Our mission is to assist Pennsylvanians in leading safe, healthy, and productive lives through equitable, trauma-informed, and outcome-focused services while being an accountable steward of commonwealth resources.
Explore resources, updates, and guidance to support your work and enhance your services.
Protect your SNAP benefits with the new Card Lock feature.
We are seeking a compassionate and skilled Licensed Psychologist at Wernersville State Hospital in Berks County, PA.
September 25, 2025 With 144,000 at Risk of Losing Benefits, Shapiro Administration is Helping Pennsylvanians Understand New Federal SNAP Work Reporting Requirements in Republican Budget Bill
September 15, 2025 Department of Human Services Hosts Kinship Care Summit, Celebrates Caretakers and Connects Kinship Families to Resources
September 15, 2025 ICYMI: Shapiro Administration ‘Steps in to Help LGBTQ+ Youth After Trump Administration Cancels Crisis Line’
September 04, 2025 Shapiro Administration Announces Third Year of Keystone STARS Continuous Quality Improvement Awards for Child Care Providers Across the Commonwealth