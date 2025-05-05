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Official website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means it's official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 

    The Child Protective Services Law (CPSL) requires the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services to annually report to the governor and General Assembly on child abuse in the commonwealth.

    The report provides information on the efforts to protect and help children who were reported as victims of suspected abuse and neglect. If you are having difficulty finding information about these reports, please contact the Office of Children, Youth and Families.

    Past Reports

    For additional information or previous reports, please contact the Office of Children, Youth, and Families (OCYF) at ra-dpwocyfnet@pa.gov

    The Pennsylvania Department of Human Services (DHS), which is in part comprised of the Office of Children, Youth, and Families (OCYF) complies with applicable Federal civil rights laws and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, age, disability, or sex.