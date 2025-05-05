​Pennsylvania Academic, Career and Technical Training (PACTT) Alliance

|Abraxas 1
|Forest
|Open Residential
|X
|X
|X
|81-927-6615
|165 Abraxas Road, Marienville, PA 16239
|Abraxas Academy
|Berks
|Secure Residential
|X
|
|X
|610-913-8000
|1000 Academy Drive, Morgantown, PA 19543
|Abraxas Community Based Program
|Franklin
|Community-Based
|
|X
|
|717-576-8747
|10058 South Mountain Road BLD 5 South Mountain PA 17261)
|Abraxas Leadership Development Program
|Franklin
|Open Residential
|X
|
|X
|717-749-7440
|Building #6, P.O. Box 354, 10058 South Mountain Road, South Mountain, PA 17261
|Abraxas WorkBridge
|Allegheny
|Community-Based
|
|X
|
|412-201-4160
|355 Fifth Avenue, Second Floor Pittsburgh, PA 15222.
|Abraxas Youth Center
|Franklin
|Secure Residential
|X
|
|X
|717-749-3066
|10058 South Mountain Road, Building #3, P.O. Box 334, South Mountain, PA 17261
|Adelphoi Education - Albert Gallatin
|Fayette
| Community-Based
|X
|
|
|724-564-9761
|1152 Township Drive, Uniontown, PA 15401
|Adelphoi Education - Hartford Heights
|Westmoreland
|Community-Based
|X
|
|
|724-804-7272
|15020 Ardara Road, North Huntingdon, PA 15642
|Adelphoi Education - Kittanning
|Armstrong
|Community-Based
|X
|
|
|724-543-4238
|351 N. Jefferson St, Kittanning, PA 16201
|Adelphoi Education - Williams Home
|Blair
|Open Residential
|X
|
|
|814-695-5087
|521 Municipal Drive, Duncansville, PA 16635
|Adelphoi Education, Inc. - Indiana
|Indiana
|Community-Based
|X
|
|
|724-463-1456
|220 North 5th Street, Indiana, PA 15701
|Adelphoi Village
|Westmoreland
|Open Residential
|X
|X
|
|724-804-7058
|1118 Village Way Latrobe, PA 15650
|Alternative Community Resource Program (ACRP)
|Cambria
|Community-Based
|
|X
|
|814-536-6141
|726 Franklin Street, Johnstown, PA 15901
|Auberle Employment Institute
|Allegheny
|Community-Based
|
|X
|X
|412-673-5800
|1101 Hartman Street, McKeesport, PA 15132
|Bench Mark
|Lancaster
|Community-Based
|
|X
|
|717-502-3624
|102 S. Prince Street, Lancaster, PA 17603
|Café Momentum
|Allegheny
|Community-Based
|
|X
|X
|412-616-6832
|268 Forbes Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15222
|CISP Central 1
|Allegheny
|Community-Based
|
|X
|
|412-350-1700
|907 West Street, Wilkinsburg, PA 15221
|CISP Mon-Yough
|Allegheny
|Community-Based
|
|X
|
|412-350-4847
|1195 Jack Run Road, North Versailles, PA 15137
|CISP Northside
|Allegheny
|Community-Based
|
|X
|
|412-442-5790
|1710 North Franklin Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15233
|Clear Vision
|Montgomery
|Community-Based
|X
|
|
|570-547-2810
|456 Saegers Station Rd, Montgomery, PA 17752
|Community Service Foundation at Buxmont Academy
|Bucks
|Community-Based
|
|X
|
|215-257-4131
|253 North Main Street, Sellersville, PA 18960
|Cornerstone Reintegration Program
|Philadelphia
|Community-Based
|
|X
|
|215-287-6478
|5221 Germantown Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19144
|Drug & Alcohol Rehabilitation Services, Inc. (DARS, Inc.) Supervised Independent Living (SIL)
|Lancaster
|Open Residential
|
|X
|
|717-285-0420
|1290 Prospect Rd, Columbia, PA 17512
|Diakon Center Point
|Cumberland
|Community-Based
|X
|X
|
|717-960-6700
|571 Mountain Road, Boiling Springs, PA 17007
|Diakon Chester PREP
|Chester
|Community-Based
|
|X
|
|610-291-7731
|107 South 17th Avenue Coatesville, PA 19320
|Diakon York PREP
|York
|Community-Based
|
|X
|
|717-383-9770
|836 S George St. York, PA 17403
|Earn-It
|Erie
|Community-Based
