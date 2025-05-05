SNAP Policies & Procedures

To file a program complaint of discrimination, complete the USDA Program Discrimination Complaint Form (AD-3027) found online at the U.S. Department of Agriculture website or at any USDA office, or write a letter addressed to USDA and provide in the letter all of the information requested in the form. To request a copy of the complaint form, call (866) 632-9992. Submit your completed form or letter to USDA by:

Mail: U.S. Department of Agriculture; Office of the Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights; 1400 Independence Avenue, SW; Washington, D.C. 20250-9410; Fax: (202) 690-7442; or Email: program.intake@usda.gov.

This institution is an equal opportunity provider.