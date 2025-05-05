​How can you get sick from a Blacklegged tick?

Blacklegged ticks feed on multiple hosts during their life cycle. Each feeding increases the risk of contracting a pathogen (ex. white-footed mouse with Lyme Disease). Some of the pathogens can remain in the tick after subsequent molts. When a tick takes a blood meal from a human, infection may occur. Most Lyme transmission occurs in June and July due to the activity and small size of the nymphs.

What pathogens are found in Blacklegged ticks?

The causative agent of Lyme Disease (Borrelia burgdorferi), Anaplasmosis (Anaplasma phagocytophilum), Babesiosis (Babesia microti), Deer Tick Virus (Powassan virus), and Hard Tick Relapsing Fever (Borrelia miyamotoi) have all be found in Blacklegged ticks collected in Pennsylvania.

Treatment

Infections acquired through the bite of a Blacklegged tick are treatable, especially if you catch it early. Many people with these infections report never seeing a tick. Likely they go unnoticed because these ticks are so small. See your doctor if you experience any symptoms consistent with tickborne illness and have spent time outdoors.