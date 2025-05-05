Step 1: Contact Your ELRC



Early Learning Resource Centers (ELRC's) are the hub of child care information in your local area. ELRC's provide you and your family with information on quality child care and personalized child care referrals to child care providers based on your specific needs or preferences. ELRCs also administer the Child Care Works subsidized child care program. For all of your child care questions and needs, contact the ELRC for your local area or call the Child Care Works Helpline at 1-877-4-PA-KIDS.