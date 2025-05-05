​Lyme Disease: Borrelia burgdorferi, Borrelia mayonii

Lyme disease is the most common vector-borne disease in the United States. Lyme disease is caused by the bacterium Borrelia burgdorferi and rarely, Borrelia mayonii. It is transmitted to humans through the bite of infected Blacklegged ticks. Typical symptoms include fever, headache, fatigue, and a characteristic skin rash called erythema migrans. If left untreated, infection can spread to joints, the heart, and the nervous system.

Borrelia mayonii are a type of bacteria recently found in North America that can cause Lyme disease. These bacteria are different from the three types of bacteria that cause most cases of Lyme disease worldwide.

Based on limited information, illness caused by B. mayonii appears similar to that caused by B. burgdorferi, but with a few differences. Like B. burgdorferi, B. mayonii causes fever, headache, rash, and neck pain in the days after infection and can cause arthritis after a few weeks of illness. Unlike B. burgdorferi, B. mayonii can also cause nausea and vomiting; large, widespread rashes; and a higher concentration of bacteria in the blood.

Human Granulocytic Anaplasmosis: Anaplasma phagocytophilum



Anaplasmosis is a disease caused by the bacterium Anaplasma phagocytophilum. These bacteria are spread to people by tick bites primarily from the Blacklegged tick.

People with anaplasmosis will often have fever, headache, chills, and muscle aches.

Babesiosis: Babesia microti

Babesiosis is caused by microscopic parasites that infect red blood cells and are spread by the Blacklegged Tick in PA. Babesia infection can range from asymptomatic to life threatening. Most infections cause fever, chills, sweats, and fatigue. Although many people who are infected with Babesia do not have symptoms, for those who do effective treatment is available.



Deer Tick Virus: (Powassan Virus Lineage II)

Powassan virus is spread to people by the bite of an infected tick. Although still rare, the number of reported cases of people sick from Powassan virus has increased in recent years. Most cases in the United States occur in the northeast and Great Lakes regions from late spring through mid-fall when ticks are most active. There are no vaccines to prevent or medicines to treat Powassan virus disease. Reduce your risk of infection from Powassan virus by avoiding ticks.

Powassan virus can be transmitted in as little as 15 minutes after tick attachment.



Hard Tick Relapsing Fever: Borrelia miyamotoi

Borrelia miyamotoi is a type of spiral-shaped bacteria that is closely related to the bacteria that cause tickborne relapsing fever (TBRF). It is transmitted by the bite of an infected Blacklegged tick in PA. Sign and symptoms include fever, chills, severe headache, and fatigue.

Ehrlichiosis: Ehrlichia chaffeensis, E. ewingii, or E. muris

Ehrlichiosis is the general name used to describe diseases caused by the bacteria in the United States. These bacteria are spread to people primarily through the bite of infected ticks including the lone star tick (Amblyomma americanum) and the blacklegged tick (Ixodes scapularis).

People with ehrlichiosis will often have fever, chills, headache, muscle aches, and sometimes upset stomach. Doxycycline is the treatment of choice for adults and children of all ages with ehrlichiosis.

Spotted fever group rickettsioses (spotted fevers): Rickettsia rickettsii, R. parkeri

Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever (RMSF) is a bacteria most often transmitted by the bite of the American Dog Tick in PA. RMSF can be rapidly fatal if not treated within the first 5 days after symptoms occur.

Rickettsia parkeri Rickettsiosis is a bacteria that can transmitted by the Gulf Coast Tick in PA and is closely related to RMSF. They have similar signs and symptoms, including fever, headache, and rash. Differing from RMSF there typically appears an inoculation eschar at the site of the tick attachment.

