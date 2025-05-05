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Official website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

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    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 

    The Estate Recovery Program allows the Commonwealth to recover Medical Assistance payments made on behalf of an individual who received long-term care Medical Assistance [including nursing facility, Home and Community Based Services (HCBS) and related services] from the time they turned 55 until their passing. These payments must have been provided on or after August 15, 1994, the effective date of the Act.

    For Attorneys and Business Partners who wish to contact DHS Estate Recovery, please click on the link to sign up for and use the TPL Web Portal.

    For family members/executors that have questions related to estate recovery, please contact DHS Estate Recovery using the address, phone number, or email address listed below:

    Department of Human Services
    Estate Recovery Program
    P.O. Box 8486
    Harrisburg, PA 17105-8486
    Phone: 800-528-3708
    Fax: 717-772-6553
    RA-PWESTATERECOVERY@pa.gov

    Statements of Claim Requests

    For statement of claim requests, please contact TPL using the TPL Web Portal, by fax at 717-772-6553, or by emailing RA-PWESTATE-SUPPORT@pa.gov.

    Returning Excess Funds

    If you are a Funeral Director or nursing Home facility choosing to return excess funds, for individuals over 55, click here for more information.