|
|X
|
|814-451-6220
|140 W. 6th Street, Room 401, Erie, PA 16501
|Easton Manor
|Bucks
|Open Residential
|X
|X
|
|215-491-3913
|1740 Easton Road, Doylestown, PA 18901
|Fresh Start
|Philadelphia
|Community-Based
|
|X
|X
|215-985-2500
|4601 Market Street Philadelphia PA 19139
|George Junior Republic
|Mercer
|Open Residential
|
|X
|X
|724-458-9330
|233 George Jr. Road, Grove City, PA 16127
|Goodwill of Southwestern Pennsylvania
|Allegheny
|Community-Based
|
|X
|X
|412-632-1742
|118 52nd St, Pittsburgh, PA 15201
|Harborcreek Youth Services
|Erie
|Open Residential
|X
|X
|X
|814-899-7664
|5712 Iroquois Avenue, Harborcreek, PA 16421
|Intermediate Unit 1 AEDY Program
|Washington
|Community-Based
|X
|
|
|724-942-8420
|625 East McMurray Road, McMurray, PA 15317
|JusticeWorks Youth Care - Berks County
|Berks
|Community-Based
|
|X
|
|610-334-7254
|2213 Quarry Drive, West Lawn, PA 19609
|JusticeWorks Youth Care - Butler County
|Butler
|Community-Based
|
|X
|X
|724-531-5618
|222 W Cunningham Street, Suite 204, Butler, PA 16001
|JusticeWorks Youth Care - Central Office
|Northumberland
|Community-Based
|
|X
|
|570-205-5235
|875 N. 4th Street Sunbury Suite A PA 17801
|JusticeWorks Youth Care - Clarion County
|Clarion
|Community-Based
|
|X
|X
|814-590-8662
|8 Grant Street, Clarion PA 16214
|JusticeWorks Youth Care - Clearfield County
|Clearfield
|Community-Based
|
|X
|X
|724-859-0485
|110 N 2nd Street, Clearfield, PA 16830
|JusticeWorks Youth Care - Dauphin County
|Dauphin
|Community-Based
|
|X
|
|717-926-9541
|123 Forster Street, Harrisburg, PA 17102
|JusticeWorks Youth Care -Indiana Independent Living Program
|Indiana
|Community-Based
|
|X
|X
|570-567-4114
|655 Church Street, Suite 200, Indiana, PA 15701
|JusticeWorks Youth Care - Montgomery County
|Montgomery
|Community-Based
|
|X
|
|610-420-5764
|1000 W. 9th Avenue Suite C King of Prussia PA 19406
|JusticeWorks Youth Care - Schuylkill County
|Schuylkill
|Community-Based
|
|X
|
|570-205-3608
|91 South Progress Avenue, Pottsville, PA 17901
|JusticeWorks Youth Care - York County
|York
|Community-Based
|
|X
|
|717-654-3219
|267 East Market Street, York, PA 17403
|Lehigh County Juvenile Probation
|Lehigh
|Community-Based
|
|X
|
|610-782-3143
|455 Hamilton St Allentown, PA 18101
|Loysville Youth Development Center (LYDC)
|Perry
|Secure Residential
|X
|X
|X
|717-789-3841
|10 Opportunity Drive, Loysville, PA 17047-9754
|Manos House
|Lancaster
|Community-Based and Open Residential
|X
|
|
|717-285-0420
|1290 Prospect Rd, Columbia, PA 17512
|Mathom House
|Bucks
|Open Residential
|X
|
|
|215-343-7720
|1740 Easton Road, Doylestown, PA 18901
|New Outlook Academy
|Allegheny
|Open Residential
|X
|
|X
|412-885-5200
|900 Agnew Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15227
|Nittany Learning Services Juniata Program
|Juniata
|Community-Based
|X
|
|
|814-810-6838
|23215 PA-35, Mifflintown, PA 17059
|Nittany Learning Services- Pleasant Gap
|Centre
|Community-Based
|X
|
|
|814-810-1252
|300 South Harrison Road, Pleasant Gap, PA 16823
|Nittany Learning Services- Sunbury
|Northumberland
|Community-Based
|X
|
|
|814-810-1252
|247 Pennsylvania Avenue, Sunbury, PA 17801
|North Central Secure Treatment Unit (NCSTU) Boys Program
|Montour
|Secure Residential
|X
|X
|X
|570-271-4700
|36 Kirkbride Drive, Danville, PA 17821
|North Central Secure Treatment Unit (NCSTU) Girls Program
|Montour
|Secure Residential
|X
|X
|X
|570-271-4700
|36 Kirkbride Drive, Danville, PA 17821
|North East Secure Treatment Unit (NESTU)
|Luzerne
|Secure Residential
|X
