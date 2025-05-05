Skip to agency navigation
    Councils & Committees

    ​Medical Assistance Advisory Committee (MAAC)

    The mission of the MAAC is to provide the Department of Human Services with advice about access to and delivery of quality health care services in an efficient, economical, and responsive manner to low-income individuals and families. 

     

    All meetings are scheduled from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m

    2025 Meeting Schedule

    Committee Meetings are held via the GoTo Webinar platform. To register, please use the unique link for each meeting. After registration is complete, participants will receive an email invite. Please follow directions on the email invite to add the meeting to your calendar. Participants are encouraged to register for the entire year in advance.

    2025 Scheduled MAAC Meeting Dates

    January 23, 2025

    • Time: 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM
    • Dial-in: (213) 929-4212
    • Access Code: 702-751-360
    Register for the 1/23/2025 MAAC Meeting

    February 27, 2025

    • Time: 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM
    • Dial-in: (914) 614-3221
    • Access Code: 160-740-098
    Register for the 2/27/2025 MAAC Meeting

    March 27, 2025
    Meeting is in-person only

    • Time: 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM
    • Location:
      Keystone Building – Forest Room
      400 North St.
      Harrisburg, PA 17120
    • In-person ONLY – please email RA-PWMAACANDCONSUB@pa.gov for special accommodations

    June 26, 2025

    • Time: 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM
    • Dial-in: (562) 247-8321
    • Access Code: 815-829-534
    Register for the 6/26/2025 MAAC Meeting

    July 24, 2025
    Meeting is hybrid

    • Time: 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM
    • Dial-in: (562) 247-8422
    • Access Code: 167-206-340
    • Location:
      Keystone Building – Forest Room
      400 North St.
      Harrisburg, PA 17120
    Register for the 7/24/2025 MAAC Meeting

    September 25, 2025

    • Time: 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM
    • Dial-in: (562) 247-8422
    • Access Code: 160-833-516

    Meeting Documents:

    Register for the 9/25/2025 MAAC Meeting

    Drug Prior Authorization Briefing documents will be posted on 9/29/2025

    October 23, 2025
    Meeting is in-person only

    • Time: 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM
    • Location:
      Keystone Building – Forest Room
      400 North St.
      Harrisburg, PA 17120
    • In-person only – please email RA-PWMAACANDCONSUB@pa.gov for special accommodations

    Meeting Documents:

    December 4, 2025

    • Time: 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM
    • Dial-in: (213) 929-4212
    • Access Code: 738-895-644

    Meeting Documents:

    Register for the 12/04/2025 MAAC Meeting

    Completed 2025 MAAC Meetings

    Contact the MAAC

    If you have questions or would like to request additional information, please contact the Office of Medical Programs' (OMAP) Bureau of Policy, Analysis and Planning.

    Email the MAAC

    Medical Assistance Advisory Committee Members

    Sally Kozak (Ex-officio Co-Chair)
    Deputy Secretary, Office of Medical Assistance Programs
    Room 515 Health and Welfare Building, Harrisburg, PA 17120 | (717) 787-4639

    Sonia Brookins (Chair)
    Philadelphia Welfare Rights Organization
    soniabrookins@yahoo.com

    Joseph M. Glinka (Vice Chair)
    Highmark Wholecare
    jglinka@highmarkwholecare.com

    Jolene Calla, Esq.
    Hospitals and Healthsystem Association of Pennsylvania (HAP)
    jcalla@haponline.org

    Kathy Cubit
    Center for Advocacy for the Rights & Interests of the Elderly (CARIE)
    cubit@carie.org

    Richard Edley
    Rehabilitation and Community Providers Association (RCPA)
    redley@paproviders.org

    Nicholas Focht
    Accucare Home Nursing Inc.
    nicholasfocht@gmail.com

    Dr. Mark Goldstein
    Pennsylvania Dental Association
    drmg47@aol.com

    Michael Grier
    Managed Long-Term Services & Supports Subcommittee Chair
    Mike.grier@thepcil.org

    Mia Haney
    Pennsylvania Homecare Association
    mhaney@pahomecare.org

    Mary Hartley
    Achieva
    mhartley@achieva.info

    Julie Korick, MBA
    PA Association of Community Health Centers
    julie@pachc.org

    Minta Livengood
    Indiana County Welfare Rights
    Livengoodminta@gmail.com

    Russ McDaid
    wrmcdaid67@gmail.com

    Ted Mowatt
    Wanner Associates
    tmowatt@wannerassoc.com

    ​Dr. Chiamaka Nnamani
    Lasting Impressions
    amakamani@gmail.com

    Deb Shoemaker
    Pennsylvania Psychiatric Leadership Council
    shoemaker0805@comcast.net

    Nick Watsula
    UPMC for You
    watsulan@upmc.edu

    Marc Yester
    PA Chapter, American Academy of Pediatrics
    yesterma@upmc.edu