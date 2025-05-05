The Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021 and the American Rescue Plan Act included funding for states to establish emergency rental assistance programs.

Pennsylvania and its counties received approximately $1.3 billion total from both laws, to administer assistance to renters who were affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and economic insecurity. This funding program was used to pay past due or upcoming rent and utilities; and assist with rehousing costs for eligible applicants who needed to find a new home to rent.



PA Act 1 of 2021 was signed into law on February 5, 2021, which officially designated the Department of Human Services (DHS) as the agency overseeing administration of the Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP), referred to as ERAP1. On June 30, 2021, PA Act 24 of 2021 was signed into law, allowing DHS to implement and administer the expanded program, commonly referred to as ERAP2.



ERAP1 ended September 30, 2022, and ERAP2 ended September 30, 2025..

Additional information and ERAP reports can be found at the ERAP Reports and Resources page.