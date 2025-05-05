Assertive Community Treatment (ACT)​

What is ACT?



ACT is an evidence-based practice that provides community-based, multi-disciplinary mental health treatment for individuals with severe and persistent mental illness. The goal of ACT is to lessen or eliminate the debilitating effects that the symptoms of mental illness can have on functioning and quality of life by providing the majority of treatment, rehabilitation, and support services that individuals need to achieve their goals and live independently in their community.

ACT or ACT-like programs have been in existence in Pennsylvania since the mid-1990s.

However, no statewide standards existed for ACT until the Office of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services (OMHSAS) issued the ACT bulletin in September 2008 stipulating the standards and procedures for developing, administering, and monitoring ACT programs in the Commonwealth.

ACT services are tailored for each person and address their preferences and identified goals established through relationship building and individualized assessments. The teams work collaboratively to provide services in community locations that can be available 24 hours a day and 365 days a year.

The services that the teams are required to provide include:

Service Coordination by an assigned service coordinator/case manager

24 Hour Crisis Assessment and Intervention

Symptom Assessment and Management

Medication Prescription, Administration, Monitoring and Documentation

Co-occurring Substance Abuse Services

Employment Services

Activities of Daily Living

Social/Interpersonal Relationship and Leisure-Time Skill Training

Peer Support Services

Support Services

Education, Support and Consultation to Families

Currently, PA has 43 licensed ACT teams that serve about 3200 individuals. Consistent with the concept of urban and rural teams in the National ACT Standards, the OMHSAS ACT bulletin defines two sizes of ACT teams: