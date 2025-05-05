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of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

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    Managed Care Quality Strategy, Managed Care Program Annual Report (MCPAR), and Other Federally Required Reporting

    The Medicaid and CHIP Managed Care Final Rule increased state transparency requirements. States are required to provide and maintain specific content on a public website accessible to beneficiaries.  This includes the Managed Care Quality Strategy, the Annual Managed Care Program Report, Network Adequacy and Assurance Report and Managed Care Plan ownership information.

    Managed Care Quality Strategy

    The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), per regulation 42 CFR § 438.340(a) and 42 CFR 457.1240(e), requires states to have a quality strategy for their managed care programs. The intent of the regulation is to ensure members enrolled in Medicaid managed care programs have access to high quality health care services provided by the state's managed care organizations (MCOs) or entities.

    The Managed Care Quality Strategy (MCQS) for Pennsylvania's Medical Assistance (MA) and Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP), describes the managed care programs and structures, populations served, services offered, goals and objectives, quality-related initiatives, and strategies, as well as administrative processes used to assure and monitor quality.

    The draft MCQS was published for public comment in the PA Bulletin on September 23, 2023.  The summary of public comments received and the Department of Human Service's response is available here.

    Attachments referenced in the Medical Assistance and Children’s Health Insurance Program Managed Care Quality Strategy:

    External Quality Review (EQR) Reports

    Link to the OMHSAS Cultural Competence Strategic Plan
     

    Managed Care Program Annual Report (MCPAR)

    CMS regulations at 42 CFR § 438.66(e) require states to submit a Managed Care Program Annual Report (MCPAR). Under the regulation, each state must submit to CMS, no later than 180 days after each contract year, a report on each managed care program administered by the state.

    The annual report is part of CMS's overall strategy to improve access to services by supporting Federal and state access monitoring for Medicaid beneficiaries within a managed care delivery system.

    The MCPAR report provides information in the following categories:

    1. Program enrollment and service area expansions
    2. Financial performance
    3. Encounter data reporting
    4. Grievances, appeals, and state fair hearings
    5. Availability, accessibility, and network adequacy
    6. Delegated entities
    7. Quality and performance measures
    8. Sanctions and corrective action plans
    9. Beneficiary support system (BSS)
    10. Program integrity

    Each of the above categories have data indicators (data elements) that are organized by and will be reported at state, program, or plan levels. The blank excel workbook is available on Medicaid.gov and provides the exact indicators reported along with the instructions on how to report.  Each MCPAR report for the managed care program is provided below.  Based on questions received from stakeholders, the Department has prepared and posted a MCPAR Interpretation Document  which provides supplemental information to help interpret the data presented in each report submission. 

     

    Network Adequacy and Assurance Report

    States must provide documentation regarding the managed care plan's compliance with the requirements for availability and accessibility of services (including the adequacy of the provider network). 

     

    Ownership and Controlling Interest Report

    States are required to report individuals within managed care organizations that have ownership or a controlling interest in the organization. The following report includes names the individuals and entities with more than 5% controlling interest.

    Reporting Year 2025: The following report includes the names of individuals and entities with more than 5% controlling interest as provided by the contracting organization.

    OLTL

    Plan Name

    Date Received

    Owner Name

    Owner Name

    Owner Name

    Owner Name

    Owner Name(

    AmeriHealth Caritas/Keystone First

    April 2026

    Vista Holdco, LLC

    Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan Mutual Insurance Company

    IBC MH, LLC

    AmeriHealth, Inc.

    Independence Health Group, Inc.

    Pennsylvania Health & Wellness

    April 2026

    Centene Corporation

    UPMC for You

    April 2026

    UPMC  

    OMAP

    Plan Name

    Date Received

    Owner Name

    Owner Name

    Owner Name

    Owner Name

    Owner Name

    AmeriHealth Caritas Health Plan/Keystone Family Health Plan

    April 2026

    BMH Subco I, LLC

    BMH Subco II, LLC

    Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan Mutual Insurance Company

    IBC MH, LLC

    IBC MH, LLC; AmeriHealth, Inc.; Independence Health Group, Inc.

    Geisinger Health Plan Family

    April 2026

    Geisinger Health

    Highmark Wholecare

    April 2026

    Gateway Health, LLC

    Highmark, Inc

    Highmark Health

    Health Partners Plans

    April 2026

    Thomas Jefferson University

    Jefferson Health Northeast

    Albert Einstein Medical Center

    Jefferson Health Corporation

    		 

    United Healthcare

    April 2026

    Three Rivers Holdings, Inc.

