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Complex Needs Referral Checklist
Checklist to ensure submission is complete along with suggested supporting documentation
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Complex Needs Planning Overview Video
A recording providing an overview of the Complex Needs Planning Bulletin.
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Regional and State Contact List
Listing of the regional and state offices within DHS who should be involved with the complex needs planning process
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Complex Needs Planning Suggested Meeting Invitation List
Listing of the supports who should be included in a complex needs planning team meeting
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Complex Needs Planning Sample Meeting Agenda
Suggested agenda for conducting a complex needs planning meeting
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Complex Needs Planning Closure Guidance
Guidance on when a complex needs referral can be closed and what follow-up actions are needed
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Referral Tracking Template
Suggested format for tracking referrals made and responses
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Complex Needs Planning Meeting Summary
Suggested format for note taking
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Complex Needs Planning Resource Crosswalk
Tips to support effective meeting facilitation
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Case Conceptualization - Template and Training Coming Soon!
Form to aid team in providing a comprehensive overview of the child, family’s current needs and recommendations.
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Youth Services Grid - Template and Training Coming Soon!
Organizational tool to frame what supports and services are needed to successfully support the child.
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Family Services Grid - Template and Training Coming Soon!
Organizational tool to frame what supports and services are needed to successfully support the family.
Complex Needs Planning