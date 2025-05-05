​Pharmacy and Therapeutics (P&T) Committee

Related Links



The Department of Human Services (Department) appointed the P&T Committee to act in an advisory capacity to the Department and the Office of Medical Assistance Programs (OMAP) and provide an unbiased clinical perspective on the Department's Statewide Preferred Drug List (PDL). Recommendations from the committee must be reviewed and approved by the Secretary of the Department of Human Services.

Change Healthcare provides clinical and financial analysis support to the P&T Committee.

Committee Information



Composition and responsibilities of the committee:

Comprised of department medical directors, external physicians, pharmacists, consumer advocates, and specialists as needed for drug class reviews.

Recommend a clinically-based PDL with an emphasis on effectiveness, safety, and outcomes.

Recommend prior authorization guidelines for non-preferred drugs as well as certain preferred drugs using current community standards for prescribing.

Recommend Prospective and Retrospective Drug Utilization Review Program Review and Development.

Name Specialty Independent* Department** MCO Ivonne Acrich, MD OMHSAS Child/Adolescent Psychiatrist X Christopher Antypas, PharmD Community Pharmacist X Lawrence Appel, MD, SFHM Medical Director, Office of Long Term Living X Terri Cathers, PharmD,

Chair (tie-breaker vote only) OMAP Pharmacy Director X Sharon Connor, PharmD Academic Pharmacist X ​Molly DiMatteo, DO ​Family Practitioner ​X ​ ​ ​Oluwatoyin Fadeyibi, PharmD, MPH ​Community Behavioral Health Pharmacist ​ ​ ​X Andrea Fox, MD Internist X Mark Fuller, MD Carelon Health of PA Medical Director X Donald Gerhart, RPh Community Pharmacist X James Hancovsky, RPh, MBA United Health Care Pharmacy Director X Van Hellerslia, PharmD, BCPS Consumer Representative X ​David Kelley, MD ​OMAP Chief Medical Officer, Office of Medical Assistance Programs ​ ​X ​ Chen Kenyon, MD, MSHP Pediatrician X Peter Kreckel, RPh Community Pharmacist X Renee Licwinko, RPh Highmark Wholecare Pharmacist X Michelle Murphy, PharmD, Specialty AmeriHealth Caritas & Keystone First HealthChoices & Community HealthChoices Pharmacist X Michele Musheno, RPh, MS Academic/Hospital Pharmacist X ​Geoffrey Neimark, MD ​Community Care Behavioral Health Psychiatrist ​ ​ ​X Ian Paul, MD, Vice Chair Pediatrician X Adam Raphael Rom, MD Family Practitioner X Amy Saracino, DO OMHSAS Adult Psychiatrist X John Shand, MD PerformCare PA Medical Director X Jason Skaria, PharmD PA Health & Wellness Pharmacist X ​Christopher Squillaro, DO ​Magellan Behavioral Health of PA Medical Director ​ ​ ​X Kevin Szczecina, RPh Geisinger Health Plan Pharmacist X ​Fallan Vaisberg, PharmD, RPh ​Health Partners Plans Formulary Pharmacist ​ ​ ​X Andreas Wali, MD ​Cardiologist ​X ​ ​ Verlyn Warrington, MD Bariatric Medicine Specialist/Family Medicine Doctor X Lloyd Wertz Consumer/Family Advocate X ​Lauren Zandier, PharmD ​UPMC For You Pharmacist ​ ​ ​X

* - Independent Members are not employed by the Department

** - Department Members are employed by the Department on a full or part-time basis

Effective December 6, 2024 / Last modified March 20, 2025