    OMHSAS

    Plan Name

    Date Received

    Owner Name

    Owner Name

    Owner Name

    Owner Name

    Owner Name

    Carelon Health PA

    April 2026

    The Elevance Health Companies, Inc.

    Community Behavioral Health

    April 2026

    N/A

    Community Care Behavioral Health Care

    April 2026

    UPMC

    Magellan Behavioral Health

    April 2026

    Centene Corporation

    Magellan Health, Inc

    Magellan Healthcare, Inc

    Merit Behavioral Care Corporation

    Magellan Behavioral Health of PA, Inc

    PerformCare

    April 2026

    AMHP Holding Corp.

    ODP

    Plan Name

    Date Received

    Owner Name

    Owner Name

    Owner Name

    Owner Name

    Owner Name

           

    Keystone Autism Services

    Reporting Year 2024: The following report includes the names of individuals and entities with more than 5% controlling interest as provided by the contracting organization.

    OLTL

    Plan Name

    Date Received

    Owner Name

    Owner Name

    Owner Name

    Owner Name

    Owner Name(

    AmeriHealth Caritas/Keystone First

     

    May 2025

     

    Vista Holdco, LLC

    Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan Mutual Insurance Company

     

    IBC MH, LLC

     

    AmeriHealth, Inc.

    Independence Health Group, Inc.

    Pennsylvania Health & Wellness

    May 2025

    Centene Corporation

    UPMC

    May 2025

    UPMC

    OMAP

    Plan Name

    Date Received

    Owner Name

    Owner Name

    Owner Name

    Owner Name

    Owner Name

     

    Vista Health Plan, Inc.

     

    June 2025

    Vista Holdco, LLC

    Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan Mutual Insurance Company

     

    IBC MH, LLC

     

    AmeriHealth, Inc.

    Independence Health Group, Inc.

     

    AmeriHealth Caritas Health Plan/Keystone Family Health Plan

     

     

    June 2025

     

     

    BHM Subco II, LLC

     

     

    BHM Subco I, LLC

     

     

    BMH LLC

    Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan Mutual Insurance Company

    IBC MH, LLC;

    AmeriHealth, Inc.; Independence Health Group,

    Inc.

    Geisinger

    May 2025

    Geisinger Health Foundation

    Highmark WC

    May 2025

    Highmark Health

    HPP

    May 2025

    Jefferson Hospital

    United

    May 2025

    Three Rivers Holdings, Inc.

    UPMC

    May 2025

    UPMC

    OMHSAS

    Plan Name

    Date Received

    Owner Name

    Owner Name

    Owner Name

    Owner Name

    Owner Name

    Carelon Health PA

    May 2025

    The Elevance Health Companies, Inc.

    Community Behavioral Health

    May 2025

    N/A

    Community Care Behavioral Health Care

    May 2025

    		UPMC

     

    Magellan Behavioral Health

    May 2025

    		Centene CorporationMagellan Health, Inc

    Magellan Healthcare, Inc

    		Merit Behavioral Care Corporation

    Magellan Behavioral Health of PA, Inc

    PerformCare

    May 2025

    AMHP Holding Corp.

    ODP

    Plan Name

    Date Received

    Owner Name

    Owner Name

    Owner Name

    Owner Name

    Owner Name

    Keystone Autism Services

    May 2025

    The following report includes the names of individuals and entities with more than 5% controlling interest as provided by the contracting organization. 

    OLTL

    Plan Name

    Date Received

    Owner Name

    Owner Name

    Owner Name

    Owner Name

    Owner Name

    AmeriHealth

    Caritas/Keystone

    First

    March 2024

    Vista Holdco, LLC 

    Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan Mutual Insurance Company 

    IBC MH, LLC 

    AmeriHealth, Inc. 

    Independence

    Health Group,

    Inc. 

    Pennsylvania Health & Wellness

    March 2024

    Centene Corporation

    UPMC

    March 2024

    UPMC  

    NA

    NA

    NA

    		NA

    OMAP

    Plan Name

    Date Received

    Owner Name

    Owner Name

    Owner Name

    Owner Name

    Owner Name

    AmeriHealth

    Caritas/Keystone

    First

    March 2024

    BHM Subco II, LLC

    BHM Subco I, LLC

    NA

    NA

    NA

    Geisinger 

    March 2024

    Geisinger Health Foundation

    Highmark WC

    March 2024

    Highmark Health

    HPP

    March 2024

    Jefferson Hospital

    United

    March 2024

    Three Rivers Holdings, Inc.

