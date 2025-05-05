The Estate Recovery Program allows the Commonwealth to recover Medical Assistance payments made on behalf of an individual who received long-term care Medical Assistance [including nursing facility, Home and Community Based Services (HCBS) and related services] from the time they turned 55 until their passing. These payments must have been provided on or after August 15, 1994, the effective date of the Act.

For Attorneys and Business Partners who wish to contact DHS Estate Recovery, please click on the link to sign up for and use the TPL Web Portal.

For family members/executors that have questions related to estate recovery, please contact DHS Estate Recovery using the address, phone number, or email address listed below:

Department of Human Services

Estate Recovery Program

P.O. Box 8486

Harrisburg, PA 17105-8486

Phone: 800-528-3708

Fax: 717-772-6553

RA-PWESTATERECOVERY@pa.gov