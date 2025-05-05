PCH & ALR Licensing Training

​All direct care staff persons hired after Oct. 31, 2007, who will provide unsupervised activities of daily living (ADL) services must successfully complete the course and pass the competency test in accordance with 55 Pa.Code § 2600.65(d)(2) and (d)(3) (relating to direct care staff person training and orientation). The course/test must be completed prior to direct care staff persons providing unsupervised ADL services.

Please ensure that you print out your certificate of completion before logging off, as it is the only proof provided regarding completion of the course/test.

Please also note that each individual taking the course/test must register individually with thier own email address in order to access the course. Please note that registering for the course and accessing the course is a two-step process that takes place on two different platforms.