    Juvenile Justice Services

    ​Pennsylvania Academic, Career and Technical Training (PACTT) Alliance

    The Pennsylvania Academic, Career and Technical Training (PACTT) Alliance is a unique public/private partnership consisting of community-based agencies, residential facilities, and probation programs that are commonly referred to as an "affiliate."

    The PACTT project is a statewide program that supports and assists community-based, residential programs, and probation offices that are providing academic, job skills training and work-related services.

    Agencies — commonly referred to as “affiliates” — voluntarily work with the PACTT team, other affiliated agencies, and various stakeholders toward common goals contained in the Advancing Competency Development: A White Paper for Pennsylvania, Pennsylvania’s Juvenile Act. Among these youth-oriented goals are to help them to:

    • Improve their chances of having a successful educational experience.
    • Develop a set of study and learning skills and basic reading, writing, and math skills.
    • Catch up and/or advance in school to the highest possible level of academic achievement.
    • Develop workforce skills for getting a job, keeping a job, and achieving promotion.
    • Support older youth in improving their chances of being economically self-sufficient after high school.
    • Develop competencies that will enable youth to become responsible and productive members of the community.

    From a program perspective, PACTT and affiliates work collaboratively to:

    • Develop workforce programs that promote economic self-sufficiency, are grounded in principles of youth development, and connected to further education and long-term career opportunities. 
    • Enhance programming; improve coordination with school districts; and promote practices aimed at accelerating remediation, credit recovery, and credit transfer.
    • Develop career, technical training, and vocational programs that lead to industry-recognized certifications and certificates.
    • Develop work readiness and employability soft skills programs.
    • Create employment opportunities for system-involved youth.
    • Develop and build upon existing resources that serve system-involved youth.

    Support and guidance are provided to the PACTT project through an executive steering committee (ESC) comprised of key system stakeholders. The ESC includes representatives from the Department of Education, Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency, Department of Labor and Industry, Juvenile Court Judges’ Commission, Pennsylvania Council of Chief Juvenile Probation Officers, and the Pennsylvania Council of Children, Youth & Family Services.

    To better support affiliates, PACTT staff are located across the state. This approach allows for regular contact with affiliates, an increased awareness of local resources and systems, and the ability for enhanced advocacy for affiliates and the youth they serve. 

    PACTT Contact Information

    Do you have questions about PACTT or affiliated programs? Please send an email to ra-pwbjjspactt@pa.gov.

    Email PACTT

    For information on how to contact PACTT regional representatives or administrative support.

    Affiliated Programs

    For information about the agencies affiliate with PACTT, please see the links below.

