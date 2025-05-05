NHT helps the Commonwealth rebalance its long-term living systems. When given a choice, an overwhelming number of people say they want to age in place in their homes rather than in institutions. Yet, in publicly funded programs, the bias has always been toward institutional care. NHT provides the opportunity for individuals and their families or caregivers to be fully informed of all long-term services and supports options, including the full range of available home and community-based services (HCBS). Through the NHT program, individuals can receive the guidance and support they need to make informed choices about their long-term services and supports. The program assists individuals in moving out of institutions and eliminates barriers in service systems so that individuals receive services and supports in settings of their choice.
Goals & Objectives
- Help rebalance the long-term living system in Pennsylvania so that people have a choice of where they live and receive services.
- Enhance opportunities for individuals to move to the community by identifying individuals who wish to return to the community.
- Identify and overcome barriers that prevent transitions.
- Empower individuals so they are involved to the extent possible in planning and directing their own transition from a nursing facility back to a home of their choice in the community.
- Develop the necessary infrastructure and supports in the community.
- Expand and strengthen collaboration between aging and disability organizations to provide support and expertise to the NHT Program.
- Educate individuals and families about long-term living services.
NHT Resources
NHT Preparation Checklists
Additional Resources
Home and Community-Based Services (HCBS)
Many people don't realize that they may be able to receive long-term care services and supports in a home in the community instead of in a nursing facility. The following link directs to is information about some of the programs that provide HCBS to qualified individuals.
Apply for a HCBS Waiver
If you would like to apply for a HCBS Medicaid Waiver, please contact the Pennsylvania Independent Enrollment Broker (IEB) at 1-877-550-4227 or apply online on the COMPASS website.
Transition Preparation
If you or a loved one is interested in returning to the community from the nursing facility, you may initiate the nursing home transition process by:
- Contacting nursing facility staff to initiate a Nursing Home Transition (NHT) referral OR
- Directly contacting an NHT Coordination provider:
- Community HealthChoices (CHC) participants should contact their CHC-Managed Care Organization (MCO) to request NHT assistance
- Individuals who are not enrolled in CHC can contact NHT provider Acentra Health by calling 1-888-204-8781
Questions About Transition?
If you are experiencing difficulty or need assistance with your transition process, please contact the Office of Long Term Living (OLTL) Nursing Home Transition Helpline.
Housing
Preserving Existing Housing
If you still have appropriate housing to return to and expect to be able to be discharged from the nursing facility within 180 days, you may be eligible to set aside some of your income to use towards upkeep of your housing through the Home Maintenance Deduction. Eligibility for the Home Maintenance Deduction is determined by the County Assistance Office. The nursing facility social worker can assist you in the application process.
Sometimes existing housing is no longer safe or accessible. If you have a home but cannot return to it as-is due to a change in your condition, you may be able to get help with modifying or adapting your home to make it accessible. Many of the Home and Community Based Waivers include funding for home modifications.
Locating New Housing
If you do not already have appropriate housing but you wish to return to the community, one of the first steps to transition is to locate affordable, accessible housing. PAHousingSearch.com is a searchable database that can assist you in finding appropriate housing.
You may also find useful information at the Pennsylvania Housing and Finance Agency (PHFA) website.
Gathering Documentation
In order to complete applications for housing and/or benefits, you may need to provide documents verifying certain important information. Below is a list of commonly required documentation. Included in the list below, where available, are hyperlinks to sites where you can request copies of documentation.
- Proof of earned and unearned income
- Proof of resources, e.g. bank accounts, stocks, etc.
- Proof of identity:
Housing Resources
Additional Housing Resources
Consumer Rights
Each nursing facility must provide access to an ombudsman who is not employed by the nursing facility and is available to help if you have a complaint or concern about the long term care services you are receiving.