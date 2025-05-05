These groups that want to help Pennsylvania residents apply for health and human services can apply to be a COMPASS Community Partner. The COMPASS Community Partner Dashboard allows organizations to initiate and actively track applications they submit.
User Access Certification
The User Access Certification is the new process for administrators to review user accounts and ensure users have the appropriate access for COMPASS. Administrators, when they receive a certification email, can learn how they can self-certify their access by reviewing the User Access Certification for COMPASS Business Partner Administrators Quick Reference Guide.