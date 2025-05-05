Amblyomma maculatum

Why should you check for ticks?

Worldwide, ticks are known transmitters of pathogens to humans, pets, livestock, and wild animals. Removing a tick quickly can reduce the risk of contracting a tick-borne disease.

What do Gulf Coast ticks look like?

Gulf Coast ticks vary in size depending on the life stage. Adult females are the largest while adult males are slightly smaller than the females. Nymphs are about the size of a poppy seed while the larvae are slightly larger than the head of a pin.