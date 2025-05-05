Associated pathogens/allergies

Pathogens associated with the Lone Star tick are Ehrlichia chaffeensis, Ehrlichia ewingii (human Ehrlichia) Francisella tularensis (Tularemia), Heartland Virus, Bourbon virus, and Southern tick-associated rash illness (STARI).

Alpha-gal is a sugar molecule that is found in most mammals except humans and apes. It has also been found in the Lone Star tick. The alpha-gal allergy or the meat allergy is an allergic reaction to this molecule. Data from the United States and other countries suggest that alpha-gal allergy may be associated with tick bites. However, more research is needed to determine if tick bites can cause alpha-gal allergy.

Lone Star tick life cycle

The Lone Star tick is a three-host tick, such that each development stage feeds on a different host. Newly hatched six-legged larvae feed on small rodents for 3 to 7 days and then drop from the host. After 9 to 27 days, it molts and becomes an eight-legged nymph. The nymph feeds again for up to 38 days on another small mammal and once engorged drops to the ground. After 2 to 6 weeks it molts and becomes an eight-legged adult. As an adult, the Lone Star tick feeds for 6 to 24 days. The female lays its eggs 7 to 16 days after the last blood meal and can produce 3,000 to 8,000 eggs.