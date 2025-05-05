Housing



Preserving Existing Housing

If you still have appropriate housing to return to and expect to be able to be discharged from the nursing facility within 180 days, you may be eligible to set aside some of your income to use towards upkeep of your housing through the Home Maintenance Deduction. Eligibility for the Home Maintenance Deduction is determined by the County Assistance Office. The nursing facility social worker can assist you in the application process.

Sometimes existing housing is no longer safe or accessible. If you have a home but cannot return to it as-is due to a change in your condition, you may be able to get help with modifying or adapting your home to make it accessible. Many of the Home and Community Based Waivers include funding for home modifications.

Locating New Housing



If you do not already have appropriate housing but you wish to return to the community, one of the first steps to transition is to locate affordable, accessible housing. PAHousingSearch.com is a searchable database that can assist you in finding appropriate housing.

You may also find useful information at the Pennsylvania Housing and Finance Agency (PHFA) website.

Gathering Documentation



In order to complete applications for housing and/or benefits, you may need to provide documents verifying certain important information. Below is a list of commonly required documentation. Included in the list below, where available, are hyperlinks to sites where you can request copies of documentation.