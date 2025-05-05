SNAP Work and Reporting Requirements Communications & Outreach Toolkit
DHS has developed a communications toolkit to help Pennsylvanians understand changes to the SNAP program taking place because of the budget bill passed by Congressional Republicans and signed into law by President Trump on July 4, 2025. Because of these changes, some SNAP recipients now must meet work requirements and report to the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services (DHS) that they are meeting this requirement.
If SNAP recipients are not meeting this requirement, they will be limited to three months of SNAP benefits for a three-year period.
DHS’ goal is to make sure Pennsylvanians stay connected to life-sustaining nutrition assistance to help them feed themselves and their families. Partnership and support across government and service sectors will be important to helping people meet these new requirements. Please use these resources to spread the word and educate the people you work with and serve.
New and updated material will be added as they are developed. If you need additional resources, please contact ra-pwdhspressoffice@pa.gov, and we will try to accommodate your request.
November 1 - Deadline Materials
Print/Newsletter text for November 1 deadline:
SNAP Work and Reporting Requirements Are Changing – Make Sure You Meet Them
Because of the Republican budget bill passed by Congress and signed by President Trump, you might need to report work, education, training, or volunteer hours to the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services (DHS) in order to receive SNAP.
As of November 1, SNAP recipients must now report at least 20 hours of work, education, training, or volunteering per week (or 80 hours per month) if they:
- Are 18–64 years old,
- Do not have a dependent child under 14, and
- Are physically and mentally able to work.
Recipients who do not meet these requirements can only receive three months of SNAP benefits within a three-year period.
DO NOT LOSE YOUR SNAP BENEFITS – CONTACT YOUR CASEWORKER TODAY
If you have questions about how to report work, education, training, or volunteering activities, you can contact your caseworker at your local County Assistance Office or call the Customer Service Center at 877-395-8930 (or 215-560-7226 if you live in Philadelphia).
Pennsylvanians should also keep their address up-to-date with DHS by calling the Customer Service Center or updating their address through COMPASS, and with the United States Postal Service so they don’t miss any important mailings about their benefits.
Visit www.dhs.pa.gov/work for more information.
Are You Exempt from Work Requirements?
You may be exempt from the new SNAP work and reporting requirements if you meet an exemption such as:
AS OF NOVEMBER 1:
- Living in a SNAP household with a child under 14
- Unable to work because of a physical or mental health condition, whether or not you qualify for disability benefits;
- Pregnant;
- Needed in the home to care for an ill or disabled person;
- Receiving (or applied for) Unemployment Compensation (UC);
- Unable to work because of domestic violence;
- Participating in a drug or alcohol treatment program;
- Homeless, living in a shelter or halfway house, or staying with family or friends for 90 days or less ;
- Temporarily unemployed and expect to return to work in the next 60 days.
If an item in this list describes you, call the Statewide Customer Service Center at 1-877-395-8930 (in Philadelphia, call 215-560-7226) as soon as possible.
Social Graphics for November 1 deadline:
(right click, save image to share)
September 1 - Deadline Materials
Print/Newsletter text for September 1 deadline:
Do You Need to Follow New SNAP Work and Reporting Requirements?
Because of the Republican budget bill passed by Congress and signed by President Trump that went into effect on September 1, you might need to report work, education, training, or volunteer hours to the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services (DHS) in order to receive SNAP.
SNAP recipients must report at least 20 hours of work, education, training, or volunteering per week (or 80 hours per month) if they:
- Are 18–54 years old,
- Do not have a dependent child under 18, and
- Are physically and mentally able to work.
SNAP recipients who do not meet these requirements can only receive three months of SNAP benefits within a three-year period.
DO NOT LOSE YOUR SNAP BENEFITS – CONTACT YOUR CASEWORKER TODAY
If you have questions about how to report work, education, training, or volunteer activities, you can contact your caseworker at your local County Assistance Office or call the Customer Service Center at 877-395-8930 (or 215-560-7226 if you live in Philadelphia).
Pennsylvanians should also keep their address up-to-date with DHS by calling the Customer Service Center or updating their address through COMPASS, and with the United States Postal Service so they don’t miss any important mailings about their benefits.
Visit www.dhs.pa.gov/work for more information.
How do I Meet New SNAP Work and Reporting Requirements?
Because of the Republican budget bill passed by Congress and signed by President Trump that went into effect on September 1, you might need to report work, education, training, or volunteer hours to the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services (DHS) in order to receive SNAP.
If you have questions about how to report work, education, training, or volunteering activities, contact your caseworker at your local County Assistance Office or call the Customer Service Center at 877-395-8930 (or 215-560-7226 if you live in Philadelphia).
Your caseworker will work with you to verify that you are still meeting your required hours every six months when you renew your SNAP benefits.
DHS is here to help you meet these requirements:
There are several programs available to help you find a job, get career and technical training, or attend school at one of Pennsylvania’s community colleges. These programs include:
- Keystone Education Yields Success (KEYS)
- Employment Advancement Retention Network (EARN)
- SNAP JETS (formerly called SNAP 50/50)
Your County Assistance Office (CAO) can help you find a program that best meets what you are looking for and help you get enrolled.
You can also visit the SNAP Employment & Training website or CareerLink® in-person or online to learn more about jobs open in your community or job training programs.
Are You Exempt from Work Requirements?
You may be exempt from the new SNAP work and reporting requirements if you meet an exemption such as:
- Living in a SNAP household with a child under 18
- Unable to work because of a physical or mental health condition, whether or not you qualify for disability benefits;
- Pregnant;
- Needed in the home to care for an ill or disabled person;
- Receiving (or applied for) Unemployment Compensation (UC);
- Unable to work because of domestic violence;
- Participating in a drug or alcohol treatment program;
- Homeless, living in a shelter or halfway house, or staying with family or friends for 90 days or less;
- A veteran of any branch of the U.S. Military, National Guard, or reserves, regardless of type of discharge;
- Someone who aged out of the foster care system and is currently under age 25 ; or
- Temporarily unemployed and expect to return to work in the next 60 days.
If an item in this list describes you, call the Statewide Customer Service Center at 1-877-395-8930 (in Philadelphia, call 215-560-7226) as soon as possible.