use Area Implementation
- Western Pennsylvania Conservancy - $100,715 for the Dixon Blackleggs Creek Restoration Project
- Indiana County Conservation District - $247,901 for the Pine Run Streambank Stabilization Project
- Indiana County Conservation District - $334,056 for Heeter Farm Manure Storage Implementation
- Indiana County Conservation District - $499,055 for the McNutt Heavy Use Area and Manure Storage Implementation Project
Jefferson
- Jefferson County Commissioners - $30,000 for the Jefferson County Stormwater Management Plan Revision (Act 167 Grant)
Lackawanna
- Lackawanna County Chief Exec Officer, Lackawanna County Commissioners - $26,250 for the Lackawanna County Stormwater Management Plan Scope of Study (Act 167 Grant)
Lancaster
- Warwick Township - $170,000 for the Cocalico Creek Tributary Stream Restoration at Pump Station 18 – Implementation
Lawrence
- Lawrence County Conservation District - $94,886 for Slippery Rock Creek Streambank Restoration and Fish Habitat Improvement
Lebanon
- Trout Unlimited 108, Doc Fritchey Chapter of Trout Unlimited - $330,408 for the Snitz Creek 3 - Stream and Floodplain Restoration (Energy Transfer Settlement)
Lehigh
- Lehigh County Conservation District - $396,800 for Little Lehigh Creek Stabilization and Enhancement
- Lehigh County Conservation District - $169,140 for Restoration of an Unnamed Tributary to Laurel Run
Luzerne
- Luzerne Conservation District - $85,000 for the Toby Creek Watershed Assessment
- Luzerne County Chief Executive Officer - $50,000 for the Luzerne County Act 167 Update (Act 167 Grant)
Lycoming
- Northcentral Pennsylvania Conservancy - $166,000 for Partnering to Improve the Chesapeake Bay
- Trout Unlimited, Inc. - $194,319 for Streambank Stabilization, Riparian Planting, and Habitat Improvement in the Texas Creek Watershed
McKean
- McKean County Conservation District - $487,707 for the Bucks Hollow Agricultural BMP Initiative
Mercer
- Nicholas Micsky - $109,636 for the Deer Creek Group Habitat Improvement Project
- Western Pennsylvania Conservancy - $188,861 for the Foulk Run Stream Project
Mifflin
- Mifflin County Conservation District - $146,863 for the Falb Stream Restoration
Montgomery
- Lower Salford Township - $164,000 for the Lower Salford - Briarwyck Park Stream Restoration Project
- Hatfield Township - $109,890 for Hatfield Township Basin Modifications
- Wissahickon Valley Watershed Association DBA Wissahickon Trails - $125,105 for Advancing Priority Stormwater Projects for Watershed-Wide Impacts in the Wissahickon - Elm Avenue
- Towamencin Township - $51,150 for the Towamencin - Skippack Creek Restoration Project
- Montgomery County Commissioners, County of Montgomery - $60,000 for Montgomery County Act 167 Phase 1 (Act 167 Grant)
Northampton
- Northampton County - $150,000 for Stream Restoration in Northampton County Parks
- Northampton County Conservation District - $21,882.00 for the Little Bushkill Creek Stream Bank Restoration and Enhancement Project
Philadelphia
- Pennsylvania Horticultural Society - $238,607 for the Trees for Watersheds Grant Program
- Friends of Pastorius Park - $170,042 for the North East Woods Restoration Project
Schuylkill
- Schuylkill Conservation District - $73,745 for Little Mahantango Creek - Ry-Nan Farm Agricultural BMPs Design and Permit
Snyder
- Snyder County Conservation District - $328,943 for Snyder County Agricultural BPMs and Stream Restoration Projects
- Snyder County Conservation District - $500,000 for the Rockhill Dairy Roofed HUA and Mortality Composting Project
Sullivan
- Sullivan County Conservation District - $127,809 for Sullivan County Agricultural BMPs from Stormwater and Resource Protection
Union
- Union County Conservation District - $370,561 for Winfield Creek Stream Improvements Phase 2
Warren
- Warren County Conservation District - $171,831 for Middle Allegheny River Basin Streambank Stabilization Best Management Practices - Phase 1
