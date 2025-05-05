American Dog tick life cycle

The American Dog tick is a three-host tick, each development stage feeds on a different host. Newly hatched six-legged larvae feed on small rodents for 3 to 6 days and then drop from the host. After about a week it molts and becomes an eight-legged nymph. The nymph feeds again for about 3 to 11 days on another small mammal and once engorged drops to the ground. After two to three weeks, it molts and becomes an eight-legged adult. As an adult, the American Dog tick feeds on large mammals such as dogs or humans. The adult female feeds for 7 to 10 days and then drop to the ground. After several days, it lays 4,000 to 6,000 eggs over a 14-32 day period. The adult males take a brief bloodmeal and then mates with the feeding female. Unfed larvae can live up to 15 months, nymphs 20 months, and adults 30 months.



Associated pathogens

Pathogens associated with the American Dog tick are Rickettsia rickettsii, which causes Rocky Mountain Spotted fever and Francisella tularensis which causes Tularemia.

Treatment

Infections acquired through the bite of an American Dog tick are treatable, especially if you catch it early. See your doctor if you experience any symptoms consistent with tickborne illness and have spent time outdoors.