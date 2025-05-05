The Department of Human Services' (DHS) Office of Children, Youth, and Families (OCYF) is the state agency responsible for leading, planning, directing, and coordinating statewide children's programs for child welfare.

These programs include social services provided by county children and youth agencies and the agency's Bureau of Juvenile Justice Services through youth development centers and youth forestry camps. OCYF is responsible for the development of the state Child and Family Services Plan which outlines how Pennsylvania is meeting federal requirements that must be satisfied in order for states to receive funding under Title IV-B of the Social Security Act, the Child Abuse Prevention and Treatment Act, John H. Chafee Foster Care Program for Successful Transition to Adulthood, and the Education and Training Vouchers Program.

Funding for child welfare services through Title IV-B Part 1 is distributed to county child and youth agencies in each of the commonwealth's 67 counties. Those county agencies then fund the services that are within the state-specified guidelines. Eligible services include in-home services (excluding child protective services and general protective services) and community-based and institutional services (excluding secure facilities) that are not funded with Temporary Assistance to Needy Families (TANF), Medicaid or Title IV-E funds.