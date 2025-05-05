Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) Advisory Committee

The LIHEAP Advisory Committee (LAC) advises the Secretary of Human Services on the administration of the LIHEAP block grant, including recommendations on the 2026 Final LIHEAP State Plan.
2025 LAC Meeting Schedule
- February 5, 2025
- May 7, 2025
- August 6, 2025
- November 19, 2025
Members of the LIHEAP Advisory Committee are appointed by the Secretary of Human Services and represent consumer and advocacy interests, service providers, fuel associations, and other concerned citizens of the Commonwealth.
Agencies represented on the LIHEAP Advisory Committee, include:
- AARP
- Armstrong County Low-Income Rights
- Community Action Association of Pennsylvania
- Community Legal Services
- Department of Community and
- Economic Development
- Dollar Energy Fund
- Energy Association of Pennsylvania
- Energy Coordination Agency
- Office of Consumer Advocate
- Pennsylvania Council on Aging
- Pennsylvania Petroleum Marketers and Convenience Store Association
- Philadelphia Welfare Rights
- Pennsylvania Rural Electric Association
- Pennsylvania Utility Law Project
- Public Utility Commission
- Utility Emergency Services Fund
This website is supported by Grant Number 2501PALIEA from the Office of Community Services within the Administration for Children and Families, a division of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. Neither the Administration for Children and Families nor any of its components operate, control, are responsible for, or necessarily endorse this website (including, without limitation, its content, technical infrastructure, and policies, and any services or tools provided). The opinions, findings, conclusions, and recommendations expressed are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Administration for Children and Families and the Office of Community Services.