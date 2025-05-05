Skip to agency navigation
    Information for DHS Partners

    COMPASS Community Partners

    Community Partners are community-based agencies, organizations, coalitions, hospitals, church groups and other groups that wish to help Pennsylvanians submit applications for health and human services.

    These groups that want to help Pennsylvania residents apply for health and human services can apply to be a COMPASS Community Partner.  The COMPASS Community Partner Dashboard allows organizations to initiate and actively track applications they submit.

    Download the COMPASS Community Partner Informational PowerPoint Presentation

    User Access Certification

    The User Access Certification is the new process for administrators to review user accounts and ensure users have the appropriate access for COMPASS. Administrators, when they receive a certification email, can learn how they can self-certify their access by reviewing the User Access Certification for COMPASS Business Partner Administrators Quick Reference Guide.