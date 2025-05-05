Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) Advisory Committee

The LIHEAP Advisory Committee (LAC) advises the Secretary of Human Services on the administration of the LIHEAP block grant, including recommendations on the 2026 Final LIHEAP State Plan.

2025 LAC Meeting Schedule

February 5, 2025

May 7, 2025

August 6, 2025

November 19, 2025

Members of the LIHEAP Advisory Committee are appointed by the Secretary of Human Services and represent consumer and advocacy interests, service providers, fuel associations, and other concerned citizens of the Commonwealth.

Agencies represented on the LIHEAP Advisory Committee, include: