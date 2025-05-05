Fee-For-Service

If you are eligible for services under the Fee-For-Service program, you will receive a list of Medicaid/Medical Assistance behavioral health providers within your county. Once you find a provider you would like to see, you can make an appointment if the provider is seeing new clients. If you have problems making an appointment, your local county caseworker in the County Assistance Office, or your caseworker from the county Mental Health/Intellectual Disability (MH/ID) office will assist you.