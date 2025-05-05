​We’re following the Pine Creek Watershed Implementation Plan to address nonpoint source water pollution. Since completion of Phase 1, the transformation of our community has been striking, not only in the new commercial district infrastructure, but in how we view ourselves and how we’re seen by our neighbors, our partners in the watershed, and regionally as an example of the benefits of the Section 319 program. The Green Streets Project has attracted new residents and influenced businesses to consider Etna.

-- Mary Ellen Ramage, Manager, Borough of Etna