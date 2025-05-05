General CHIP Resources
Additional Resources
Click the links below to find useful information and materials about the CHIP program including answers to frequently asked questions, publicity materials and logos, resources to gain more information for your family, and much more!
Keystone Scholars invests $100 for every baby born to a Pennsylvania resident on or after January 1, 2019 for their post-secondary education. Child Development Accounts (CDAs) like Keystone Scholars provide assets and motivate families to save for post-secondary education, aiming to improve development outcomes.
-
PA Department of Health
-
PA Department of Human Services Services for children, youth and families; medical assistance; mental health & substance abuse; social programs
-
Centers for Medicaid & Medicare Services (CMS)
-
Federal Benefits Government assistance programs available through federal agencies and organizations