Washington
- Western Pennsylvania Conservancy - $58,499 for the Shekinah Ranch Maple Creek Restoration Project
- Washington County Watershed Alliance - $139,759 for the Narigan Run and Buffalo Creek Stream Restoration Project
- Washington County Conservation District - $205,550 for the 2025 Pike Run Stream Restoration Project
Westmoreland
- Loyalhanna Watershed Association, Inc. - $293,800 for the Upper Loyalhanna Creek Watershed Improvement Project
- Westmoreland County Conservation District - $132,606 for Oklahoma Borough Park Streambank Stabilization
- Western Pennsylvania Conservancy - $50,488 for the Forbes DCNR Indian Creek Restoration Project
- Westmoreland Conservation District - $104,510 for the Manor Park Streambank Stabilization Project
- Westmoreland County Conservation District - $50,000 for Westmoreland County Act 167 Plan Update (Act 167 Grant)
York
- Watershed Alliance of York - $119,000 for Unnamed Tributary to Kreutz Creek at Stonewood Road Stream Restoration, Design, and Permitting
- Watershed Alliance of York - $163,126 for East Springfield Road Floodplain Restoration, Design, and Permitting on Unnamed Tributary to East Branch Codorus Creek
- Hellam Township - $155,356 for Kreutz Creek Watershed Floodplain Restoration, Design, and Permitting
- Chesapeake Conservancy, Inc. - $416,396 for Advancing Restoration Projects in Central PA Rapid Stream Delisting Catchments (Clinton, Lycoming)
- Lower Merion Conservancy - $206,850 for Growing Greener Together: Sustainable and Resilient Communities (Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, Philadelphia)
- Wildlands Conservancy - $310,315 for Advancing Aquatic Connectivity and Wildlife Habitat Restoration in the Lehigh Valley (Northampton, Lehigh)
- Lake Wallenpaupack Watershed Management District - $301,500 for Environmentally Sensitive Dirt, Gravel, and Low Volume Road Maintenance Program for Community Association (Lackawanna, Monroe, Pike, Wayne
- Western Pennsylvania Coalition for Abandoned Mine Reclamation - $150,000 for Quick Response 11: Fiscal Management for Repair of Growing Greener-type Projects (Statewide)
2024 Grants
Bradford County:
Bradford County Commissioners
Bradford County Watershed Initiative 2025 - $286,000
Bradford County Conservation District
Tomjack Creek Watershed Rehabilitation 2 - $256,500
Clearfield County:
Clearfield County Conservation District
Clearfield County Agricultural and Stream Restoration BMP Implementation - $200,000
Clinton County:
Clinton County Conservation District
Long Spring Run Stream Restoration and Stream Stabilization - $117,000
Lycoming County:
Northcentral Pennsylvania Conservancy
Improving the Chesapeake Bay through Local Implementation - $350,000
Montour County:
Montour County Conservation District
Mahoning Creek Manure Storage Project - $258,080
Potter County:
Potter County Conservation District
Streambank Stabilization Projects - Potter County - $36,835
Snyder County:
Seda Cog Joint Rail Authority
Selinsgrove Industrial Track; Slope Stabilization Repair Project - $90,000
Tioga County:
Tioga County Conservation District
Lycoming Creek Erosion Mitigation Project Phase 1 - $130,000
Union County:
Union County Conservation District
Winfield Creek Stream Improvements - $317,832
Carbon County:
Carbon Conservation District
Hunter Creek Restoration Project - $142,000
Jim Thorpe Borough
Silk Mill Run Dam Removals and Stream Restoration - Construction Phase - $150,000
Lehigh County:
Lehigh County Conservation District
Design and Permitting for Lehigh County Stream Improvement Projects - $127,250
Schuylkill County:
Schuylkill Conservation District
Little Mahanoy Creek Headwaters Sites 22-24 Restoration Design and Permit - $74,151
Upper Mahantango Creek Agricultural BMP Projects - Heim and Rothermel Farms - $236,375
Lehigh & Northampton Counties:
Wildlands Conservancy, Inc.
