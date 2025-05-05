Personal Care Homes (PCH)
Assisted Living Residences (ALR)
- Assisted Living Residences (2800) Regulations
- Assisted Living Residence Regulatory Compliance Guide (RCG)
Regulatory Clarifications
- October 2026-Discontinued Medications in Multi-dose Packaging
- May 2025 — Chemical Restraints
- Use of Bedside Mobility Devices in PCH/ALR
- Use of Voice Controlled Electronic Devices in PCH/ALR
Legislative Updates
Looking for PCH or ALR forms or additional provider resources? Please see the Provider Resources page.