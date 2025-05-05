DHS' Office of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services (OMHSAS) oversees behavioral healthcare available through Medicaid, which includes treatment for mental health and substance use disorders. Get more information on OMHSAS, find information about county behavioral health programs, and learn more about resources specific to children, adolescents, adults, and older adults.
988: A Direct Link For Suicide Prevention and Crisis Support
It's now easier for Pennsylvanians to connect to behavioral or mental health crisis services. Contacting 988 will connect individuals to 24/7 free and confidential support if they are in distress or in need of prevention and crisis resources for themselves or a loved one. Learn more about 988 in Pennsylvania.
Looking for help?
Suicide & Crisis Lifeline
Call or text 988, or use the online chat function. All are available 24/7.
Crisis Text Line:
Text PA to 741741
Veteran Crisis Line:
Dial 988 then Press 1
Online chat function
Disaster Distress Helpline:
1-800-985-5990
The Trevor Project Lifeline (LGBTQ):
1-866-488-7386
Text "Start" to 678-678
Online chat funtion
Trans Helpline:
877-565-8860
-
988
-
Behavioral Health Services for LGBTQI
-
Act 65 of 2020
-
ACT in PA
-
Adult Mental Health Commission
-
Assertive Community Treatment (ACT)
-
-
CASSP
-
CDP Clubhouses
-
CDP Fairweather Lodge
-
Compeer
-
Consumer Driven Programs
-
Crisis Intervention
-
Crisis Intervention Services
-
Community Support Program
-
Drop-In Centers
-
-
FASD Task Force
-
Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder (FASD)
-
Find Services
-
First Episode Psychosis
-
Housing Financing Funding
-
Justice Related Services
-
Mental Health Planning Council
-
-
Older Adult Initiatives
-
Olmstead Plan
-
PA Peer Support
-
PA Recovery Housing
-
Projects for Assistance in Transition from Homelessness (PATH)
-
Peer Support Providers
-
Peer Support Services
-
Peer Support Training
-
School Based Behavioral Health
-
Substance Use Disorder
-
SUD 1115 Waiver
-
Suicide Prevention
-
Supportive Employment
-
-
Veterans & Military Families
-
Call For Change
FFY25-26 PATH Grant Application- Public Comment Period
The Office of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services is pleased to announce that the draft application for the Fiscal Year 2025 Projects for Assistance in Transition from Homelessness (PATH) grant is now available for public comments.
The PATH grant is a non-competitive formula grant available to all states and territories by the Stewart B. McKinney Homeless Assistance Amendments Act of 1990. PATH programs serve individuals with serious mental illness experiencing or at imminent risk of homelessness. The PATH grant application is submitted to the federal agency Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) annually.
Please note this is the Pennsylvania application to SAMHSA. This is not a request for new PATH project proposals.
The PATH Application public comment period will remain open until 10:00 am Friday, March 21, 2025. If you have any questions or comments, please send them to Lauren MacWithey, Pennsylvania PATH Grant Coordinator, via e-mail to lmacwithey@pa.gov