How ChildLine Protects Children
ChildLine is part of a mandated statewide child protective services program designed to accept child abuse referrals and general child well-being concerns. Once received, the information is transmitted quickly to the appropriate investigating agency.
ChildLine is responsible for receiving verbal and electronic referrals 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Additionally, child abuse investigation outcomes and general protective services assessment outcomes are submitted to, reviewed, and finalized by ChildLine specialists.
Making a Child Abuse Report
Trained specialists are available 24/7 to receive referrals of suspected child abuse and general child well-being concerns.
Each report is handled by a trained specialist who determine the most appropriate course of action. Actions include forwarding the report to:
- County children and youth agencies or the Office of Children, Youth and Families (OCYF) Regional Offices for investigation or assessment;
- Law enforcement officials for investigation; and
- Department of Human Services program offices for review and possible licensing action.
When making a report of suspected child abuse or general child well-being concerns, it is important to provide as much information as possible. The below list will give you a general idea of what information our trained specialists will ask you for:
- Name and physical description of the child
- Age or approximate age range of the child
- Name, home address, and telephone number of legal guardian or parent of the child
- Name or physical description of suspected child abuse perpetrator
- Home address and telephone number of suspected child abuse perpetrator
- Suspected perpetrator's relationship to the child
- Description of the suspected injury to the child
- Where the incident took place
- Any concern for the child's immediate safety
- Your relationship to the child
- Your contact information, although you may report anonymously if you are a permissive reporter
Mandated Reporters
Mandated reporters are certain adults, who are legally required to report suspected child abuse if they have reasonable cause to suspect that a child is a victim of child abuse. The law requires that the mandated reporter identify themselves and where they can be reached. In addition to having documentation that the report was made, this information is also helpful so that if clarification on the situation or additional information is needed, the children and youth caseworker can contact the mandated reporter.
Mandated reporters may report by telephone or electronically through the Child Welfare Portal.
Permissive Reporters
In addition, permissive reporters are individuals who are encouraged to report suspected child abuse, although not required by law. Permissive reporters can make a report at any time they suspect a child is the victim of child abuse. Permissive reporters may report anonymously. Permissive reporters can report by telephone by calling 1-800-932-0313.
Reporting Assistance
- Other Languages: To report suspicions of abuse and/or neglect of children in other languages, please call ChildLine at 1-800-932-0313.
- TDD (Telephone Device for the Deaf): 1- 866-872-1677. These numbers are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Caseworkers are waiting to assist.
- Additional information on mandated reporting
Related Child Abuse Forms
Suspected Child Abuse
Child Abuse Clearances
The Pennsylvania Department of Human Services (DHS), which is in part comprised of the Office of Children, Youth, and Families (OCYF) complies with applicable Federal civil rights laws and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, age, disability, or sex.