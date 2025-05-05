The Child Protective Services Law (CPSL) requires the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services to annually report to the governor and General Assembly on child abuse in the commonwealth.
The report provides information on the efforts to protect and help children who were reported as victims of suspected abuse and neglect. If you are having difficulty finding information about these reports, please contact the Office of Children, Youth and Families.
Past Reports
- 2024 Annual Child Protective Services Report
- 2023 Annual Child Protective Services Report
- 2022 Annual Child Protective Services Report
- 2021 Annual Child Protective Services Report
- 2020 Annual Child Protective Services Report
- 2019 Annual Child Protective Services Report
- 2018 Annual Child Protective Services Report
- 2017 Annual Child Protective Services Report
- 2016 Annual Child Protective Services Report
- 2015 Annual Child Protective Services Report
- 2014 Annual Child Protective Services Report
- 2013 Annual Child Protective Services Report
- 2012 Annual Child Protective Services Report
- 2011 Annual Child Protective Services Report
- 2010 Annual Child Protective Services Report
For additional information or previous reports, please contact the Office of Children, Youth, and Families (OCYF) at ra-dpwocyfnet@pa.gov
Child Abuse Documents & Resources
Pennsylvania Citizen Review Panel Reports
- 2025 Citizen Review Panel's Annual Report
- 2024 Citizen Review Panel's Annual Report
- 2023 Citizen Review Panels' Annual Report
- 2022 Citizen Review Panels' Annual Report
- 2021 Citizen Review Panels' Annual Report
- 2020 Citizen Review Panels' Annual Report
- 2019 Citizen Review Panels' Annual Report
- 2018 Citizen Review Panels' Annual Report
The Pennsylvania Department of Human Services (DHS), which is in part comprised of the Office of Children, Youth, and Families (OCYF) complies with applicable Federal civil rights laws and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, age, disability, or sex.