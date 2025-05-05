Did you receive an automated call from PA DHS?

If the call came from the phone number 877-839-4782 or said PA DHS in the caller ID, it was a legitimate call from the PA Department of Human Services (DHS).

DHS is sending automated calls to certain recipients about upcoming changes and requirements for reporting changes to things like income, shelter and utility expenses, or the people who live in your household. Please be sure to report any changes online via COMPASS, through the myCOMPASS PA mobile app, or by contacting your local county assistance office or the DHS Statewide Customer Services Center at 1-877-395-8930 (in Philadelphia, call 215-560-7226).