Funded by the US Department of Health and Human Services' Administration for Children and Families-Office of Refugee Resettlement (ORR), the Pennsylvania Refugee Resettlement Program provides a continuum of employment, educational, case management, health and financial support services to newly arrived refugees in the commonwealth.

Responsibility for the Refugee Resettlement Program rests with the state refugee coordinator, designated by the Secretary of Human Services. The program is overseen by the PA Department of Human Services. Cash and Medical Assistance programs, administered by the Office of Income Maintenance, are coordinated with the delivery of employment, educational, aging and allied human services, administered by the Bureau of Employment and Training in the Office of Income Maintenance.