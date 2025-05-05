Skip to agency navigation
    Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program

    SNAP Policies & Procedures

    Learn more about the policies and procedures which govern the SNAP program in Pennsylvania.

    General SNAP information

    Non-discrimination policy

    In accordance with Federal civil rights law and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) civil rights regulations and policies, the USDA, its Agencies, offices, and employees, and institutions participating in or administering USDA programs are prohibited from discriminating based on race, color, national origin, sex, religious creed, disability, age, political beliefs, or reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity in any program or activity conducted or funded by USDA.

    Accessibility

    Persons with disabilities who require alternative means of communication for program information (e.g. Braille, large print, audiotape, American Sign Language, etc.), should contact the Agency (State or local) where they applied for benefits. Individuals who are deaf, hard of hearing or have speech disabilities may contact USDA through the Federal Relay Service at (800) 877-8339. Additionally, program information may be made available in languages other than English.

    How to file a complaint

    To file a program complaint of discrimination, complete the USDA Program Discrimination Complaint Form (AD-3027) found online at the U.S. Department of Agriculture website or at any USDA office, or write a letter addressed to USDA and provide in the letter all of the information requested in the form. To request a copy of the complaint form, call (866) 632-9992. Submit your completed form or letter to USDA by:

    1. Mail: U.S. Department of Agriculture; Office of the Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights; 1400 Independence Avenue, SW; Washington, D.C. 20250-9410;
    2. Fax: (202) 690-7442; or
    3. Email: program.intake@usda.gov.

    This institution is an equal opportunity provider.

    Helpful Policies and Procedures links

    Recent operations memoranda and policy clarifications

    View the most recent OIM Operations Memoranda and Policy Clarifications

    All Memoranda and Policy Clarifications

    Semi-Annual Reporting (SAR)

    Some SNAP recipients must complete semi-annual reporting to keep information up-to-date so they do not lose coverage.

    Learn about semi-annual reporting

    SNAP Policy Handbook

    Overview of Pennsylvania SNAP policies.

    Open Handbook

    SNAP nutrition education

    Educational resources available to SNAP recipients.

    Available Resources

    SNAP work requirements

    Learn more about work requirements for SNAP recipients and if you are affected by recent changes to the SNAP program.

    Review work requirements

    SNAP Mass Grant

    Learn more about the Maximum Thrifty Food Plan - the maximum benefit a household can receive each month.

    SNAP Mass Grant information

    SNAP employment & training

    Programs are available to help SNAP recipients train for jobs, get career guidance, and help meet work requirements.

    Learn about training programs

    Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT)

    Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) is a benefit delivery system that provides funds to recipients.

    Learn about EBT