    Department of Human Services

    Behavioral Health Resources

    DHS' Office of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services (OMHSAS) oversees behavioral healthcare available through Medicaid, which includes treatment for mental health and substance use disorders. Get more information on OMHSAS, find information about county behavioral health programs, and learn more about resources specific to children, adolescents, adults, and older adults.

    OMHSAS Homepage

     988: A Direct Link For Suicide Prevention and Crisis Support

    It's now easier for Pennsylvanians to connect to behavioral or mental health crisis services.  Contacting 988 will connect individuals to 24/7 free and confidential support if they are in distress or in need of prevention and crisis resources for themselves or a loved one. Learn more about 988 in Pennsylvania.

    Call or Text 988 to start the conversation

    Looking for help?

    Suicide & Crisis Lifeline
    Call or text 988, or use the online chat function. All are available 24/7.

    Crisis Text Line:
    Text PA to 741741 

    Veteran Crisis Line: 
    Dial 988 then Press 1 
    Online chat function

    Disaster Distress Helpline: 
    1-800-985-5990

    The Trevor Project Lifeline (LGBTQ)
    1-866-488-7386
    Text "Start" to 678-678 
    Online chat funtion

    Trans Helpline: 
    877-565-8860

    Behavioral Health in Medicaid

    Behavioral HealthChoices Managed Care

    Through the Behavioral HealthChoices program, each county contracts with a Managed Care Organization (MCO) for mental health and drug and alcohol services. Once you are enrolled with the MCO, you continue to have choices as to who provides your services. The MCO will send you a handbook outlining how to access services and outlining the benefits available to you.

    Behavioral HealthChoices

    Fee-For-Service

    If you are eligible for services under the Fee-For-Service program, you will receive a list of Medicaid/Medical Assistance behavioral health providers within your county. Once you find a provider you would like to see, you can make an appointment if the provider is seeing new clients. If you have problems making an appointment, your local county caseworker in the County Assistance Office, or your caseworker from the county Mental Health/Intellectual Disability (MH/ID) office will assist you.

    County Assistance Office

    Adult Mental Health Commission

    Get Help Now

    Suicide Prevention

    Veterans

    Suicide Warning Sign #1

    Talking about or making plans for suicide.

    If someone talks about wanting to die or says they are thinking about suicide, it’s a serious warning sign. They may also make a plan or talk about how they might do it. This should never be ignored. Get help right away by talking to a trusted adult or calling a crisis line.

    Call or Text 988 (opens in a new tab)
    Learn About 988 (opens in a new tab)
    More Warning Signs (opens in a new tab)

    Suicide Warning Sign #3

    Talking about being a burden to others.

    If someone says things like “I’m just in the way” or “Everyone would be better off without me,” it can be a warning sign. They may feel like they don’t matter or are causing problems for others. This should be taken seriously. Get help from a trusted adult or a crisis line.

    Call or Text 988 (opens in a new tab)
    Learn About 988 (opens in a new tab)
    More Warning Signs (opens in a new tab)

    Suicide Warning Sign #5

    Changing or withdrawing from social connections or situations.

    If someone stops spending time with friends or family, or no longer wants to do things they used to enjoy, it can be a warning sign. Pulling away from others may mean they’re feeling sad, lonely, or overwhelmed. It’s important to check in and get help if needed.

    Call or Text 988 (opens in a new tab)
    Learn About 988 (opens in a new tab)
    More Warning Signs (opens in a new tab)

    Mental Health and Substance Use Disorder Resources

    FFY25-26 PATH Grant Application- Public Comment Period

    The Office of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services is pleased to announce that the draft application for the Fiscal Year 2025 Projects for Assistance in Transition from Homelessness (PATH) grant is now available for public comments.

    The PATH grant is a non-competitive formula grant available to all states and territories by the Stewart B. McKinney Homeless Assistance Amendments Act of 1990. PATH programs serve individuals with serious mental illness experiencing or at imminent risk of homelessness. The PATH grant application is submitted to the federal agency Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) annually.

    Please note this is the Pennsylvania application to SAMHSA. This is not a request for new PATH project proposals.

    The PATH Application public comment period will remain open until 10:00 am Friday, March 21, 2025. If you have any questions or comments, please send them to Lauren MacWithey, Pennsylvania PATH Grant Coordinator, via e-mail to lmacwithey@pa.gov

    View the 2025-2026 PATH Grant Application.