    Elements of Participation
    Agency Name County Program Type Academic Affiliation Work Related Affiliation Job Training Affiliation Main Phone Number Agency Address
    Abraxas 1 Forest Open Residential X X X 81-927-6615 165 Abraxas Road, Marienville, PA 16239
    Abraxas Academy Berks Secure Residential X   X 610-913-8000 1000 Academy Drive, Morgantown, PA  19543
    Abraxas Community Based Program Franklin Community-Based   X   717-576-8747 10058 South Mountain Road BLD 5 South Mountain PA 17261)
    Abraxas Leadership Development Program Franklin Open Residential X   X 717-749-7440 Building #6, P.O. Box 354, 10058 South Mountain Road, South Mountain, PA  17261
    Abraxas WorkBridge Allegheny Community-Based   X   412-201-4160 355 Fifth Avenue, Second Floor Pittsburgh, PA 15222.
    Abraxas Youth Center Franklin Secure Residential X   X 717-749-3066 10058 South Mountain Road, Building #3, P.O. Box 334, South Mountain, PA  17261
    Adelphoi Education - Albert Gallatin Fayette  Community-Based X     724-564-9761 1152 Township Drive, Uniontown, PA  15401
    Adelphoi Education - Hartford Heights Westmoreland Community-Based X     724-804-7272 15020 Ardara Road, North Huntingdon, PA 15642
    Adelphoi Education - Kittanning Armstrong Community-Based X     724-543-4238 351 N. Jefferson St, Kittanning, PA 16201
    Adelphoi Education - Williams Home Blair Open Residential X     814-695-5087 521 Municipal Drive, Duncansville, PA 16635
    Adelphoi Education, Inc. - Indiana Indiana Community-Based X     724-463-1456 220 North 5th Street, Indiana, PA 15701
    Adelphoi Village Westmoreland Open Residential X X   724-804-7058 1118 Village Way Latrobe, PA 15650
    Alternative Community Resource Program (ACRP) Cambria Community-Based   X   814-536-6141 726 Franklin Street, Johnstown, PA 15901
    Auberle Employment Institute Allegheny Community-Based   X X 412-673-5800 1101 Hartman Street, McKeesport, PA  15132
    Bench Mark Lancaster Community-Based   X   717-502-3624 102 S. Prince Street, Lancaster, PA 17603
    Café Momentum Allegheny Community-Based   X X 412-616-6832 268 Forbes Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15222
    CISP Central 1 Allegheny Community-Based   X   412-350-1700 907 West Street, Wilkinsburg, PA 15221
    CISP Mon-Yough Allegheny Community-Based   X   412-350-4847 1195 Jack Run Road, North Versailles, PA  15137
    CISP Northside Allegheny Community-Based   X   412-442-5790 1710 North Franklin Street, Pittsburgh, PA  15233
    Clear Vision Montgomery Community-Based X     570-547-2810 456 Saegers Station Rd, Montgomery, PA 17752
    Community Service Foundation at Buxmont Academy Bucks Community-Based   X   215-257-4131 253 North Main Street, Sellersville, PA 18960
    Cornerstone Reintegration Program Philadelphia Community-Based   X   215-287-6478 5221 Germantown Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19144
    Drug & Alcohol Rehabilitation Services, Inc. (DARS, Inc.) Supervised   Independent Living (SIL) Lancaster Open Residential   X   717-285-0420 1290 Prospect Rd, Columbia, PA 17512
    Diakon Center Point Cumberland Community-Based X X   717-960-6700 571 Mountain Road, Boiling Springs, PA  17007
    Diakon Chester PREP Chester Community-Based   X   610-291-7731 107 South 17th Avenue Coatesville, PA 19320
    Diakon York PREP York Community-Based   X   717-383-9770 836 S George St. York, PA 17403
    Earn-It Erie Community-Based   X   814-451-6220 140 W. 6th Street, Room 401,  Erie, PA 16501
    Easton Manor Bucks Open Residential X X   215-491-3913 1740 Easton Road, Doylestown, PA  18901
    Fresh Start Philadelphia Community-Based   X X 215-985-2500 4601 Market Street Philadelphia PA 19139
    George Junior Republic Mercer Open Residential   X X 724-458-9330 233 George Jr. Road, Grove City, PA  16127
    Goodwill of Southwestern Pennsylvania Allegheny Community-Based   X X 412-632-1742 118 52nd St, Pittsburgh, PA 15201
    Harborcreek Youth Services Erie Open Residential X X X 814-899-7664 5712 Iroquois Avenue, Harborcreek, PA  16421
    Intermediate Unit 1 AEDY Program Washington Community-Based X     724-942-8420 625 East McMurray Road, McMurray, PA 15317
    JusticeWorks Youth Care - Berks County Berks Community-Based   X   610-334-7254 2213 Quarry Drive, West Lawn, PA  19609
    JusticeWorks Youth Care - Butler County Butler Community-Based   X X 724-531-5618 222 W Cunningham Street, Suite 204,   Butler, PA 16001
    JusticeWorks Youth Care - Central Office Northumberland Community-Based   X   570-205-5235 875 N. 4th Street Sunbury Suite A PA 17801
    JusticeWorks Youth Care - Clarion County Clarion Community-Based   X X 814-590-8662 8 Grant Street, Clarion PA 16214
    JusticeWorks Youth Care - Clearfield County Clearfield Community-Based   X X 724-859-0485 110 N 2nd Street, Clearfield, PA 16830
    JusticeWorks Youth Care - Dauphin County Dauphin Community-Based   X   717-926-9541 123 Forster Street, Harrisburg, PA 17102
    JusticeWorks Youth Care -Indiana Independent Living Program Indiana Community-Based   X X 570-567-4114 655 Church Street, Suite 200, Indiana, PA 15701
    JusticeWorks Youth Care - Montgomery County Montgomery Community-Based   X   610-420-5764 1000 W. 9th Avenue Suite C King of Prussia PA 19406
