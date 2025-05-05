Did you receive an automated call from PA DHS?
Did you receive an automated call from PA DHS?
If the call came from the phone number 877-839-4782 or said PA DHS in the caller ID, it was a legitimate call from the PA Department of Human Services (DHS).
DHS is sending automated calls to certain recipients about upcoming changes and requirements for reporting changes to things like income, shelter and utility expenses, or the people who live in your household. Please be sure to report any changes online via COMPASS, through the myCOMPASS PA mobile app, or by contacting your local county assistance office or the DHS Statewide Customer Services Center at 1-877-395-8930 (in Philadelphia, call 215-560-7226).
Did you receive a call or text about your benefits?
Make sure to protect yourself and your benefits! Here’s how to know that you got a legitimate message from PA Department of Human Services (DHS):
- DHS will only text from the number 69217
- Automated calls will come from the phone number 877-839-4782 or say PA DHS
- We will never ask for your personal information (like SSN, EBT card number or PIN, COMPASS Account password, etc.)
- Website links will be to official sites with a .gov, .edu, or .org
Beware of calls or texts that are suspicious. Watch out for:
- Unknown numbers
- Unsolicited requests to verify your EBT card or personal information
- Links to strange websites that do not appear official
- Threats of losing your benefits if you don’t provide personal information
- Promises of extra benefits or monetary rewards
Were you a victim of skimming or other EBT theft?
Unfortunately, due to the end of Congressional authorization, benefits stolen via card skimming, fraud, or other electronic theft cannot be reissued.
If your benefits are stolen make sure to:
- REPORT it to:
- your local law enforcement agency; and to
- OSIG by calling 1-800-932-0582
- REQUEST a new EBT card through:
- the EBT Recipient Hotline: 1-888-EBT-PENN (1-888-328-7366) (open 24/7)
- your local County Assistance Office (CAO)
- FIND immediate food assistance by:
- calling 211 or visiting www.211.org
- visiting pa-navigate.org/
DHS urges Pennsylvanians to take an extra look before swiping their card at a point-of-sale machine to ensure there is no skimming attachment.
Retailers must also remain vigilant and be responsible for the removal of skimming devices in order to protect their customers.
Skimming devices, often called skimmers, are designed to blend in and deceive customers, but there are ways to identify a fraudulent device:
- Observe the size. Skimming devices are often placed over the legitimate card reader, making them larger and thicker than legitimate card readers.
- Skimming devices are often attached with glue or tape.
- Pull at the edges of the keypad before entering your PIN.
- Look for security stickers. Some legitimate devices may have a security label or holographic decal on the front or top of the card reader.
The image shows a side by side example of the slight differences between a skimming device and legitimate card reader.
The device on the left is a skimmer. The edges are larger than the legitimate device shown on the right.
These subtle differences are designed to trick consumers.
If a customer finds a skimming machine at a point-of-sale, they should immediately alert the retailer and should also call law enforcement and the OSIG Public Benefits Fraud hotline at 1-800-932-0582.
Protect Your Benefits!
Lock your EBT card!
Pennsylvania offers a Card Lock safety feature available on the ConnectEBT website and mobile app, through our Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) vendor, Conduent. This feature allows you to lock your EBT card when not in use to protect your SNAP and cash benefits from skimming and theft. Locking your EBT card blocks all purchases, balance inquiries, and transactions to keep your funds secure. You should always Lock your card when it’s not in use, then simply Unlock your card before making a purchase! You can also use the Auto Re-Lock feature to automatically Re-Lock your card in 30, 60, or 90 minutes after unlocking.
EBT Card Lock
Don’t forget: You can also download the official myCOMPASS PA mobile app for free, which allows users to view their EBT balance and transactions, update personal information, view eNotices, submit documents, and more!
Locking your EBT card is simple:
Download the free, secure ConnectEBT mobile app or navigate to www.connectebt.com and create a User Account to get started!
Select the Lock/Unlock Card Button on the ConnectEBT app or website home screen
- Select your lock preference:
- Lock My Card Everywhere will prevent all types of purchases, including online and at stores
- Lock My Card Outside of PA will prevent all purchases at stores outside of PA but will still allow all online purchases
- Click OK
Done Shopping?
Simply re-lock your card or use the Auto Re-Lock feature to make protecting your benefits on-the-go even easier.
Tips to protect your EBT card
At ATMs and In Stores
- Always have your EBT card with you when you’re shopping – SNAP and other benefits should never be used without your card present.
- Learn how to spot skimming devices and check ATMs and retail card readers for skimming devices before using your card.
- Do not share your PIN with others
- Change your PIN regularly, at least monthly right before your payment date, to keep your card safe
Online
- Only use your card on legitimate, secure sites and apps that state they accept EBT cards.
- Keep your device(s) updated and install a dependable anti-virus program.
- Create strong and unique passwords for accounts, especially if they store your payment information.
- Avoid making purchases and using sensitive information online when connected to public Wi-Fi.
- Be vigilant about emails or texts that request payment, fund transfers, or personal and/or account information, especially if they demand immediate action.
- Never give out personal or account information over the phone, in email, or via text messages.
Stay alert and monitor your account so you can report fraud and suspicious activity immediately.
- It is a good idea to check your EBT balance and purchase history regularly to make sure there are no unexpected purchases or balance inquiries. We also recommend changing your PIN monthly right before your payment date. You can easily monitor your card through the only free, official myCOMPASS PA mobile app.
- If you have questions or believe your account has been compromised, immediately contact your local County Assistance Office.
- If you believe theft has occurred, the CAO will cancel your current EBT card and issue you a replacement EBT card. This is a preventative measure as just changing your PIN may not prevent future theft from occurring since the perpetrator still has your active card number. Sending a new card will cancel the previous card number as an extra layer of protection for your benefits.