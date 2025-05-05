Who are SAMHSA and OMHSAS?

Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) is a federal agency within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services that leads public health efforts to advance the behavioral health of the nation.

The Office of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services (OMHSAS) is a state agency within the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services (DHS) that focuses effort on recovery from serious mental and emotional illnesses through community-based services.

The OMHSAS Mission and Vision Statement is: Every individual served by the Mental Health and Substance Abuse Service system will have the opportunity for growth, recovery and inclusion in their community, have access to culturally competent services and supports of their choice, and enjoy a quality of life that includes family members and friends.