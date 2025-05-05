The ECCS Maternal and Early Childhood Strategic Plan Framework



Pennsylvania’s ECCS Maternal and Early Childhood Strategic Plan was developed to accomplish the ECCS Project goals. It aids in coordinating, implementing, and sustaining an equitable, comprehensive system to promotes early developmental health and family well-being to increase access to a robust health care system, meeting the complex needs of Pennsylvania’s diverse prenatal to 3 population. The ECCS Strategic Plan covers the period of January 2024 through July 2026. It further supports the mission of the Pennsylvania Office of Child Development and Early Learning (OCDEL) by reflecting and building upon the programs, services, and resources already in place to serve pregnant and parenting families of children ages birth to three.

The ECCS Strategic Plan was built with extensive input from the ECCS Advisory Committee and other maternal and early childhood partners, including family leaders. Concrete action steps are identified to address the gaps and barriers as found in the ECCS Systems Assets and Gap Analysis conducted in 2022. The ECCS Team will implement this plan as a living document to be updated as needed until July 2026, based on goals achieved, new priorities, and data from evaluation findings. This plan aligns with existing and newly developed strategic plans within OCDEL to ensure collaboration and sustainability of ECCS efforts after the end of this iteration of ECCS.