    JusticeWorks Youth Care - Schuylkill County Schuylkill Community-Based   X   570-205-3608 91 South Progress Avenue, Pottsville, PA 17901
    JusticeWorks Youth Care - York County York Community-Based   X   717-654-3219 267 East Market Street, York, PA 17403
    Lehigh County Juvenile Probation Lehigh Community-Based   X   610-782-3143 455 Hamilton St Allentown, PA 18101
    Loysville Youth Development Center (LYDC) Perry Secure Residential X X X 717-789-3841 10 Opportunity Drive, Loysville, PA 17047-9754
    Manos House Lancaster Community-Based and Open Residential X     717-285-0420 1290 Prospect Rd, Columbia, PA 17512
    Mathom House Bucks Open Residential X     215-343-7720 1740 Easton Road, Doylestown, PA  18901
    New Outlook Academy Allegheny Open Residential X   X 412-885-5200 900 Agnew Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15227
    Nittany Learning Services Juniata Program Juniata Community-Based X     814-810-6838 23215 PA-35, Mifflintown, PA 17059
    Nittany Learning Services- Pleasant Gap Centre Community-Based X     814-810-1252 300 South Harrison Road, Pleasant Gap, PA  16823
    Nittany Learning Services- Sunbury Northumberland Community-Based X     814-810-1252 247 Pennsylvania Avenue, Sunbury, PA 17801
    North Central Secure Treatment Unit (NCSTU) Boys Program Montour Secure Residential X X X 570-271-4700 36 Kirkbride Drive, Danville, PA  17821
    North Central Secure Treatment Unit (NCSTU) Girls Program Montour Secure Residential X X X 570-271-4700 36 Kirkbride Drive, Danville, PA  17821
    North East Secure Treatment Unit (NESTU) Luzerne Secure Residential X X X 570-883-6840 701 Sathers Drive, Pittston Twp, PA 18640
    Northeast Treatment Evening Reporting Center (NET ERC) Philadelphia Community-Based   X   215-425-7333 4806 Frankford Ave Philadelphia PA  19124
    One Voice, One Community Fayette Community-Based     X 724-320-0176 105 West Fayette Street, Uniontown, PA 15401
    Outreach Center for Community Resources Lackawanna Community-Based   X   570-348-6484 431 North 7th Avenue, Scranton, PA 18503
    Outside In - Pathways Westmoreland Open Residential X   X 724-238-8441 1050 Fort Palmer Road, Bolivar, PA 15923
    Outside In - Voyagers Westmoreland Open Residential X   X 724-238-8441 1050 Fort Palmer Road, Bolivar, PA 15923
    Outside In Voyager Outpatient Program Westmoreland Open Residential X   X 724-238-8441 1050 Fort Palmer Road, Bolivar, PA 15923
    Pennsylvania Treatment and Healing (PATH) Monroe Community-Based X     570-517-7153 149 Sawmill Ct, East Stroudsburg, PA 18301
    Pathways Adolescent Center Venango Open Residential X X   814-678-0093 370 N Seneca Street, Oil City, PA 16301
    Pearls Academy Chester Community-Based   X   717-773-5660 545 E. Lincoln Hwy Coatesville PA 19320
    Pentz Run Youth Services Clearfield Open Residential   X   814-371-1522 320 Daly Street, PO Box 1062, DuBois, PA 15801
    Pinebrook Family Answers Lehigh Community-Based   X   610-432-3919 402 N. Fulton Street, Allentown, PA 18102
    Promise Place Independent Living Program Fayette Open Residential   X   724-970-6314 181 N. Gallatin Avenue Uniontown, PA 15461
    Ruth's Way Allegheny Community-Based   X X 412-573-1375 509 Long Rd., Suite 2, Penn Hills PA.  15235
    SafeGuards Berks Community-Based   X   610-372-1484 220 N. 5th Street, Reading, PA  19601
    Schuylkill Learning Academy Schuylkill Community- Based X X X 570-544-9131 17 Maple Avenue, Mar Lin, PA 17951
    Southeast Youth Development Center Montgomery Secure Residential X     610-545-9000 1212 Mokychic Road Collegeville, PA 19426
    South Mountain Secure Treatment Unit (SMSTU) Franklin Secure Residential X   X 717-749-7904 10056 S Mountain Rd, South Mountain, PA 17261
    Taylor Diversion Programs Forest Open Residential   X X 814-715-5095 222 Pickering St, Sheffield, PA 16347
    The Caring Place Lehigh Community-Based     X 610-730-5345 931 West Hamilton Street, Allentown, PA 18101
    The Summit Academy Butler Open Residential  X   X 724-282-1995 839 Herman Road, Herman, PA  16039
    The Academy Delaware County Delaware Community-Based   X   (610) 787-1568 2947 Duttons Mill Rd, Aston, Pennsylvania  19014
    Trails Ministries, DOVE Program Beaver Community-Based   X X 412-478-0749 918 7th Avenue, Beaver Falls, PA 15010
    Tri-County OIC Dauphin Community-Based   X   717-238-7318 500 Maclay Street, Harrisburg, PA 17110
    Washington JOBS Washington Community-Based   X X 724-228-8531 140 Airport Rd., Washington, PA 15301
    Washington LEADER Washington Community-Based   X X 724-228-8531 140 Airport Rd., Washington, PA 15301
    Western Secure Treatment Unit (WSTU) Venango Secure Residential X   X 724-750-8050 12 Dakota Drive, Emlenton, PA 16373
    Workforce Alliance Wayne Community-Based   x X 570-390-7613 107 8th Street, Honesdale PA 18431
    Youth Advocate Program Lebanon County Lebanon Community-Based   X   717-228-0935 105 N Chapel St Lebanon, PA 17046
    Youth Forestry Camp #3 Huntingdon Open Residential X X X 814-658-3498 4534 Tar Kiln Road, James Creek, PA  16657

    The Pennsylvania Department of Human Services (DHS), which is in part comprised of the Office of Children, Youth, and Families (OCYF) complies with applicable Federal civil rights laws and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, age, disability, or sex.