|X
|X
|570-883-6840
|701 Sathers Drive, Pittston Twp, PA 18640
|Northeast Treatment Evening Reporting Center (NET ERC)
|Philadelphia
|Community-Based
|
|X
|
|215-425-7333
|4806 Frankford Ave Philadelphia PA 19124
|One Voice, One Community
|Fayette
|Community-Based
|
|
|X
|724-320-0176
|105 West Fayette Street, Uniontown, PA 15401
|Outreach Center for Community Resources
|Lackawanna
|Community-Based
|
|X
|
|570-348-6484
|431 North 7th Avenue, Scranton, PA 18503
|Outside In - Pathways
|Westmoreland
|Open Residential
|X
|
|X
|724-238-8441
|1050 Fort Palmer Road, Bolivar, PA 15923
|Outside In - Voyagers
|Westmoreland
|Open Residential
|X
|
|X
|724-238-8441
|1050 Fort Palmer Road, Bolivar, PA 15923
|Outside In Voyager Outpatient Program
|Westmoreland
|Open Residential
|X
|
|X
|724-238-8441
|1050 Fort Palmer Road, Bolivar, PA 15923
|Pennsylvania Treatment and Healing (PATH)
|Monroe
|Community-Based
|X
|
|
|570-517-7153
|149 Sawmill Ct, East Stroudsburg, PA 18301
|Pathways Adolescent Center
|Venango
|Open Residential
|X
|X
|
|814-678-0093
|370 N Seneca Street, Oil City, PA 16301
|Pearls Academy
|Chester
|Community-Based
|
|X
|
|717-773-5660
|545 E. Lincoln Hwy Coatesville PA 19320
|Pentz Run Youth Services
|Clearfield
|Open Residential
|
|X
|
|814-371-1522
|320 Daly Street, PO Box 1062, DuBois, PA 15801
|Pinebrook Family Answers
|Lehigh
|Community-Based
|
|X
|
|610-432-3919
|402 N. Fulton Street, Allentown, PA 18102
|Promise Place Independent Living Program
|Fayette
|Open Residential
|
|X
|
|724-970-6314
|181 N. Gallatin Avenue Uniontown, PA 15461
|Ruth's Way
|Allegheny
|Community-Based
|
|X
|X
|412-573-1375
|509 Long Rd., Suite 2, Penn Hills PA. 15235
|SafeGuards
|Berks
|Community-Based
|
|X
|
|610-372-1484
|220 N. 5th Street, Reading, PA 19601
|Schuylkill Learning Academy
|Schuylkill
|Community- Based
|X
|X
|X
|570-544-9131
|17 Maple Avenue, Mar Lin, PA 17951
|Southeast Youth Development Center
|Montgomery
|Secure Residential
|X
|
|
|610-545-9000
|1212 Mokychic Road Collegeville, PA 19426
|South Mountain Secure Treatment Unit (SMSTU)
|Franklin
|Secure Residential
|X
|
|X
|717-749-7904
|10056 S Mountain Rd, South Mountain, PA 17261
|Taylor Diversion Programs
|Forest
|Open Residential
|
|X
|X
|814-715-5095
|222 Pickering St, Sheffield, PA 16347
|The Caring Place
|Lehigh
|Community-Based
|
|
|X
|610-730-5345
|931 West Hamilton Street, Allentown, PA 18101
|The Summit Academy
|Butler
|Open Residential
|X
|
|X
|724-282-1995
|839 Herman Road, Herman, PA 16039
|The Academy Delaware County
|Delaware
|Community-Based
|
|X
|
|(610) 787-1568
|2947 Duttons Mill Rd, Aston, Pennsylvania 19014
|Trails Ministries, DOVE Program
|Beaver
|Community-Based
|
|X
|X
|412-478-0749
|918 7th Avenue, Beaver Falls, PA 15010
|Tri-County OIC
|Dauphin
|Community-Based
|
|X
|
|717-238-7318
|500 Maclay Street, Harrisburg, PA 17110
|Washington JOBS
|Washington
|Community-Based
|
|X
|X
|724-228-8531
|140 Airport Rd., Washington, PA 15301
|Washington LEADER
|Washington
|Community-Based
|
|X
|X
|724-228-8531
|140 Airport Rd., Washington, PA 15301
|Western Secure Treatment Unit (WSTU)
|Venango
|Secure Residential
|X
|
|X
|724-750-8050
|12 Dakota Drive, Emlenton, PA 16373
|Workforce Alliance
|Wayne
|Community-Based
|
|x
|X
|570-390-7613
|107 8th Street, Honesdale PA 18431
|Youth Advocate Program Lebanon County
|Lebanon
|Community-Based
|
|X
|
|717-228-0935
|105 N Chapel St Lebanon, PA 17046
|Youth Forestry Camp #3
|Huntingdon
|Open Residential
|X
|X
|X
|814-658-3498
|4534 Tar Kiln Road, James Creek, PA 16657