    UPMC

    March 2024

    UPMC  

    OMHSAS

    Plan Name

    Date Received

    Owner Name

    Owner Name

    Owner Name

    Owner Name

    Owner Name

    Carelon Health PA

    March 2024

    The Elevance Health Companies, Inc.

    Community

    Behavioral Health

    March 2024

    N/A

    Community Care

    Behavioral Health

    Care

    March 2024

    UPMC

    Magellan Behavioral Health

    March 2024

    Centene Corporation

    Magellan Health, Inc

    Magellan

    Healthcare,

    Inc

    Merit Behavioral Care Corporation

    Magellan

    Behavioral

    Health of PA,

    Inc

    PerformCare

    March 2024

    AMHP Holding Corp.

    ODP 

    Plan Name

    Date Received

    Owner Name

    Owner Name

    Owner Name

    Owner Name

    Owner Name

    Keystone Autism Services

    March 2024

    NA

    NA

    NA

    NA

    NA

     

    OLTL

    Plan Name

    Date Received

    Owner Name

    Owner Name

    Owner Name

    Owner Name

    Owner Name

    AmeriHealth

    Caritas/Keystone First

    January 2023 for

    November 2022

    BHM Subco II, LLC

    BHM Subco I, LLC

    NA

    NA

    NA

    Pennsylvania Health &

    Wellness

    January 2023 for

    November 2022

    BlackRock, Inc

    Capital World Group

    FMR LLC

    Vanguard Group

    T Rowe Price

    Group -

    UPMC

    January 2023 for

    November 2022

    UPMC  

    NA

    NA

    NA

    		NA

    OMAP

    Plan Name

    Date Received

    Owner Name

    Owner Name

    Owner Name

    Owner Name

    Owner Name

    AmeriHealth

    Caritas/Keystone First

    November

    BHM Subco II, LLC

    BHM Subco I, LLC

    NA

    NA

    NA

    Geisinger

    November

    Geisinger Health Foundation

    Highmark WC

    November

    N/A

    HPP

    November

    Jefferson Hospital

    United

    November

    Three Rivers Holdings, Inc.

    UPMC

    November

    UPMC  

    OMHSAS

    Plan Name

    Date Received

    Owner Name

    Owner Name

    Owner Name

    Owner Name

    Owner Name

    Beacon Health Options

    December

    N/A

    Community Behavioral

    Health

    December

    N/A

    Community Care

    Behavioral Health

    December

    N/A

    Magellan Behavioral

    Health

    December

    N/A

    PerformCare

    December

    N/A

    ODP  

    Plan Name

    Date Received

    Owner Name

    Owner Name

    Owner Name

    Owner Name

    Owner Name

    Keystone Autism

    Services

    December

    Keystone Human Services

    NA

    NA

    NA

    NA



    Payment Rate Adequacy and Transparency

    Comparative Payment Rate Analysis

    States are required to develop and publish a comparative payment rate analysis of Medicaid fee-for-service (FFS) fee schedule payment rates for the following categories of services as per 42 CFR §447.203(b)(2):

    • Primary Care Services
    • Obstetrical and Gynecological Services
    • Outpatient Mental Health and Substance Abuse Disorder Services

    The CY 2025 FFS E/M Comparative Rate Analysis compares Pennsylvania’s Medical Assistance FFS fee schedule rates to Medicare rates for select E/M procedure codes. The CY 2025 FFS utilization for both the number of paid claims and number of members accessing the service is also provided.

    Payment Rate Disclosure

    States are required to develop and publish a payment rate disclosure of Medicaid fee-for-service (FFS) fee schedule payment rates for the following categories of services as per 42 CFR §447.203(b)(2):

    • Personal Care, Home Health Aide, Homemaker, and Habilitation Services

    The CY 2025 FFS HCBS Payment Rate Disclosure summarizes average hourly reimbursement rates by service category. The CY 2025 FFS utilization for both the number of paid claims and number of members accessing the service is also provided.

    The Pennsylvania Department of Human Services (DHS or Department) MA and CHIP programs are administered through the following main programs:

    Adult Community Autism Program (ACAP), which is a fully integrated program that provides PH, BH and home- and community-based services (HCBS) to adults with an autism spectrum disorder (ASD).

    CHIP, which is operated as a standalone program, covering PH and BH services for children with incomes above the MA income thresholds.

    DHS uses this page to provide public access to the MCQS and its supporting materials.