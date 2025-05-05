DHS has developed a communications toolkit to help Pennsylvanians understand changes to the SNAP program taking place because of the budget bill passed by Congressional Republicans and signed into law by President Trump on July 4, 2025. Because of these changes, some SNAP recipients now must meet work requirements and report to the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services (DHS) that they are meeting this requirement.

If SNAP recipients are not meeting this requirement, they will be limited to three months of SNAP benefits for a three-year period.

DHS’ goal is to make sure Pennsylvanians stay connected to life-sustaining nutrition assistance to help them feed themselves and their families. Partnership and support across government and service sectors will be important to helping people meet these new requirements. Please use these resources to spread the word and educate the people you work with and serve.

New and updated material will be added as they are developed. If you need additional resources, please contact ra-pwdhspressoffice@pa.gov, and we will try to accommodate your request.