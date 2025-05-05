The Department of Human Services (DHS) is committed to increasing opportunities for older Pennsylvanians and individuals with physical disabilities to remain in their homes.
If you’re 21 or older and have both Medicare and Medicaid, or receive long-term supports through Medicaid because you need help with everyday personal tasks, you may be eligible for enrollment in Community HealthChoices (CHC).
CHC will coordinate your health care coverage to improve the quality of your health care experience — serving more people in communities rather than in facilities, giving them the opportunity to work, spend more time with their families, and experience an overall better quality of life.
How to Apply
Individuals may be enrolled in CHC if they are 21 years old or over and are:
- Receiving both Medicare and Medicaid
- Receiving long-term services and supports in the Attendant Care, Independence, COMMCARE, or Aging waivers
- Receiving services in the OBRA waiver AND determined nursing facility clinically eligible
- Receiving care in a nursing home paid for by Medicaid
- An Act 150 participant who is dually eligible for Medicare and Medicaid
Individuals are NOT eligible for CHC if they are:
- Receiving long-term services and supports in the OBRA waiver and are not nursing facility clinically eligible
- An Act 150 program participant, who is not dually eligible for Medicare and Medicaid
- A person with an intellectual or developmental disability who is receiving services through the DHS' Office of Developmental Programs
- A resident in a state-operated nursing facility, including the state veterans' homes
Individuals who are 55 or older may opt to enroll in the Living Independence for the Elderly (LIFE) program instead of CHC if they:
- Meet the level of care needs for a skilled nursing facility or a special rehabilitation facility
- Meet the financial requirements as determined by your local county assistance office (CAO) or be able to privately pay
- Reside in an area served by a LIFE provider
- Are able to be safely served in the community as determined by a LIFE provider
CHC Implementation Timeline
Each of the five CHC zones is covered by all three CHC managed care organizations (MCOs).