The 2027 grant application period is from 8:00 am on April 22 to 4:00 pm on June 22, 2026
Application Process
1. Sign Up
- Sign up for notification for Growing Greener Watershed Protection, Section EPA 319 Nonpoint Source Management, and Surface Mining Conservation and Reclamation Act Grant Programs notification.
2. Review Materials
- 2027 Section 319 Nonpoint Source Management Grants Program Guidance
- A Primer for Fitting Charges within Budget Categories
- Map of Watershed Implementation Plans
- Pennsylvania Nonpoint Source Management Plan
- Handbook for Developing Watershed Plans
- Guide to Permitting for Watershed Improvement Project
3. Watch Video Tutorials
4. Look Over Examples
- Sample Agriculture Workplan
- Sample Tier III Monitoring Project Workplan
- Sample AMD Workplan
- Sample Maps and Photos
- Sample AMDTreat Report
- Sample Chesapeake Bay Countywide Action Plan BMP Implementation Form
- Sample Landowner Letter of Commitment
- Sample Task and Deliverable Budget Worksheet
5. Complete Forms
- Workplan Template
- Task and Deliverable Budget Worksheet
- Tier III Monitoring Project Sponsor Agreement
- Chesapeake Bay Countywide Action Plan BMP Implementation Form
- Landowner Letter of Commitment
6. Apply
Grant Awards
Investment Tracker
For a listing of awarded grants, please see DEP’s Investment Tracker*
*Currently, DEP’s Investment Tracker is only displaying information for grants awarded using the Electronic Single Application system. Dates of inclusion in this system will vary by grant program. Historic data for all awards not contained in this current report will be added in the near future.
2026 Grants
Bucks
- Bucks County Conservation District - $161,325 for Watershed Implementation Plan Revision - North Branch Neshaminy & Lake Galena
Cambria
- Clearfield Creek Watershed Association - $347,832 for Beldin Construction 25A
Clearfield
- Clearfield County Conservation District - $790,612 for Morgan Run State Game Lands 98 AMD Treatment Construction Phase 1
Lancaster
- Donegal Chapter of Trout Unlimited - $650,000 for Ben Stoltzfus Restoration Project
- Lancaster County Conservation District - $281,570 for Connecting Projects and Restoring the Pequea: Big Beaver and Calamus Restoration
- Lancaster County Conservation District - $171,050 for Lancaster WIP Partnership Implementation
York
- Watershed Alliance of York - $190,500 for South Branch Codorus Creek at Reynolds Mill Road Floodplain Restoration Design and Permitting
- Western Pennsylvania Coalition for Abandoned Mine Reclamation - $277,500 for Conservation District Demonstration Project: Remediation of Acid Mine Drainage, Western PA
Grant Program Management
- Sample Landowner Access Authorization
- Landowner Access Authorization
- Sample Landowner-Grantee Agreement
- Landowner-Grantee Agreement
- Grantee Landowner Conditions
- 319 Application for Reimbursement, Checklist, Instructions, and Project Status Report Forms
- 319 Final Report Guidelines
- Clean Water Academy Course for PracticeKeeper Entry by Non-Conservation District Grantees
- Budget Revision Form
- Time Extension Form
- Working Capital Request Form
- 319 Application for Reimbursement Checklist
Success Stories
We regraded streambanks, improved in-stream habitat, created a vegetated stormwater swale, installed streambank fencing, and planted a riparian buffer on a farm at the bottom of a highly developed unnamed tributary of Mill Creek. This is removing 67 tons of sediment, 96 pounds of nitrogen, and 34 pounds of phosphorus from the creek every year.
-- Matt Kofroth, Lancaster County Conservation District.
We’re following the Pine Creek Watershed Implementation Plan to address nonpoint source water pollution. Since completion of Phase 1, the transformation of our community has been striking, not only in the new commercial district infrastructure, but in how we view ourselves and how we’re seen by our neighbors, our partners in the watershed, and regionally as an example of the benefits of the Section 319 program. The Green Streets Project has attracted new residents and influenced businesses to consider Etna.
-- Mary Ellen Ramage, Manager, Borough of Etna