Landowner Outreach and Project Development in the Lehigh Valley and Lehigh River Watershed Phase III - $90,234.00
Lehigh Valley Stream Restoration Project - $163,500
Armstrong County:
Armstrong Conservation District
Darmac 14 Treatment System Operation and Maintenance - $159,575 (SMCRA)
Butler County:
Butler County Conservation District
Altman Heavy Use Area - $349,167
Bauldoff Farm - $358,320
Elk County:
Elk County Conservation District
Stream Improvement and Rain Garden Project-Upper Clarion River Watershed - $87,002
Erie County:
Western Pennsylvania Conservancy
East Branch Conneaut Creek Protection Project - $175,832
South Branch French Creek Restoration Project - $375,453
Indiana County:
Indiana County Conservation District
Indiana County Agricultural BMP Design Project - $114,600
Little Mahoning Streambank Stabilization Phase I - $175,336.00
McKean County:
McKean County Conservation District
McKean County Stream Crossing Restoration Initiative - $263,259
Mercer County:
Mercer County Conservation District
Neshannock Creek Fish Habitat Project - $143,140.00
Venango County:
Venango Conservation District
East Branch Sugar Creek Protection Project - $18,096.00
Warren County:
Western Pennsylvania Conservancy
Brokenstraw Healthy Watershed Initiative Phase 4 - $250,000
Multiple Counties:
Northwest Pennsylvania Eminent Community Institute
Management and Continuation of the NW PA Greenways Implementation Block Grants - $200,000
Berks County:
Mount Penn Borough Municipal Authority (MPBMA)
Carsonia Park Crystal Lake Stormwater BMP and Constructed Wetland - Phase II - $231,361
Cumberland County:
East Pennsboro Township Authority
Enola Run Stream Restoration Project - $348,677
Middlesex Township
Middlesex Township Stream Restoration - PRP Project 8 - $426,309 (Energy Transfer Settlement Fund)
North Middleton Township
Old Carlisle Landfill Seep Mitigation - Phase 3 - $500,000 (Energy Transfer Settlement Fund)
Dauphin County:
Capital Area Greenbelt Association
Parkway Creek Restoration Phase 4C - $182,435
Franklin County:
Greene Township
Phillaman Run Stream Restoration - $65,000
Huntingdon County:
Huntingdon County Conservation District
Bridging a Funding Gap for Agricultural BMPs in Huntingdon County - $124,000 (Energy Transfer Settlement Fund)
Juniata County:
Juniata County Conservation District
East Licking Creek Stream Restoration Projects - $182,223
Juniata County Ag. BMP Implementation - $288,427
Lancaster County:
Cocalico Creek Watershed Association
Harnish Run Floodplain & Wetland Restoration - $128,000 (Energy Transfer Settlement Fund)
East Donegal Township
Longwood Bioretention Basin Retrofit - $30,000.00
Lancaster Farmland Trust
Agricultural BMPs on Preserved Farms in the Octoraro Creek Watershed - $17,500
Agricultural BMPs on Preserved Farms in the Pequea Creek Watershed - $41,200
Manheim Township
Granite Run Stream Restoration - Design and Permitting - $88,000
Lebanon County:
Doc Fritchey Chapter of Trout Unlimited
Snitz Creek 2 – Stream and Floodplain Restoration Project - $481,563 (Energy Transfer Settlement Fund)
Bucks County:
Heritage Conservancy
15-Acre Agricultural Field to Pollinator Meadow Conversion at Heritage Conservancy's Lindsay Farm - $40,888
Lower Makefield Township
Brentwood Road and Horseshoe Bend Basin Retrofits - $174,623
Chester County:
Brandywine Red Clay Alliance
Parrish Trail Stream Restoration Project - $260,847
Chester County Conservation District
Mushroom Farm Resource Conservationist - $218,400
Chester County Water Resources Authority
Chester County Catch the Rain Program - $75,000
East Brandywine Township
Culbertson Run Stream Restoration and Floodplain Connection - $45,000
Natural Lands Trust, Inc.
Sadsbury Woods Preserve Afforestation and Understory Planting - $50,000
Valley Forge Chapter of Trout Unlimited
Lizbeth Lane Stormwater Infiltration Project - $150,000
Valley Township
Springbrook Village Stormwater Basin Retrofit - $55,000
Montgomery County:
Borough of Pottstown
Goose Run Water Quality BMP Design and Construction - $63,558
National Audubon Society
JJAC Rain Garden - $30,000
Tookany Tacony Frankford Watershed Partnership
Pavilion Town Center Parking Lot Retrofit - $72,000
Worcester Township
Zacharias Creek Stream Watershed Project - Phase 1 - $85,000
Philadelphia County:
Friends of the Wissahickon
Andorra Stormwater Project, Phase II - $112,354
John Bartram Association (Bartram's Garden)
Tidal Wetlands Restoration Planning and Community Education at Bartram's Garden - $100,000
Philadelphia Water Department
PWD Loring Cottman Green Stormwater Infrastructure Project – SFY24 Growing Greener - $348,592
Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia Counties:
Pennsylvania Resources Council, Inc.
Growing Greener Communities: Bridging the Gap for a More Resilient Future - $130,150
Allegheny County:
Allegheny County Conservation District
Mamone BMP Implementation Project - $58,000
Plum Stormwater Project: Phase 1 Design/Permit - $50,000
Beaver County:
Beaver County Conservation District
Brush Creek Ag BMP #2 - $439,679
Dilworth Run-North Fork Little Beaver Creek Streambank Stabilization Design and Construction - $33,882
Cambria County:
Cambria County Conservation District
Cambria County Bay Watershed Projects Phase II - $222,938
Cambria County Ohio River Watershed Projects Phase II - $260,932
Fayette County:
Mountain Watershed Association
Marsolino Treatment System - $415,614
Somerset County:
Somerset County Conservation District
Laurel Hill Creek Fish Habitat Enhancement Project - $266,986
Washington County:
Union Township Road District
Union Township - Pleasant Stream Park Streambank Restoration - $166,740 (Energy Transfer Settlement Fund)
Washington County Conservation District
2024 Route 519 Stream Restoration Project - $121,705
Westmoreland County:
Rostraver Township
Elks Place Stormwater Improvements - $253,455 (Energy Transfer Settlement Fund)
Bradford, Chester, and Lancaster Counties:
Stroud Water Research Center, Inc.
