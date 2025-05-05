Making a Child Abuse Report

Trained specialists are available 24/7 to receive referrals of suspected child abuse and general child well-being concerns.

Each report is handled by a trained specialist who determine the most appropriate course of action. Actions include forwarding the report to:

County children and youth agencies or the Office of Children, Youth and Families (OCYF) Regional Offices for investigation or assessment;



Law enforcement officials for investigation; and



Department of Human Services program offices for review and possible licensing action.



When making a report of suspected child abuse or general child well-being concerns, it is important to provide as much information as possible. The below list will give you a general idea of what information our trained specialists will ask you for:

Name and physical description of the child

Age or approximate age range of the child

Name, home address, and telephone number of legal guardian or parent of the child



Name or physical description of suspected child abuse perpetrator

Home address and telephone number of suspected child abuse perpetrator

Suspected perpetrator's relationship to the child

Description of the suspected injury to the child

Where the incident took place

Any concern for the child's immediate safety

Your relationship to the child

Your contact information, although you may report anonymously if you are a permissive reporter

Mandated Reporters

Mandated reporters are certain adults, who are legally required to report suspected child abuse if they have reasonable cause to suspect that a child is a victim of child abuse. The law requires that the mandated reporter identify themselves and where they can be reached. In addition to having documentation that the report was made, this information is also helpful so that if clarification on the situation or additional information is needed, the children and youth caseworker can contact the mandated reporter.

Mandated reporters may report by telephone or electronically through the Child Welfare Portal.