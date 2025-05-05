What do we know about Longhorned ticks?

Longhorned ticks are parthenogenic, where the females can lay viable eggs without a male. Due to this natural form of asexual reproduction, males have never been collected in the US. Up to 3,000 eggs can be laid from one adult female Longhorned tick. It is common to find hundreds of ticks on one animal. They have been collected from pets, livestock, wildlife, and humans.

What time of year are you most likely to see Longhorned ticks?

Longhorned ticks are active any time spring through fall, in their various life stages. Nymphs are most active late spring through mid-summer, while adults are most active June-August. Longhorned tick larvae have a marked increase in activity in August and September where thousands of ticks can be found on one animal.

Can the bite from an Longhorned tick make me or my pets sick?

Historically, in areas throughout the world where the Longhorned tick is native or has been introduced, it is a known carrier of pathogens that infect humans and livestock. In the United States, Longhorned ticks have been collected from the environment in Pennsylvania that were positive for the causative agents of Lyme disease and Anaplasmosis, however, more research is necessary to determine its impact to human health. Investigation into their capacity to acquire and transmit pathogens is ongoing.

Livestock (cattle) in the United States can become infected with Theileria orientalis Ikeda parasite from the Longhorned tick. This parasite resides in the animals’ blood and can result in sickness or death of the animal.

What should you do if you find a suspected Longhorned tick?

Remove the tick as soon as possible. Store the tick in a container with rubbing alcohol. Contact the appropriate local department below regarding steps you can take to avoid ticks and tick-borne disease.

If removed from a human, contact your local health department or family physician.

If removed from a pet, contact your regular veterinarian.

If removed from livestock, contact your regular veterinarian along with your local agricultural extension office or state agriculture department.