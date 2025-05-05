​Pharmacy and Therapeutics (P&T) Committee

P&T Committee Meeting Information
Upcoming Meetings
Dates
- Upcoming meetings are TBD
Please check back for list of drug classes for review for upcoming meetings
- Past Pharmacy and Therapeutics Committee Meetings
- Review the Pharmacy and Therapeutics Committee By-Laws
The Department of Human Services (Department) appointed the P&T Committee to act in an advisory capacity to the Department and the Office of Medical Assistance Programs (OMAP) and provide an unbiased clinical perspective on the Department's Statewide Preferred Drug List (PDL). Recommendations from the committee must be reviewed and approved by the Secretary of the Department of Human Services.
Change Healthcare provides clinical and financial analysis support to the P&T Committee.
Committee Information
Composition and responsibilities of the committee:
- Comprised of department medical directors, external physicians, pharmacists, consumer advocates, and specialists as needed for drug class reviews.
- Recommend a clinically-based PDL with an emphasis on effectiveness, safety, and outcomes.
- Recommend prior authorization guidelines for non-preferred drugs as well as certain preferred drugs using current community standards for prescribing.
- Recommend Prospective and Retrospective Drug Utilization Review Program Review and Development.
Name
Specialty
Independent*
Department**
MCO
Ivonne Acrich, MD
OMHSAS Child/Adolescent Psychiatrist
X
Christopher Antypas, PharmD
Community Pharmacist
X
Lawrence Appel, MD, SFHM
Medical Director, Office of Long Term Living
X
Terri Cathers, PharmD,
OMAP Pharmacy Director
X
Sharon Connor, PharmD
Academic Pharmacist
X
Molly DiMatteo, DO
Family Practitioner
X
Oluwatoyin Fadeyibi, PharmD, MPH
Community Behavioral Health Pharmacist
X
Andrea Fox, MD
Internist
X
Mark Fuller, MD
|Carelon Health of PA Medical Director
|X
Donald Gerhart, RPh
Community Pharmacist
X
James Hancovsky, RPh, MBA
United Health Care Pharmacy Director
X
|Van Hellerslia, PharmD, BCPS
|Consumer Representative
|X
David Kelley, MD
OMAP Chief Medical Officer, Office of Medical Assistance Programs
X
|Chen Kenyon, MD, MSHP
|Pediatrician
|X
Peter Kreckel, RPh
Community Pharmacist
X
Renee Licwinko, RPh
Highmark Wholecare Pharmacist
X
|Michelle Murphy, PharmD, Specialty
|AmeriHealth Caritas & Keystone First HealthChoices & Community HealthChoices Pharmacist
|X
Michele Musheno, RPh, MS
Academic/Hospital Pharmacist
X
Geoffrey Neimark, MD
Community Care Behavioral Health Psychiatrist
X
Ian Paul, MD, Vice Chair
Pediatrician
X
Adam Raphael Rom, MD
Family Practitioner
X
Amy Saracino, DO
OMHSAS Adult Psychiatrist
X
|John Shand, MD
|PerformCare PA Medical Director
|X
|Jason Skaria, PharmD
|PA Health & Wellness Pharmacist
|X
Christopher Squillaro, DO
Magellan Behavioral Health of PA Medical Director
X
Kevin Szczecina, RPh
Geisinger Health Plan Pharmacist
X
Fallan Vaisberg, PharmD, RPh
Health Partners Plans Formulary Pharmacist
X
Andreas Wali, MD
Cardiologist
X
Verlyn Warrington, MD
Bariatric Medicine Specialist/Family Medicine Doctor
X
Lloyd Wertz
Consumer/Family Advocate
X
Lauren Zandier, PharmD
UPMC For You Pharmacist
X
* - Independent Members are not employed by the Department
** - Department Members are employed by the Department on a full or part-time basis
Effective December 6, 2024 / Last modified March 20, 2025