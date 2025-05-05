This event is open to families with an approved family profile and home study, and to youth (ages 12 and older) seeking adoption. Hosted by the wonderful Joshua Strelbiki, the day is designed to give our youth a space to express themselves authentically while helping families like yours build real, heartfelt connections.

What’s in store?

🌟 Get to know the youth personally – beyond their profiles!

🍳 Start your day with a continental breakfast and enjoy a delicious catered lunch.

📌 Meet and connect with youth from the Central Pennsylvania region, Harrisburg area, alongside their dedicated workers.

This event is all about creating opportunities for families and youth to form bonds in a relaxed and supportive atmosphere.