GG24 Forested Buffers with Livestock Exclusion - Multi-Region - $215,000
Columbia, Luzerne, and Montour Counties:
Columbia County Conservation District
Multi-county Soil Health Project - $395,000
Multiple Regions:
Pennsylvania Lake Management Society
Implementation of Lake BMPs Project V - $333,214
Pocono Northeast RC&D Council
C-SAW Consortium for Scientific Assistance to Watersheds (XII) - $300,000
Statewide:
Trout Unlimited, Inc.
AMD Technical Assistance Program - $300,000
Trout Unlimited Nonpoint Source Technical Assistance Program - $241,850
Western Pennsylvania Conservancy
Technical Assistance Benefiting Conservation Partnerships and Pennsylvania's Water Quality Improvement Goals - $267,638
Additional Resources
- 2024 Pennsylvania Integrated Water Quality Monitoring and Assessment Report
- 2024 Integrated Report Viewer
- Chesapeake Bay Watershed Restoration Division
- Watershed Support Section
- NRCS PA Field Office Technical Guide
- Conservation Groups
- Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, Rivers Conservation Registry
- Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission Habitat Improvement
- Pennsylvania's NPS Management Program Update
- Total Maximum Daily Loads (TMDLs) and Advanced Restoration Plans
- NPS Watershed Implementation Plans (WIP)
- Handbook for Developing Watershed Plans to Restore and Protect Our Waters
- Pennsylvania Clean Water Academy
- Model My Watershed
- Governor's Center for Local Government Services
- Bureau of District Mining Operations
- Bureau of Abandoned Mine Reclamation
- Environmental Good Samaritan Act
- Guidelines for Natural Stream Channel Design for Pennsylvania Waterways. Keystone Stream Team, March 2007
- USDA NRCS National Engineering Handbook
- A Handbook for Constructed Wetlands, Volume 4, Coalmine Drainage
DEP Grant Resources
Investment Tracker
For a list of awarded grants, see DEP's Investment Tracker.
*It currently only shows grants awarded via the Electronic Single Application system. Dates of inclusion in this system will vary by grant program. We will add historic data for all awards not contained in this current report soon.
Funding Programs
Programs accept applications at different times throughout the year. Applicants submit most applications online through the Pennsylvania Electronic Single Application system. Use this list to find details on all DEP Grants Office programs. It includes information on application periods, eligibility, and where to apply.
Register as ESA Applicant
For issues related to completing the online application (non-specific to the grant program itself), please contact the ESA Help Desk at 833-448-0647 or by e-mail at egrantshelp@pa.gov.
Registering as a first-time ESA applicant – Keystone Login System
This video shows the first time ESA applicant the steps to register for a Keystone Login Account, which is needed to access and apply for grants in the Electronic Single Application system.
DEP Grants: Registering as a First-Time ESA Applicant – Keystone Login System
DEP offers competitive grant and rebate opportunities to support a range of programs to improve or protect the Commonwealth’s water, air, and land. This video shows the first time ESA applicant the steps to register for a Keystone Login Account, which is needed to access and apply for grants in the Electronic Single Application system. Learn more at dep.pa.gov/grants
How to Search for a Grant Program
This video will show how to search the Electronic Single Application system for available grant opportunities offered by DEP tailored to your organization or project type.
DEP Grants: How to Search for a Grant Program
DEP offers competitive grant and rebate opportunities to support a range of programs to improve or protect the Commonwealth’s water, air, and land. This video will show how to search the Electronic Single Application system for available grant opportunities offered by DEP tailored to your organization or project type. Learn more at dep.pa.gov/grants.
DEP Electronic Signature (eSignature) Process Instructions
If awarded a grant from DEP, the contracting process will be all electronic, including signatures on the grant agreement. This document explains the process and shows what the grantee signatories can expect when it comes time to sign their grant agreement.
- DEP Electronic Signature (eSignature) Process Instructions (PDF)
- Completing the eSignature Request (MP4)
This video will show how to search the Electronic Single Application system for available grant opportunities offered by DEP tailored to your organization or project type.
View the FAQ below for other important grant-related information and frequently asked questions.
Contact Us
For general questions, call the Grants Office at 717-705-5400 or email at ra-epgrowinggreener@pa.gov.