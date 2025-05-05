Jump down to: Upcoming Birthdays | Upcoming Events
In Pennsylvania, youth can remain in foster care until the age of 21. Many of the matching events listed on this page provide families with opportunities to meet older youth in care who are in need of permanency. Even though many of these youth are on their way to young adulthood, they continue to need permanent connections and a family to support, love and care for them. To learn more about this group of older youth please visit the Waiting Children section and use the Search Kids tool and search by age range 17 to 20.
Saturday, September 20, 2025
Lifespan Family Service Annual Matching Event
Lunch will be provided and a photographer will be present to take professional photos of your youth! We will also have plenty of games, activities, and a basket raffle for everyone to participate in. This event will be open to agencies, approved families, and youth. When registering, please make sure to send all flyers for family and youth that will be presented at your tables and attending in person for our PowerPoint presentation. We look forward to seeing everyone there! 🙂
- When: Saturday, September 20, 2025
- Time: 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
- Where: 2672 Helvetia Road, Luthersburg, PA 15848
- Registration: Register now for our annual matching event
Friday, September 26, 2025
Annual Delaware Valley Adoption Council (DVAC) Matching Event
Families please note that this event is for professionals only, but feel free to share this information with your workers and request that they join to represent your family.
- When: Friday, September 26, 2025
- Time: 10:30 a.m.-2.30 p.m.
- Where: Davisville Church, 325 Street Road, Southampton, PA 18966
- Registration: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeH01bY347IWWb-jBCE7Pubm1jmFQDNWrgsnPnj6Qf-NNMAyA/viewform
Saturday, October 18, 2025
Children's Aid Home Programs of Somerset County — Annual Trunk or Treat Matching Event
This event is open to youth, families, and professionals. Youth are encouraged to dress-up in fun and non-scary costumes. Families and professionals are encouraged to decorate their trunks!
- When: Saturday, October 18, 2025
- Time: 1-3 p.m.
- Where: The Children’s Aid Home Programs of Somerset County, Inc., 1476 North Center Avenue, Somerset, PA 15501
- Registration: Registration is open until Friday, October 10, 2025.
Sunday, October 19, 2025
OCMI Bethanna — Football Watch Party Matching Event
Families, youth and workers, please join us for an afternoon of football, food, games, and raffle prizes!
- When: Sunday, October 19, 2025
- Time: 1-3:30 p.m
- Where: Davisville Church, 325 Street Road, Southampton, PA 18966
- Registration: https://forms.gle/JXQ8ynLbjeSECF6Y8
- More information: Please contact Alivia Glennan at aglennan@bethanna.org or Mary Ouattara at mouattara@bethanna.org
Monday, October 20, 2025
More than a Glance: An Inquiry Hour with Mazi!
Child-specific recruitment workers and family-matching workers are invited to join Mazi for an open-house style "Inquiry Hour” where we will showcase and share "More Than a Glance" about the families and children recruited by our agency! Families, please note that this event is for professionals only, but feel free to share this information with your workers and request that they join to represent your family!
- When: Monday, October 20, 2025
- Time: 10:30-11:30 a.m.
- Where: Online platform via Microsoft Teams
- Registration: There is no need to register. On the day of the event, click the Teams link to join!
Thursday - Friday, October 23 - 24, 2025
49th Annual PSRFA Conference
- When: Thursday - Friday, October 23 - 24, 2025
- Where: Red Lion Hotel Harrisburg - 4751 Lindle Rd. Harrisburg, PA
- Reservations: 49th Annual PSRFA Conference | Pennsylvania State Resource Family Association
- For more information, please visit our website at www.psrfa.org or email Melissa at mgeesaman@psrfa.org
Saturday, October 25, 2025
Adoption Center Older Youth Matching Event
This event is open to families with an approved family profile and home study, and to youth (ages 12 and older) seeking adoption. Hosted by the wonderful Joshua Strelbiki, the day is designed to give our youth a space to express themselves authentically while helping families like yours build real, heartfelt connections.
What’s in store?
🌟 Get to know the youth personally – beyond their profiles!
🍳 Start your day with a continental breakfast and enjoy a delicious catered lunch.
📌 Meet and connect with youth from the Central Pennsylvania region, Harrisburg area, alongside their dedicated workers.
This event is all about creating opportunities for families and youth to form bonds in a relaxed and supportive atmosphere.
- When: Saturday, October 25, 2025
- Time: 9:00 AM – 3:30 PM
- Location: Central Pennsylvania (Harrisburg Area) – address will be provided after registration
- Registration opens Monday, September 8, 2025
Saturday, November 1, 2025
Raise the Room Raise the Youth Matching Event
- When: Saturday, November 1, 2025
- Time: 11:00 AM - 1:30 PM
- Location: Agricultural Building, Clearfield County Fairgrounds, Clearfield PA
- To register your agency, a family, or a youth, please email Jennifer at JenniferT@childaid.org
Saturday, November 8, 2025
Children’s Service Center of Wyoming Valley, Inc. Annual Match Event – Save the Date
- When: Saturday, November 8, 2025
- Time: 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.
- Where: 335 South Franklin Street, Wilkes Barre, PA 18702
- Register by October 27 by emailing or calling Maura Hinkely at mhinkley@e-csc.org or 750-825-6425 x7615
Monday, December 15, 2025
More than a Glance: An Inquiry Hour with Mazi!
Child-specific recruitment workers and family-matching workers are invited to join Mazi for an open-house style "Inquiry Hour” where we will showcase and share "More Than a Glance" about the families and children recruited by our agency! Families, please note that this event is for professionals only, but feel free to share this information with your workers and request that they join to represent your family!
- When: Monday, December 15, 2025
- Time: 10:30-11:30 a.m.
- Where: Online platform via Microsoft Teams
- Registration: There is no need to register. On the day of the event, click the Teams link to join!
The Pennsylvania Department of Human Services (DHS), which is in part comprised of the Office of Children, Youth, and Families (OCYF) complies with applicable Federal civil rights laws and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, age, disability, or sex.